If Your Kitchen Feels Like It’s Booby-Trapped, These 31 Products Will Help You Finally Get It Organized

1. An expandable U-shaped shelf organizer because tiny cabinets shouldn't keep you from adding more spices to your growing collection. Now, you can actually see what you have before accidentally buying a third bottle of coriander.
You can get several if needed, arranging them side by side if your shelf is wide enough or stacking them if you have a tall cabinet.
Promising review: "Product is perfect for what I need it to do. Fits just right, is more than sturdy enough, and has made my absolutely nightmarish spice cabinet look awesome. No more duplicate spices going bad in the back of the cabinet! It’s not at all difficult to assemble. Watch the assembly videos (they’re short) before you start opening the parts bags. Otherwise, it’s easy to get intimidated by all of the extra pieces." —Congaree
2. A slim magnetic stove shelf for keeping all your go-to oils and spices within arm's reach while clearing up counter space for other things (like your new air fryer!).
StoveShelf is a small business founded by Scott Fleming, who struggled with storage space in his own small Milwaukee apartment. After a couple of beers, he quickly realized the entire top of the stove itself was wasted space, and the magnetic StoveShelf was born.
Promising review: "There was no setup: Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong, keeping the shelf fixed. The magnets are raised, allowing air flow underneath, preventing the shelf from heating up. The sizing was perfect. I love it!" —Amazon Customer
3. A cabinet door organizer so the pile of cutting boards permanently hanging out on your countertops will finally have a home where they're organized, on hand, and, most importantly, out of sight.
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and is completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
4. A set of under-shelf baskets if you want a tool-free cabinet makeover that utilizes every bit of available space to the absolute max. We don't waste things around here, especially space.
Promising review: "I just needed a bit more storage for small things in my lower cabinets. These are great. They bring the bits up closer to see and not lost in the jumble. Only took five minutes to install (took longer to sort the bits). Much more sturdy than dollar store variety. And the part that is on top of the shelf is flatter than others. Easier to move things on the shelf above." —Becky Wilson
5. Or a set of wire shelf organizers to instantly make shelves on your shelves and essentially double your available storage.
6. A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder that'll provide easy access to paper towels without sacrificing any more precious counter space. Now, you can have it all with tool-free installation to boot.
Promising review: "Very sleek!!! I really needed one of these because I have limited counter space. Really loving the look and functionality so far!" —Anna_stace
7. A set of grocery organizers because the current chaotic nature of your fridge makes it a little too easy to forget what's in there, resulting in spoiled food and wasted money.
Promising review: "These have really helped keep my refrigerator organized and clean. If something leaks or spills, it's super easy to clean one of these rather than the entire refrigerator. I just pop them into the top rack of my dishwasher (no heat dry), and that's it! There were so many in the set that I even had a couple left over to use in my freezer." —Jill Miller
8. And a 15-piece set of airtight dry food containers for bringing a little organized calm to your pantry, while keeping food fresher for longer. You've let one too many cereal boxes go stale — it's time to break the cycle.
This set includes one tall container, four large, six medium, and four small containers.
Promising review: "I ordered this set to continue on the road to an organized pantry. There are enough containers and a variety of sizes to make me happy. I have stored pasta and noodles, dried beans, rice, sugar, instant mashed potatoes, crackers, etc. When I open a box of something, I put whatever is unused into one of the containers and feel very secure that the contents will be fresh and protected from any possible insect problem." —R M
9. An appliance cord organizer if you're not only losing counter space to your mixer but its power cable, too. This sticks on with an included Command strip and keeps unruly cords contained.
3D Home Solution is a Frisco, Texas-based Etsy shop creating genius, 3D-printed organizing solutions to keep your home neat and organized.
Promising review: "Love love love the cord organizer! It’s plenty big for my bulkier, stiffer cords and has a lovely clip in the center to keep the cord on the hook. I’ll be buying these for every wayward cord in my house." —aisforallie
10. A water bottle organizer so you can finally take down the "DO NOT ENTER" sign on the one cabinet that's guaranteed to pummel you with bottles and thermoses every time you open it.
YouCopia was founded in 2009 by Lauren Greenwood and her inventor-of-a-father, Mark Greenwood. What started as a single spice storage solution has grown into a thriving small business with a whole line of tools to make cabinet and drawer organization a breeze.
Promising review: "This organizer is amazing!!! I always kept our surplus water bottles in the small cabinet above our sink. Every time I took one out, three more would fall out. I am so glad I found this! It took 20 seconds to put together and forced me to purge some bottles I’ve been hoarding for far too long. Buy this immediately!!!" —RT17
11. Plus, a compact tumbler lid organizer to prevent any lids from joining the unwanted (not to mention potentially painful) cabinet rainstorm.
12. A food container lid organizer with five adjustable dividers that'll house all your square and round lids in one spot so no one ever again has to ask, "Where's the lid for this?"
This organizer is also from YouCopia!
Promising review: "This is a great caddy for all those maverick Tupperware lids that disappear like socks in a laundry room. I was able to fit quite a few into it. It has five separators to cordon off different sizes/shapes of lids (see photos) and consolidate two of three previous lids bins into this one. Plus, according to their card insert, the company is a small, woman-owned business, which I’m always happy to support." —Bridget D.
