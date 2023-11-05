36 Organization Products To Tame The Most Chaotic Corners Of Your Home

It holds five toothbrushes and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube.

Promising review: "You need one! I love this! So easy to install and holds nice and tight to the wall. The toothbrushes sit nicely in the holder and are easy for my kids to grab. The two gargle cups are nice but we added little Dixie cups to ours instead. The toothpaste function works really well and isn’t messy for our kids. I highly recommend this!" —Sarah C.

Get it from Amazon for $17.77+ (available in three colors).