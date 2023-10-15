30 Low Waste Products To Consider For Your Self-Care Routine

Dieux Skin is a small business that's committed to creating beauty products that are price-transparent, rooted in science, and responsibly sourced.



Promising review: "Comfortable. Effective. Sustainable. Why would you buy anything else? These eye masks are amazing — they don’t slide and leave my undereyes hydrated and bright! I used to only use eye masks for special occasions…now I use these every day! I feel so much better knowing they’re not going straight into the trash — just back to the fridge. My little daily luxury!" —Liz D.



You can pair these masks with any eye cream, but if you're in the market for one, check out the brand's refillable eye serum.

Get it from Dieux Skin for $25.