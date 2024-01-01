24 Pet Products You’ll Gush About To Your Friends Almost As Much As Your Actual Pet

1. A cruelty-free pet ear cleanser that'll gently (but effectively) flush out built-up dirt to keep your furry friend's ears happy and healthy without a trip to the groomer. It'll be a nice change of pace when your dog's ears flip inside out and they don't elicit gasps of horror.
Promising review: "My dog has been dealing with ear infections off and on for the last couple of months. Other over-the-counter stuff only made it worse. As a last resort before heading to vets, I decided to give this a try after reading about it. Within two hours I noticed he wasn't scratching his ears any longer...Now on day two it's 100% better...Still can't believe it! This product just saved me several hundred dollars in vet bills. A must-have in my house now!" —Wishfulthinking
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2. A patented pet hair remover if relentless shedding is taking over your home and you're tired of spending money on disposable lint rollers. This uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy this and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through four to five disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A plug-in multicat calming diffuser kit so you can restore harmony to your once peaceful feline domain. If you've recently welcomed a new cat to the household, or a life change has caused recent behavior changes, this drug-free solution mimics a mother cat’s natural nursing pheromones to help calm tensions and stimulate social contact.
This starter kit gets you the diffuser head and one vial of Feliway; refills are also available on Amazon. Keep in mind that this shouldn't replace standard protocol for new cat introductions like keeping them separate for a while, doing smell introductions first, etc.
Promising review: "I can’t express enough how much this has changed mine and my cats' lives. Merging two households wasn’t easy on the cats. One male cat had a hard time moving into a new house with new pets. He had terrible behavior problems and would cause us and the other cats a lot of stress...We tried everything the vet suggested to reduce theses incidences, but getting Feliway was the only thing that worked. He is a completely different cat now. He is calm and his outbursts rarely happen. He has become a couch cat and has turned into the sweetest boy. The other cats aren’t stressed anymore and neither are we...It definitely has more of an affect on the male cats than the female. If you aren’t noticing a difference with one diffuser I would suggest getting a second. We couldn’t believe that this one product could fix everything, but it did...If your cats are having any behavior problems or stress please try this!" —Kristine Spencer
Get it from Amazon for $25.19.
4. A nail grinder because you and your furniture are tired of getting scratched by your dog's overgrown nails. It's extra quiet, which is perfect for pooches who tend to get spooked by regular clippers.
Promising review: "I've got one of those dogs who doesn't like his nails touched and he's got a devoted owner who tried clipping his nails and cut one too short so that was traumatic for both of us! My dog gets horribly car sick and taking him anywhere in the car creates so much angst, but he has to have those nails trimmed. The groomer suggested this product which she actually has and uses on her own dogs and urged me to buy it and give it a try. I ordered it and got it and then was scared to use it on him! But the company follow up provided me with some helpful suggestions and a great amount of encouragement and there is a very happy ending to this story! So I absolutely recommend it." —jazziejay5
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).
5. An elevated pet food bowl to prevent your messy eater's messes before they even happen. This feeder collects stray kibble in the top tray and spilled water in the bottom basin so you can avoid constant cleanup.
Promising review: "My two cats always had a habit of playing with their water bowls and spilling water everywhere. I hated cleaning it up constantly. I was looking for a solution when I came across the Neater Feeder and thought it was a great idea. It is small but it's the perfect size for both my cats. Not only did this product look super nice when I set it up, but it also actually worked!! All of the water got trapped on the bottom and the food was trapped on the top as well. Made cleanup so much easier. I am so happy with this product and highly recommend." —Kelli Palen
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
6. A wood polish that conditions and protects wood with a combination of beeswax and orange oil. In other words, it'll help hide all those pet-induced scratches so you can turn back the clock on worn-out furniture.
Promising review: "I have original paneled doors in my home and they are in excellent condition except for the fact that they were seriously dried out and had deep scratching from pets. I had no idea I needed this in my life. Easy application with a microfiber towel and then a quick wipe down an hour later to remove any residue. This brought my interior and exterior doors back to life. If you have deep scratches in your wood, this is a must-have! Very pleased." —Victoria
Get it from Amazon for $9.72.
7. A citrus pet odor eliminator if you're going to war against lingering stinks that just won't go away. This pet-safe formula was designed for use in boarding kennels and feedlots, so you can rest assured that the one corner your cat likes to pee in won't be too big of a job.
Promising review: "I used this on our carpet. My daughter's cat started peeing in the corner. I paid a lot of money to have a company come out and use an enzyme cleaner on just the corner. It did not take the order away!! I used this cleaner, and IT WORKED!! I can’t believe it, but the cat pee smell is completely gone! I even got down on my hands and knees to smell the carpet…this stuff is amazing!!!!" —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
8. A convenient automatic cat feeder so your favorite feline never misses a meal, even when they're missing you (even though you're just asleep in the next room). Create a personalized meal schedule, and this feeder will dispense a pre-set amount of food up to four times a day. You can even add a cute little mealtime voice memo for when you're away!
It plugs into the wall, but it also accepts batteries in case of power outages.
Promising review: "We held off for years telling ourselves our cat would eventually accept his feeding time if we were consistent in ignoring him. Well, here we are. Wish we bought this sooner; best money I've ever spent. Plus, we can more easily leave our cat for a few days without worrying as much. The battery backup is a nice feature, and it's easy to program, and once you get it set up you basically don't need to do anything except monitor the amount of remaining food. My only slight complaint is that the bowl itself is a hollow plastic, so the food hitting the bowl was actually loud enough in the other room to wake us up. So we now just have it dispense onto the mat we have." —Jen E.
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in two sizes, black or white, and a Wi-Fi version).
9. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement because your dog's endless scratching could be seasonal allergies. Fortunately, these soft chews not only help with itchy allergic reactions and skin sensitivity, but also deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help support immune function, digestion, and promote healthy skin.
Promising review: "What a great product! I have a small pooch and he’s been scratching himself around the nose and neck it seems due to allergies, leaving red bloody marks 😞. I bought this product and BAM within two days he stopped scratching and his marks are healing. And he really likes the taste. Thanks!" —Harold Koslowski
Get 90 chews from Amazon for $20.97+ (available in five styles).
10. An enclosed self-cleaning litter box for handling your cat's business without all the time and energy spent scooping. Simply roll the litter box over and an internal sifting mechanism separates clean litter and deposits the waste in the pull out tray for contactless cleanup.
Any sort of clumping cat litter will do, but reviewers LOVE this low-tracking, 99.9% dust-free Dr. Elsey’s Premium Clumping Cat Litter.
Promising review: "We weren’t sure what to expect from this new type of manual cat box. The innovation is so logical and simple while cost effective. We bought this for our teenage cat. He used it right away. All we do is tilt and roll the entire cat box to the right until you hear a THUMP indicating the clumps land in a built in pull out scoop. Then roll the cat box back to the left so the remaining good litter settles back into the bottom. Then back to center. The scoop is easy to empty. We love it." —Suzanne Edwards
Get it from Amazon for $42.93+ (available in three sizes and 10 colors).
11. A leakproof dog water bottle to keep your active puppo hydrated when you're on the go without having to share your water bottle. The one-button locking mechanism allows you to release water into the trough and re-capture what's leftover so nothing goes to waste or spills in your bag.
The water bottle also includes a sling rope and carabiner for clipping onto a bag or belt loop.
Promising review: "I love this item. Especially nice when I take my dog to the dog park. For some reason he doesn’t like drinking out of the communal dog bowl. The water flows into the cup area and back into the reservoir if the dog doesn’t drink it all...with a button to lock in the water. Perfect product." —J. Chevalier
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and in four colors).
12. A poop bag dispenser that attaches right to your dog's leash because you never want to be caught out and about with a mess you can't handle. Bonus: It has a built-in flashlight to make it easy to find your doggy's doo-doos in the dark.
This dispenser also comes with a 15-count roll of lavender-scented waste bags, a metal carabiner, and a webbing loop fastener for hooking onto your dog's leash or harness!
Promising review: "I needed a poop bag holder that I could attach to my leash. While there are plenty of cheap-quality plastic options out there, I went with this option because it had the added feature of a flashlight. I'm not always home in time to walk my puppy before the sun goes down, so having the light attached to the holder is perfect (especially when I forget my phone on the way out of my house). I highly recommend if you'll be trying to scoop the poop in the dark." —Nikki
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five colors).
13. Plus, some leakproof poop bags so you're not left gagging every time your pup takes a dump. These are much thicker than your standard bags and contain odors like a champ.
Promising review: "The quality of the bag is exactly what I was looking for. It's thick enough that once it's tied closed you can not smell what's inside it. The strength and quality of the bag was the most important aspect for me and these bags meet all of them. The bag doesn't rip easily, which is ideal for someone with long nails. The quantity you receive for the price is perfect and I like that they are biodegradable. Will definitely be buying all of my poop bags from them moving forward." —Amazon Customer
Get a 120 bags from Amazon for $7.59+ (available in scented and unscented).
14. A double layer cat litter-trapping mat if you're tired of constantly getting litter stuck to your feet. The water-resistant mat features a honeycomb design that traps litter between layers, so you can dump it back into your bin later.
Promising review: "This litter mat is a lifesaver. I was facing a real issue with my two new kittens tracking litter EVERYWHERE so much so that I was considering switching from the litter that I love to something non-tracking because there were no good alternatives. Much research later, I come across this mat. I will say it was bigger and more square than I thought, but I think that is a good thing! It is so large and covers the area well. Now the litter tracking is 99% contained! Best litter mat I have ever had!" —Rachel Ray
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and in three colors).
15. A liquid tartar remover because your dog won't let you get within a foot of their mouth with a toothbrush in hand. Add this to their water for sneaky oral hygiene benefits, less plaque buildup, and a swoon-inducing smile.
Promising review: " A must-have for pet owners. I add this to my pet's water daily. I found on Amazon and have a small bottle shipped every three weeks. My pet's breath smells minty and this helps keep their teeth clean." —Kelly Schmitt
Get it from Amazon for $10.59+ (available in three sizes and two styles).
16. A snout soother stick for when the weather (or your dog's incessant licking) results in a dry, cracked snoot in need of some TLC. This award-winning balm is packed with nourishing plant-based ingredients to help get their sniffer back in tip-top shape ASAP.
This snout soother is organic, vegan, and made with all-natural ingredients!
Promising review: "Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty, it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive, it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended this snout soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly, this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days. No one paid me to write this." —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.