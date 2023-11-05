36 Organization Products To Tame The Most Chaotic Corners Of Your Home

1. A set of shelf dividers if you've got piles of jeans, towels, and leggings that always start organized but eventually just become one messy super pile.
2. A toothbrush station to clear counter clutter and prevent goopy messes with a wall-mounted unit that stores and dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste on your brushes every time. It's much more sanitary than leaving out uncovered brushes *AND* it conveniently holds four rinse cups.
It holds five toothbrushes and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube.
Promising review: "You need one! I love this! So easy to install and holds nice and tight to the wall. The toothbrushes sit nicely in the holder and are easy for my kids to grab. The two gargle cups are nice but we added little Dixie cups to ours instead. The toothpaste function works really well and isn’t messy for our kids. I highly recommend this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $17.77+ (available in three colors).
3. A water bottle organizer so you can finally take down the "DO NOT ENTER" sign on the one cabinet that's guaranteed to pummel you with bottles and thermoses every time you open it.
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus of water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and in wide styles).
4. Plus, a compact tumbler lid organizer for preventing any lids from joining the unwanted (not to mention potentially painful) cabinet rainstorm.
5. A four-tier slim storage rack because every nook and cranny (even that awkward space between the fridge and the wall) has the potential to offer your cluttered space some extra storage.
Promising review: "Perfect for small spaces! I lack much storage space in my kitchen. This shelf is perfect because it’s so compact but has a good amount of extra storage space. It was very easy to assemble, well made, and perfect for spices and cans of food! I think I might purchase another one for my bathroom toiletries and things like that. Very happy with this purchase!" —Sunrise Circle
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors).
6. A two-pack of corner storage hammocks that'll hold a truly impressive amount of stuffed animals, so there is actually room in the bed to sleep for once.
7. A quick-dry storage shower curtain (or liner) with nine mesh pockets for all your lotions, potions, and loofahs if you've had one too many shampoo bottles attack you mid-shower.
Promising review: "We are apartment living, so no one in the household could take a shower without crash/boom as you're knocking something down sitting on a shelf or the bathtub rim. This is a game-changer. There are so many pockets with so much room in each I actually have space left over. My husband's back scrubber, my shampoo and hair care, my daughter's bubble baths, bath floofies, all fit with room to spare. And the pockets are all a nice height so I'm not crouching to find anything. The curtain is clear so I didn't have to change the 'pretty' one for decorative purposes. I am super pleased." —goodnite.graci
Get it from Amazon for $19.13+ (available in clear and gray).
8. Or a set of two adhesive shower shelves so you can replace your college caddy with a renter-friendly solution that's got plenty of space to handle every body wash, hair mask, and bubble bath in your arsenal.
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four finishes).
9. A pack of versatile drawer dividers if you've got a catch-all drawer that straight-up haunts you. Give it a tool-free makeover with these extendable dividers that make it easy to create a custom layout that won't just help you get organized, but stay organized.
Promising review: "OMG...I’ve always had compartments and organizers but nothing like this! I now open my junk drawers and it gives me peace. Works for makeup drawers too! Do not hesitate to buy these, definite quality and very customizable!" —Jennifer Hudson
Get it from Amazon for $27.98 (available in two sizes and in four colors).
10. Or a set of stackable clear trays in several sizes to transform any vanity or desk drawer into an organized oasis.
Promising review: "Great product! I bought these to put in my nightstand drawer to store small things, as the drawer is very deep. I've got Chapstick, hand lotions, a small flashlight, and other bedside items in them so they're not just rolling around the drawer. I just bought some more for my bathroom vanity. They fit together nicely but also lift right out of each other. The plastic is sturdy, and they came individually wrapped to keep them from scratching." —Sparkyj
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in a set of 18).
11. A cabinet door organizer so the pile of cutting boards permanently hanging out on your countertops will finally have a home where they're organized, on hand and, most importantly, out of sight.
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $14.87 (also available in a two-pack).
12. A pack of foldable linen storage bags because each one holds a massive amount, making these an obvious choice for storing bulky comforters, spare towels, and even off-season clothes. You'll be really praising the built-in peep window next year when you go to swap out your wardrobe and can actually see what's in each one.
Promising review: "The packaging is misleading because they look so small. I bought the six-pack, but I was able to store an entire wardrobe of clothing in these neat totes and still have ONE EXTRA LEFT OVER. Worth every penny for cleaning up and organizing your living spaces fr." —Kenneth
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three colors and in packs of 2, 3, 4, 8, and 10).
13. A two-tier drawer organizer that creates functional storage out of the overcrowded abyss residing under your sink. Welcome to a whole new world where opening a cabinet doesn't trigger an avalanche of half-empty shampoo bottles and cleaning supplies.
Promising review: "I saw great reviews on this item, so I took the plunge and ordered two sets of them. They were a little pricey, but I am so happy with the product that I think the price was completely worth it! These organizers are much better than other plastic drawers I have used in the past. With the way they are designed, items don't get stuck in the drawers, they are easy to slide, they are spacious, and they have little removable 'sections' that you can use to organize the inside of the drawers. All in all, this was a great purchase, and I would make it again in a heartbeat." —Tess De Pretis
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two colors and two styles).
14. A set of cascading hangers for putting all that empty vertical space to good use and instantly doubling your closet's storage capacity without sacrificing any clothes to the donation bin.
I brought waaaayyyyy too many clothes to college (Fashion merchandising major. Sue me.) and these were the ONLY way to get all my clothes to fit in the limited closet space provided in a college dorm. It's certainly not as nice as having all your clothes hung on the rack normally because you lose some visibility and clothes on the bottom can be slightly difficult to access, but if you're desperate for space they are a true lifesaver. They're super sturdy and I never had any issues with them breaking in all four years of college.
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $15.54 (available in black and white).
15. A three-tier over-the-door towel rack if you refuse to go another day getting by with yesterday's still damp towel just because the genius who designed your home didn't include a towel bar.
Promising review: "Exactly what was needed in my small bathroom. Fit perfectly over our door and stays put well." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in two finishes)
16. And a durable over-the-door shoe organizer to remind you that unused doors are a blank canvas for added storage, like this space-efficient rack that can hold up to 36 pairs of shoes. Let me repeat that — 36 pairs!!
Promising review: "My teen loves shoes, especially high tops, but her collection was out of control. We hung these in her closet and were able to fit heels, high tops, cleats, and everything in between. I especially love that they don’t bang on the door when you open/close it. Plus, they were quick and easy to assemble!" —Ashton
Get it from Amazon for $28.95+ (available in white and black).