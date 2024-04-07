30 Products For People Who Can Only Be Described As “Bougie On A Budget”

1. A chic metal claw clip because you already love a plastic claw clip for tossing your hair up, and this one has all the handy-dandy staying power you'd hope for in a minimalist design that can only be described as ~elegant~.
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned brand established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable, even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse, medium thick hair, and it is a perfect size." —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in gold and silver finishes).
2. A subtle nail concealer that adds a semi-sheer, buildable wash of color to easily mask any yellowing or uneven discoloration. Yeah, it's kind of pricy for a bottle of polish, but it's still far cheaper than a professional mani and reviewers insist it's worth it.
Promising review: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
Need more details? Check out our full Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer review!
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in five shades).
3. Or a set of press-on acrylic nails if you like all-out manis that are longer and bolder but can't quite swing those wild prices. These press-ons make it look like you spent hundreds on a full set! Don't worry, your secret is safe with us.
You'll get 24 pieces in 12 different sizes, a mini file, a glass nail file, a wooden stick, a tutorial card, and a sheet glue sticker. You can use a top coat to seal rhinestones so they don't fall off as easily! Reviewers suggest using nail glue to apply them.
Promising review: "Very durable and so pretty! I got a lot of compliments. Get it; you won’t regret it. Be a baddie on a budget. 👌🏼👌🏼" —Kathie
Get a set of 24 pieces from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 20 designs).
4. An in-flight foot hammock to make kicking back in the flight cabin a whole lot easier. It easily mounts onto the seat tray, and really ups that economy seat comfort for a lot less than a ticket upgrade.
Promising review: "Have used this three times now on international trips, and it's a game changer for me! I have to take my shoes off during long (6+hr) flights, and in the past, I had to carefully rest my feet on top of my shoes, which was often uncomfortable. It allows me to rest my feet without the worry of touching the gross carpet on a plane. I usually get someone around me asking where I bought it, and I always recommend it. It works even when the person in front of you reclines their seat. Highly recommend." —John Merchant
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four colors and multipacks).
5. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask so it looks like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers without the pricey salon treatment.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that it wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was skeptical about this product because I had never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy, was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $7.50.
6. A realistic-looking bunch of silk tulips for the bouquet lover unwilling to throw money at decor that dies within a week. These offer the same great aesthetic with a one-and-done purchase that costs less than a lot of flower shop arrangements.
Promising review: "They look real, and I get a ton of compliments on them. Everyone always thinks my husband surprised me with tulips (my favorite flower) and is shocked to learn these are not real. I have several of them throughout my house, and plan to buy more because they are great!" —Abbey S.
Get them from Amazon for $19.99 (available in dozens of colors).
7. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection down alterantive pillows because you're tired of feeling like Goldilocks, testing pillows that are too soft or too stiff. Finally, this one is just right and feels like you checked into a 5-star resort ~every~ night.
Promising review: "I was looking for a squishy alternative down pillow that didn’t cost too much. I saw the reviews for these and took a chance since it was a set of two. The price was right. These are just what I wanted. I sleep on my side and stomach mostly, and most pillows are too thick and make my neck hurt. These mold to me and have enough give and squish to support yet not make my neck crook at an angle, giving me a headache. Great pillow!" —alspachsl
Get a pair from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two sizes and four materials).
8. A gorgeous tinted lip oil that plumps your pout and locks in moisture with a hydrating mix of cocoa butter and beeswax. Reviewers say it rivals the mega-pricy Dior version and is surprisingly long-lasting.
9. A scalp massager with large silicone-tipped bristles if you're battling dry, flaky buildup or just want to recreate that salon-quality head massage without the awkward small talk.
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —Z
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).
10. A battery-operated fabric shaver to revive well-loved sweaters and leggings by removing pilling and matted fibers so the budget knit you've been rocking for years can still pass for "I just got this" levels of new.
Be sure to pick up two AA batteries! They're not included.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS. I have seen this product all over TikTok and have been thinking of getting it for a while. It is the best thing ever. It removes all the little fuzz balls on my leggings or sheets. It helps me relax honestly. I recommend." —Kayla foulk
Get it from Amazon for $16.40+ (available in six colors and as battery operated or rechargeable).
11. A durable round ice tray with an included storage bin and scoop so even your plain glass of water can have the ~aesthetic~ flair of your favorite overpriced cafe.
Promising review: "This ice tray set is a GAME CHANGER. Worth every penny. I hit a wall with my ice trays always breaking, being hard to get ice out of, and emptying too quick. I splurged on this set and am really impressed. I already have a bin (which it comes with) full of ice and two backups freezing. And the little scoop is fun as heck. Highly recommend if you don't have an ice maker!" —Kascidy Badon
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors and in multipacks).
12. An aromatherapy milk bath mix for following in the self-care footsteps of a literal queen. Apparently, Cleopatra used milk and honey in her bath to moisturize and promote an even skin tone. This modern recreation adds epsom salts, essential oils, and rose petals for at-home taste of spa-like luxury.
Earthy Queens is a Georgia-based, woman-owned small biz that specializes in handmade aromatherapy candles, soaps, baths, and more.
And if you're interested in reading more about Cleopatra's milk baths, check out this article.
Promising review: "This feels extremely luxurious, I’ve bought bath bombs from all over but this is the best smelling and feeling one I’ve had so far. Shipping was fast!" —Shana
Get it from Earthy Queens on Etsy for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
13. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle because it's got all the stunning good looks of a $50 boutique find for a lot less. This isn't one of those candles you light and can barely smell. Review after review comments on this thing's next-level throw.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.