Just 21 Pairs Of Non-Denim Pants If You’ve Come Down With A Case Of Jean Fatigue

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Pleated corduroy trousers for slipping into denim's softer, cozier cousin without giving up any of that throw-on-and-go versatility.
Get it from Cider for $28 (available in sizes 0–26 and in six colors).
2. A pair of high-waisted faux-leather leggings because they combine all the comfort of your casual go-to in a style that's elevated enough to take out on date night.
Promising review: "I purchased these faux leather leggings during a late-night Amazon shopping spree. They don't look faux at all, are well-made, and I receive compliments every time I wear them. They are also extremely comfortable and fit like a second skin. They are super warm, so I probably would not wear them in warmer weather, but they are perfect for the fall and winter. They shape well and stay put! There is no rolling or slipping down with these babies. Put them on, and they are going to stay where you put them. I love them!" —Kelly C. Albanese
Get them from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X Regular and S–4X Tall).
3. Or these high-waisted faux leather straight-leg pants that can easily be dressed up or down, and introduce a new texture to your 'fit that'll make you look instantly more stylish.
Promising review: "I’m not going to lie, buying leather pants is always a little scary, especially online, but these pants are amazing! They are super stretchy and lightweight. I’m a little curvy and they fit my booty just right. Overall, these pants are super cute and fit perfectly!" —Serena
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors).
4. Slim-fit stretchy ankle pants for the workplace movers and groovers who need a flexible style that looks great and feels even better.
5. Or stretchy pull-on slacks if you want an even more convincing legging/trouser crossover with a full-length silhouette and the illusion of pockets.
Promising review: "These pants fit perfectly all over. Even though they have an all-elastic waist, they do not sag when you sit down, causing you to constantly pull up your pants! And they don't sag at the knees. They wash great and resist wrinkles. They are also true-to-size, at least for my size. I am buying another pair!" —Pure & Simple
Get it from Amazon for $28.19 (available in standard and short sizes 6–18 and 11 colors).
6. Barrel-leg high-waisted cargo pants to expand your casual pant horizons and experience the joy of adequate pocket space. Dare I say you can leave your purse at home?
7. A pair of thick fleece-lined joggers for perpetually cold snuggle-bugs searching for an incognito wearable blanket. And you thought sweatpants couldn't get any cozier!
Most reviewers recommend sizing up! AND you can snag a matching fleece-lined zip-up hoodie here.
Promising review: "If you're thinking about buying these, DO IT. They are thick-thigh approved!! They fit and feel amazing. The inside is so soft and cozy but they still have some stretch to them." —Cecilia
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors).
8. Striking split colorblock pants because whatever boredom you're feeling with jeans will not be a problem with this statement-making style.
Promising review: "I bought this to wear to a dinner cruise. Paired it with a white tank top and white blazer, all bought from Eloquii. Fits me perfectly and was very comfortable. Got lots of compliments. Just loved the pants." —Dee-fab1
Get it from Eloquii for $49.97 (originally $99.95; available in sizes 14–28 and in two colors).
9. A pair of incredibly versatile high-waisted leggings so you can lounge, work out, and go out all in the same pair of super soft and stretchy leggings that feel lightweight without being see-through.
A testament to these stretchy wonders — tons of reviewers say these leggings have been by their side before, during, and after pregnancy!
Promising review: "I've had these pants over a year and worn them probably 350 times, and they still look great. They don't pill or anything. They are soo soft and comfortable and breathable. They are like everyday leggings not workout leggings even though I have worked out in them, too. They can be dressed up or down. I've had the black this whole time and just got the gray. Love!" —E’smom
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in one size, plus size, three fits and in 25 colors/prints).
10. Or these high-waisted cutout leggings if you want the same elite comfort and buttery softness with a bit more edge.
Promising review: "These are legitimately SO comfortable. I got them in a size medium, I believe, and seriously cannot tell you how many more I’m going to get. They fit snugly on your waist, and they are BREATHABLE, which is something that I can’t say for all. The quality is so soft, and they’re honestly pretty easy to put on. I will be ordering many more to come." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 15 colors).
11. Shimmering wide-leg Lurex pants that'll bring the party wherever you go, and features an elastic waist that, I swear, was designed with eating out in mind.
Reviewers recommend sizing down — they run a bit big. Also, this style is Final Sale and not eligible fo returns.
Promising review: "When I saw these in the Daily Drop, I fell in love and knew I had to have them in my wide-leg, pull-on collection for the holidays. These pants are IT! They are absolutely beautiful. The glitter stripe looks only gold online, but they actually have silver fleck stripes, too! Note they are super lightweight and thin with a semi-silky lining that feels good and can be used all year round. Wrinkle free. Great stretch ... I absolutely LOVE these pants and can’t wait to wear them." —DOCLA3
Get it from Torrid for $19.58 (originally $69.90; available in sizes 1X–6X and three inseam lengths).
12. Baggy parachute pants to infuse your style with an on-trend, nostalgic '90s flair that comes in just about any color you could possibly want.
Promising review: "Wore these all day at a festival. Held up very well! Kept my legs cool in the heat! Thought the swishy noise would bother me, but it didn’t at all! Idk I loved them! Good length, color, baggy enough, not stiff and so super comfy! Will buy more colors :)" —Amanda Lynne
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 34 colors).
13. Casual paper bag waist pants for fleshing out your wardrobe with a style that excels in just about every situation. Reviewers praise how comfy they are while still looking delightfully put together.
Promising review: "I bought these in green, wore them for a year, and then bought two in blue. Extremely comfortable, pockets deep enough that neither my phone nor wallet has ever fallen out, and they seem to be holding up well. I originally intended to wear these for dressing up, but I wear them more days because they are just so comfy!" —edithpawlicki
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 16 colors).
14. Fluttering silk palazzo pants because it's all the elegance of a flowing skirt with the sit-how-you-want freedom of pants. Wow...we really can have it all.
Promising review: "These are so soft and elegant. The waist is a perfect fit and super comfortable, I love that the elastic is in the back. I bought this to wear with the silk tank in the same color for a jumpsuit look, and it's perfect." —DSR
Get it from Quince for $89.90 (available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors).
15. High-waisted belted palazzo pants that come in so many fun colors and prints you'll struggle to pick just one...so don't!
Promising review: "I love these pants. I bought them before a work conference and I got so many compliments. I’m definitely considering getting another pair in a different color. They fit perfectly and felt really comfortable." —TheMartinMom
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 24 colors/styles).