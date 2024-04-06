If Your Yard Has Seen Better Days, You Need These 29 Things

1. An electric pressure washer because sometimes the only refresh your outdoor space needs is a powerful deep clean to wash all that built-up grime. Oh, did you paint the fence? No!!! You just cleaned it for the first time in forever.
This pressure washer has a powerful 1,800-watt motor, two on-board detergent tanks, and five quick-connect spray tips.
Promising review: "Pressure washer is very easy to use. It's not heavy, and since it has wheels, it is very easy to move around. Compared to other pressure washers I have used, this one is my favorite, and it's powerful." —Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $129.
2. Or a ready-to-spray bleach-free outdoor cleaner so you can skip the pressure washer and still tackle tough stains with a fast-foaming formula that's safe to use around plants and grasses. Dirty sidewalks, mildewy planters, and dingy patio furniture have met their match.
Promising review: "I first used this product about two years ago on the awning of my RV. That awning was so bad that I thought I would have to replace it. After using Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works, and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500." —R. Latreille
Get it from Amazon for $10.98.
3. A three-piece wicker chair and table set for creating an outdoor lounge space so stylish your indoor furniture might start to get jealous.
This set includes two armchairs with seat cushions and a side table with a tempered glass top.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this set. 😍 I cannot believe the price. It shipped fast, and it was fairly quick and easy to assemble. It's a hit; I get so many compliments." —Mrs.Mathews
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A waterproof outdoor curtain if your open-air space is a little too *exposed* for your liking. Put a little something-something between you, your neighbors, and the elements with top-notch light-blocking and insulation that repels heat and cold for an optimally comfy outdoor hang.
Pick up a sturdy, rust-resistant curtain rod while you're at it!
Promising review: "These curtains are AMAZING! Beautiful and elegant. Hangs beautiful, very light blocking, keeps rain out of our Tiki bar, we can sit out there in the rain, and keeps the heat in on a cool fall evening when we have the fireplace on!" —Sara Bushendorf
Get it from Amazon for $20.95+ (available in 10 sizes and 16 colors).
5. Or a panel of faux ivy vines that brings similar levels of privacy and shade to your outdoor space with a more au naturale look and feel.
Snag some green zip ties, and you're ready for easy, tool-free installation!
Promising review: "I ordered two of these faux-ivy panels to cover up the large wooden fence surrounding my patio. I needed some greenery to balance all the industrial materials and urban landscape. I am very pleased with the outcome!! The panels have been up for a few weeks and have withstood several rain showers and some harsh winds with no problems. Great purchase!" —Myia E.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes).
6. A pack of motion-activated lights with built-in solar panels to tackle those dark trouble spots around your home's exterior. If you're tired of tripping up the front stairs or standing in a pitch-black yard while taking out the dog, these solar-powered lights are your solution.
Promising review: "I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy, and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them, and did the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the sides and lights turn on. It has rained about three times, but they still work great. I'm hoping they last for a long time." —J. Argueta
Get a set of four from Amazon for $32.99.
7. A fast-acting lawn repair formula because your dog's peeing, playing, and digging have wreaked havoc on your yard. This easy-to-use combination of grass seeds, mulch, and soil amendment is specifically designed to repair pet-induced damage and get new grass growing ASAP.
Promising review: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!" —Mariah
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).
8. And a fully assembled Scotts seed spreader for getting a quick, even spread of grass seed and fertilizer with practically no effort at all.
Promising review: "This model is definitely a cut above the other spreaders made by Scott. It is quite well constructed and has lots of nice features, like a large hopper, four drop holes, and dual spreader mechanisms. The wheels on this are very nice as well, and the edge guard feature works well. Very easy and effective to use and should provide years of use if maintained properly. Beats the pants off of every other spreader I have used. And it's attractive to boot!" —Gila Monster
Get it from Amazon for $44.98+ (available in four styles).
9. Connectable Edison bulb string lights so you can make your backyard look like a trendy beer garden and leave passersby wondering how they can get a reservation.
Promising review: "I have ordered four boxes of these light sets now. I love love love these lights. They are gorgeous. I plugged them in while in the package to make sure they all worked. Then, I unscrewed all the bulbs to make it easy to hang. I hung them up all around my balcony using a staple gun. When I finished, I screwed the light bulbs all in :) I would highly recommend these lights. They are PINTEREST perfect!" —Cora
Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in seven sizes and five styles).
10. A 4-in-1 soil moisture meter to help you figure out why your grass is browning or your flowerbed is wilting. This simple-to-use gadget can measure soil's moisture, as well as nutrient, pH, and light levels in just a few minutes.
Promising review: "This is my first year gardening with crops and flowers. Our home came with two raised garden beds out in the field. However, the beds were closed down and covered with a tarp, bricks, water buildup, etc. This soil meter helped me discover what was needed and if I could use what was already there. I'm excited to use it again after my first composting experience, too." —Taylor Wingfield
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
11. A set of metal hanging flower pots if you have a fence, deck railing, or trellis in need of some zhuzhing.
Promising review: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I'm getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot of cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." —Maegan
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in multicolor, black, and white).