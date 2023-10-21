25 Products That Helped Travelers Worry Less On Vacation

1. A pair of reusable anti-nausea bands that may help soothe churning stomachs caused by long car rides and cruises without copious amounts of Dramamine.
For more info on how to use acupressure for nausea management, check out this guide from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "These wrist bands are amazing. I purchased these for a 12-hour plane ride. I usually have nausea and anxiety while flying, but these wrist bands had me feeling great. I also used them while whale watching on a rocky boat and once again felt great. With these wrist bands, I am able to enjoy traveling with my mind at ease." —Amazon Customer
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.53.
2. A tri-fold travel wallet to keep everything (and I mean everything) on hand and organized as your run to catch your flight. Money, cards, boarding passes, passport — you name it — all protected with RFID-blocking tech.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.
Promising review: "Great for traveling. It holds all my important info for an international vacation. Didn't have to worry about misplacing my passport or fear my card info being compromised." —Crystal
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 36 colors).
3. A portable door lock so you can up the security at any hotel or Airbnb with one low-tech addition that installs in seconds and is designed to fit just about any door you'd encounter.
Note: This can get flagged while going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe.
Promising review: "I bought this to use in an Airbnb in an unfamiliar residential area. The lock system was easy to use, worked perfectly, and allowed my family to enjoy our vacation without worrying about security. It's a simple product that works!" —G. Mills
Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (also available in two- and four-packs).
4. Some anti-chafe balm for an easy-to-apply solution to chafing and rubbing that'll help prevent skin irritation from becoming a painful problem.
5. A digital luggage scale if you're tired of playing souvenir musical chairs with your luggage to avoid paying pesky baggage fees. This scale is super accurate, easy to use, and tiny enough to pack with ease.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "Never again have to worry before heading to the airport if the case is overweight. Simple to use. Comfortable in my hand. Easy to tuck in a shoe inside the case when traveling. Spot on!" —bourbonthedog
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five colors).
6. A pack of silicone travel bottles with a built-in labeling system because traveling is stressful enough without spending a small fortune on name-brand travel-sized products and fretting over leaky bottles. These are totally leak-proof and can be washed and reused again, and again, and again.
And it comes with a handy, clear zipper pouch!
Promising review: "These worked great on vacation. I didn’t have to worry about leaking bottles. And they were in their own case anyway, but they did not leak! Good product." —Kalomba
Get a set of four 3-oz. bottles from Amazon for $13+ (available in a variety of sizes and colors).
7. Or, a cute portable iPhone charger that'll supply your phone with the juice it needs so you never have to skip a photo op because of a nearly dead battery.
Promising reviews: "When traveling, the iWALK portable charger is indispensable. Fits comfortably in my back pocket. No worries about running out of power and having a dead iPhone." —Joseph Perez
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in six colors).
8. Some reusable bottle bags because the reasons you'd travel with wine are plentiful (host gift, celebratory bottle, a souvenir) but so are the fears of broken glass and wine-stained everything in your luggage if it breaks. This padded bag is designed with an absorbent lining, so even if the bottle breaks, the spill will stay self-contained.
JetBag is a small business specializing in bags designed to protect your wine and your stuff.
Promising review: "Love my jet bags. We can travel with a bottle of wine without having to worry that the bottle might break and ruin things in the suitcase. Love having a bottle of wine when we arrive at our destination!" —Kathy Karst
Get a set of three from Amazon for $14.99.
9. A pair of Blink mini indoor security cameras to give you added peace of mind when you're out of the house. These cameras create a livestream of your home that you can watch any hour of the day and will notify you when there's motion detected. They also have two-way audio, so you can remind the neighbor kid watching your cat to give Pickles his medicine.
Promising review: "This product takes the worry away when you have to leave your house — on vacation, visiting family, or out of the country. Blink lets you see what's going on in your house. Leaves you with a sense of security and comfort." —RDH
Get two from Amazon for $64.99 (available in black and white and individually).
10. A travel-friendly anti-theft shoulder bag so you can focus less on guarding your belongings and more on snapping the perfect photo. This roomy crossbody is made from slash-proof material with RFID-blocking card and passport slots, and has plenty of pockets for organizing all the bits and bobbles you need for optimal sightseeing.
Promising review: "Bought this for a recent vacay and loved it so much it’s now my everyday purse. It has a great number of pockets that are all secured with anti-theft locks. It wasn’t difficult for me to unlock and get what I needed while shopping, and I didn’t have to worry while waking through crowds of people. There’s even a little purse flashlight that was attached to the inside! I love it." —D. Smith
Get it from Amazon for $41.99 (available in two sizes and in 14 styles).
11. Or a nylon anti-theft rucksack with the main compartment zipper toward your back if you're interested in having one less thing to worry about while navigating large crowds. Bonus — it's ultra-versatile and can be worn like a backpack or chic shoulder bag.
Promising review: "I am so glad I purchased this item. It worked wonderfully on our cruise vacation. I hid the passports in one of the zippered side panels, my phone in the open pocket, and since the large area is against the back, it was never a worry that anyone could open it. Plus, the open area holds so much. I was able to fold a thin blanket in it so I could have a blanket on the airplane. This is a definite recommendation!!!" —Nancy Gibson
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and in seven colors).
12. A waterproof pouch because you can't resist taking your phone on those wet 'n' wild vacation adventures. You might as well skip the low-grade panic and give yourself peace of mind that your tech is protected.
It fits any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). And you can totally use the touchscreen through the case — including the camera! People take incredible photos with it.
Promising review: "The swim-up bar was our group’s meeting point every day while on vacation in Costa Rica. I had no worries about misplacing my phone nor damaging it in the pool. I caught lots of candid shots because I didn’t have to fumble with getting it out of a dry bag. I had my phone around my neck and shot through the plastic!" —Diane
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 14 styles).
13. A pair of compression socks for anyone whose feet, ankles, or legs tend to swell up on long flights. These cozy socks can help prevent that, and double as another thermal layer (planes be cold).
Promising review: "After wearing these socks for over 24 hours straight for travel on an overseas flight, I had absolutely no swelling at all in my feet or ankles. I was worried about the potential for blood clots being on an airplane for a long time. So, I am glad I made the investment in these socks. Very comfortable. Washed them out by hand and hung them to dry. They were ready to wear the next day. I will definitely continue to wear these and recommend them." —islandgirl
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in unisex sizes S–XXL and in 13 colors).
14. A pack of Wi-Fi connected outlets that'll make virtually any electronic device in your home "smart" so you can control the lights from your phone and trick any nosy onlookers into thinking you're home when you're actually halfway across the world.
Promising review: "I love this product! Purchased four and then bought four more, plus an outdoor version for porch lights. I have every light labeled by location. Set each unit to turn on and off at appropriate times. We recently took a vacation and felt secure knowing our lights were on a preset pattern. Took only a few minutes to install to our 2.4 Ghz Wi-Fi Network. The iPhone app allows me to change the on/off settings anywhere." —R. Ellis
Get a a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
15. A combination access portable lock box to deter anyone from stealing your valuables while you and your boogie board head out to catch some waves.
You can also use this in your room to keep valuables protected.
Promising review: "We brought this on vacation with us. There's a bit of a learning curve, but once you figure out how to lock and unlock, it's awesome! On the beach, we put phones, money, and room key and attached it to beach chairs...no worries when we went for walks or into the ocean. There wasn't a safe in our condo, so we attached this to the handle of the stove. I'm sure if a thief had the time and effort, they could break in, but it was great for us!" —HBomb
Get it from Amazon for $44.95 (available in five colors).
16. A smart garage hub and sensor so you'll never have to second-guess whether or not you closed the garage door before leaving. With this, you can control the door from your phone, give access to friends and family when you're away, and even get real-time door activity notifications for unparalleled peace of mind.
This works with the free myQ app for iPhone or Android to help you get connected with your very own smart garage. You can also give access to friends or family, create a close schedule, and receive real-time notifications about garage door activity.
Promising review: "I am recommending this to anyone who wants to get a separate remote for outside the garage. This is safer and more secure than hanging a remote. I like that I can access my garage from almost anywhere. I can open the garage while I am shopping or on vacation. I do not need to worry about someone knowing that the code and opening my door. Also, I like that I can link it to my ring cameras to be more vigilant. This is a great buy." —robert vazquez
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
17. A freezable snack box with built-in cooling technology that you can load up with snacks to fuel your adventures knowing they'll stay cool and fresh all day long.
Promising review: "I travel a lot and am diabetic so these freezable snack pack bags 🎒 are an excellent way to keep my insulin pens cool and not worry about them getting bad, especially on a 10-hour direct flight to the Netherlands. I wouldn't travel without them...great buy. They do stay cool for a very long time." —OMA T.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in 12 colors and prints).