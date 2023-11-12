I’m Honestly Impressed You Survived This Long Without These 35 Products For Your Home Office

1. A slim laptop stand for raising your laptop closer to eye level, naturally forcing you to sit up straighter and preventing painful hunching.
This stand fits any laptop from 10" to 15.6" and can be easily disassembled into three parts for easy transportation.
Promising review: "This has helped my neck pain and workflow. I'm used to working in an office with monitors and this made a big difference in my work from home experience by putting my screen at a comfortable eye level. The material is good quality, feels sturdy, and was simple to assemble. It comes in three pieces and is intuitive to put together without looking at directions. There are pads on the top to keep your laptop from sliding. I'm using it with a 15-inch laptop and it's a good fit. I did get a wireless keyboard to use with it, which I would recommend. If you were to try to type on your laptop keyboard with this, it would be uncomfortable. I bought it for the ergonomics, but as a bonus, I am liking how it helps me keep my desk organized with the extra space beneath. Great product!" —M
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in nine colors).
2. A cooling memory foam seat cushion that'll make you feel ~supported~ even on your longest days.
The velour cover zips off for easy cleaning in the washing machine.
Promising review: "I've purchased similar items in the past that visually looked like this but were stiff and rigid. This is amazing. Totally eased my back pain from my quarantine-at-home desk job. Highly recommend." —Bellarosa555
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (also available in three colors).
3. An aesthetic flexible power strip so you can actually utilize each and every outlet even when your excessively massive laptop charger is present.
iJoy is a small business selling a variety of tech accessories, speakers, and headphones.
Promising review: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in five colors).
4. A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds because boring things like work calls are a lot more enjoyable when you're not tethered to your tech by cumbersome cords. Better yet, these come with a handy travel/charging case and connect to your devices in just one easy step.
Promising review: "These are the first pair of wireless buds I have purchased, previously using only the single over-ear type pieces. I expected to have difficulty pairing, but these paired the first time super easy. The volume and sound is significantly better than my old style. Nice little charging and travel case, and a variety of sizes of silicone buds to fit your size/preference. Update — after using these a few weeks I am still very pleased with this earbuds. Good value for the price!" —J. L. Hoover
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A variety pack of LED light–blocking stickers if the harsh light from all your gadgets is ruining your focus. These peel-and-stick dimmers are great for reducing harsh light from digital clocks, routers, chargers, and more!
Promising review: "Works as advertised. Didn't realize how badly I needly these in my life! I have a media PC in my living room under my TV and directly across from the main couch. The LED is extremely bright and obnoxious, especially in low-light situations. One of these dimmed the LED the perfect amount and I can definitely still see that the PC is on, but without the annoying blue beacon that can be seen from space. The variety of options included guarantee that you should have the correct size to dim whatever LEDs you have. Highly recommend." —IPman501
Get 100 stickers from Amazon for $1.49.
6. A mini desktop humidifier to combat dry office air with a constant (and silent) stream of on-demand moisture. I can practically hear your flaky skin sighing with relief.
My skin gets flakey patches whenever the seasons change and my nose becomes downright painful in the winter from dryness. Not only did this little humidifier totally solve those problems, but it's still going strong a full year later after many, many hours of use. The bottom screws off, so it's a breeze to refill and it's all but silent, so no worries if you leave it running during a meeting. Occasionally, the mist hole on top gets a little clogged since I just fill it with regular tap water (if you're ambitious enough to use filtered water this may not happen?), but after wiping it out with a swab it's good as new. Highly, highly recommend to anyone who spends way too much time sitting at a desk.
Get it from Amazon for $25.97 (available in black and white).
7. A colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set for adding some joy-inducing color to your workspace without any bothersome cords to tie you down.
The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries — both will need them!
Promising review: "Every time I walk into my red office and see this beautiful keyboard it makes me happy. It looks just like it does in the photo. It's such a jolt of color and with its cool circular retro buttons, it's just a pleasure to use. If you need a pick-me-up (and who doesn't this year?) I can't recommend this highly enough." —CA-girl
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in 12 styles).
8. A discreet webcam slide cover that fits on almost any device to ensure your privacy and peace of mind that you're not being spied on — through the camera, anyway.
This pack of six is universally compatible with laptops, tablets, and phones of all kinds!
Promising review: "Have worked from home for years, but in the wild days of 2020 our company decided to do video calls regularly for the first time. With that, I needed a solution that made it easier to continue to block the webcam on my computer most of the time while not being a hassle to remove for these calls. I had been using a folded piece of paper, which was certainly easy and effective — until the wind from open windows would blow it away. So, these little guys perfectly solved the problem — it's tiny and subtle (much better looking than a folded piece of paper ;) and so easy to open/close as needed." —Hope
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in four pack combos).
9. A sleek mug warmer so you can actually sit through your meetings instead of making constant trips to the microwave to keep your coffee at juuuust the right temperature.
Promising review: "I can’t say enough about how much I love this warmer! I’ve been asking for one for a couple years. I take my coffee into my home office and it gets cold way too quick. I usually have to reheat it three to four times before I drink it all. This warmer kept it at the perfect temperature! Just hot enough that it does not burn my mouth but hot enough for me to enjoy it! Gee, I sound like a commercial. LOL. Seriously it does do this and works great!!! The size is nice too. The circle in the center is about the sizes of my coffee mug. So I could put a larger mug on it if I wanted. Maybe a soup mug! I absolutely love this warmer and the price was right!" —TAW229
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three styles).
10. A glam petaled desk chair with an included lumbar pillow because the best desk chairs are like your favorite pair of shoes — endlessly stylish without sacrificing a single ounce of comfort.
Promising review: "I love the material. It’s soft and won't scratch the walls. It’s comfy. I love the wheels because it’s easy to push around." —Diane DeRosier
Get it from Amazon for $129.74 (available in six colors).
11. Or a breathable ergonomic mesh chair if you don't just want to be supported, but downright cradled by your desk chair with flip-down armrests, plus an adjustable headrest *and* lumbar support to provide truly customizable comfort.
Promising review: "Easy assembly, great quality, and it feels wayyyy better than a budget-friendly chair option (take it from me, I've gone the cheap route before). I'm very happy with this purchase. It looks just like the picture and it feels great to sit in. I spend far too many hours daily at my desk so I needed a comfortable chair that went with the aesthetic of my office space and this chair delivers. If you sit at your desk for a many hours as I do, spend the extra money on a good chair like this one. Your back will thank you!" —Lameca
Get it from Amazon for $159.99 (available in nine colors) — clip the coupon on the product page to save $40 off this price.
12. A fold-down desk lamp for literally brightening up your work zone without hogging up loads of valuable desk real estate. It's got a built-in USB for easy tech charging and both the light's brightness and temperature are adjustable to keep your eyes feeling fresh.
Promising review: "I love it. The lamp I had would make my eyes hurt and give me headache by the end of the day. With this light, I can adjust the light, so it's good on my eyes, and no headache. Great buy for working from home computer desk." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in black or white and with or without a wireless charger).
13. A desktop whiteboard designed to fit comfortably between a keyboard and a monitor as a place where you can write out all your absolutely-cannot-forget reminders. This is so much better than hunting down that sticky note from this morning's meeting.
The environment will even thank you for reducing your paper use. The whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, accessory channel (to hold the marker), and a storage drawer.
Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing several complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things." —Captainflapjax
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in five styles).