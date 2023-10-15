30 Low Waste Products To Consider For Your Self-Care Routine

1. A pair of forever eye masks for turning your favorite serum into a luxe under-eye treatment you can use day after day without all that wasted packaging and money. Between uses, just give the masks a rinse, pat dry, and return them to the included storage tin until next time.
Dieux Skin is a small business that's committed to creating beauty products that are price-transparent, rooted in science, and responsibly sourced.
Promising review: "Comfortable. Effective. Sustainable. Why would you buy anything else? These eye masks are amazing — they don’t slide and leave my undereyes hydrated and bright! I used to only use eye masks for special occasions…now I use these every day! I feel so much better knowing they’re not going straight into the trash — just back to the fridge. My little daily luxury!" —Liz D.
You can pair these masks with any eye cream, but if you're in the market for one, check out the brand's refillable eye serum.
2. A rechargeable electric lighter that's windproof, splash-proof, portable, and just overall very nice to look at. If candles are a big part of your self-care routine, this one-time purchase will save you from ever surrendering another plastic lighter to the trash again.
Promising review: "I got the three-pack, one for me and two as gifts to friends who are trying to reduce waste. We all love these lighters because a single charge really does last, we don't have to buy any more disposable lighters for the foreseeable future, and the length is perfect for hard-to-reach wicks. Getting used to how to place the arc on the wick and understanding that there was a safety timeout took me a bit to get used to but wasn't frustrating." —Salim
3. A reusable exfoliating mitt if you love the delightful feeling of disgust that comes with seeing dead skin slough away right before your eyes and knowing that your skin is going to feel SO SMOOTH after.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
4. Some handcrafted sinus relief shower steamers to help clear up some of your pesky congestion thanks to a soothing blend of essential oils and the healing power of a hot shower.
Megan Nicole Company is a Suffolk, Virginia-based Etsy shop that makes highly giftable bath products by hand.
Promising review: "I used these shower steamers at an Airbnb that I stayed at (the host provided them). I loved them so much that when I got home I messaged the host to find out where she got them, and she referred me to this Etsy shop. These are amazing and work so well!!" —amandanoelleb
5. A pack of biodegradable hair ties because they're thick enough and strong enough that you'll actually be sad when you inevitably lose one. Comfort yourself with the fact that they can naturally break down over time, unlike regular plastic-filled ties.
Terra Ties is a small business that's creating a 100% biodegradable alternative to standard hair ties. Made for all genders and ages, these durable bands are made from natural rubber and organic cotton dyed with natural dyes.
Psst — my boyfriend and his thick, curly locks can attest to their holding power.
Promising review: "Love, love, LOVE Terra Ties and how long they last. I've always had issues with hair ties either not holding my hair tight enough, or just stretching out after a few uses. I have consistently kept a hair tie around my wrist for 10+ years, and these have lasted much longer than any brand I've purchased before. Biodegradable is just an added bonus!!" —Samantha
6. A reef-safe tinted sunscreen so you can get the broad-spectrum protection you need and the color-correcting coverage you want all in one, plastic-free package. The medium-tint blends in seamlessly with all skin tones (it's pretty magical, TBH), delivering a subtle, sun-kissed glow that's hydrating and perfect for daily wear.
I've been using this sunscreen all summer, and I'm really loving it. When it first arrived, I thought there was zero chance it would blend with my pasty skin, but it did! This was an experience I saw echoed by many in the reviews. The formula is lightweight, goes on smoothly, and a little goes a long way! The coverage is subtle — don't expect it to look like a face full of foundation — but it definitely works to even things out, which is just what I was looking for!
Promising review: "This sunscreen is very smooth and easy to spread. It feels moisturizing without feeling overly oily as some sunscreens do. I have medium brown/tan skin and my son has much lighter tan skin, and this tint blended into both of our different skin tones just fine. Also, I love that it comes in an easy to open plastic free tin!" —Amazon Customer
7. A stainless-steel strainer and saucer set for making tea time a tasty, trash-free affair without single-use tea bags (many use plastic sealants and aren't biodegradable). Now, go indulge in some tasty loose-leaf teas at home.
I started drinking more loose-leaf tea as a way to cut down on the waste of tea bags (It's also more delicious IMO, which doesn't hurt). I settled on a two-pack of these strainers after another, more cutesy strainer ball left me choking back a mouthful of tea leaves when prepping a very fine rooibos blend. These have been going strong for close to six(?) years now. I love that they hook onto the mug and come with a little saucer to set the strainer on when it's finished steeping.
If you're looking for loose-leaf tea recs, I adore Brooklyn Tea. Namely their Cream Earl Grey, which I keep stocked at all times.
8. Or a pack of refillable K-Cups if your emotional support drink of choice is coffee. Fill these pods with your favorite ground blend and save loads of money (and plastic) without giving up the single-cup convenience.
These BPA-free plastic cups are designed to work in any Keurig brewer, old or new!
Promising review: "Really like these reusable K-Cups. I hated wasting so much plastic using regular K-Cups and found this to use as an alternative. I have had these for two years, and they have held up great! Easily to fill, clean really nicely, and no complaints! And it's great you can put your own coffee in so you're not stuck to certain brands or flavors. Highly recommend if you are trying to be more environmentally friendly." —Amazon Customer
9. A yummy-smelling lavender and cocoa dry shampoo because it'll revive greasy locks on those days when there's barely enough time to eat, let alone wash and style your hair! This Earth-friendly option skips the usual aerosols and comes in a refillable shaker. Many reviewers use an old makeup brush to apply the powder to their roots.
Fat and the Moon is a very witchy, woman-owned small biz founded by Rachel Budde. The brand creates small-batch, low-waste, ethically sourced self-care products. Personally, I'm a big fan of their highlighter, in addition to this dry shampoo.
Promising review: "I have blonde hair, and I get highlights throughout the year. I was worried the cocoa power would show in my hair, and I am happy to say it does not!! I use an old makeup brush to apply it to my hair, and then I flip my head over to fluff everything through. All it ever does is soak up oil and make my hair look like day-one hair again. I will be repurchasing when I run out." —Rachel
10. A volcanic stone face roller to instantly soak up excess face oil, even if you have makeup on! Unlike blotting papers, this roller is able to be washed and reused, reducing waste and saving you $$$.
Promising review: "I've been using this product for a couple of months now, and it is still working beautifully. I used to run through blotting papers like mad, but this roller has saved my wallet. I'm pretty oily, and still can use the roller maybe 20–25 times without washing it at all. LOVE!" —eden
11. A three-blade all-metal razor with a pivoting head because, if you shave, you know how quickly plastic razor heads add up. This one is designed to last you LITERALLY FOREVER, uses recyclable blades that are ultra-affordable, and delivers a silky smooth shave.
Leaf Shave is an eco-minded small biz founded by two Adams who set out to create a better razor that is also better for the environment. Their packaging is 100% plastic-free, and through financing initiatives to offset 100% of the company's CO2e emissions, they've become climate-neutral certified.
I know, I know — $80+ for a razor feels pretty steep, but plastic razors really add up over time and this thing is STURDY. When first trying to eco-swap my shave routine, I tried a regular safety razor because it was a lot cheaper, and I basically bled to death (kidding, but I did cut myself a lot). It works really well for some people, but I had really come to rely on the pivoting head of the plastic razors I learned on. So imagine my pure delight when I finally snagged one of these beauties and could return to shaving without all the cuts and blood. It's really easy to change the blades, and I find myself getting a better shave because I'm not putting off buying another razor like I would before. It's proven to be a great investment that not only keeps plastic razors out of landfills, but all the plastic packaging they come in, too!
And if you're looking for a low-waste skincare addition, check out their dermaplaning facial razor!
12. A set of reusable silicone swabs so you can replace the sight of your overflowing bathroom trashcan with this absurdly attractive set of swabs with a tip for every use case — cleaning ears, removing eye makeup, and even cleaning tech and jewelry. When you're done, the silicone easily washes up with a little soap and water.
Plantish Future is a Toronto, Canada-based small biz that launched during the pandemic and creates plastic-free and vegan home essentials like sponges, skincare, and more.
Promising review: "These are SUPER cool! I was tired of all the Q-Tip waste I was creating. These are easy to clean and feel great on the skin! Fast shipping and amazing customer service!" —Adie
13. A plastic-free tube of Native deodorant for long-lasting relief from stanky pits without the parabens and aluminum found in a lot of standard deodorant sticks.
