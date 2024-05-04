BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Don’t Know What To Gift The High School Grad In Your Life, Check Out These 29 Products

    Wants, needs, and everything in between for your favorite member of the class of 2024.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A compact mini Keurig to grant them access to quick and convenient coffee, tea, and cocoa right in the dorm without taking up a ton of space.

    a reviewer photo of the Keurig in light blue with coffee dispensing into a mug
    a reviewer photo of a slim pink Keurig machine with a mug sitting on the bottom tray
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    If you want convenient coffee but don't want to create more plastic waste with disposable K-cups, try this reusable K-cup for brewing regular ground coffee.

    Promising review: "This Keurig was the perfect size for my son's dorm room. Great for making coffee, tea, or just hot water for some ramen noodles. I've been a Keurig owner since they first launched and never had any complaints. Take care of the unit, and it will last a long time." —Mark P

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in six colors).

    2. Lego flower bouquet because real flowers die, and these will never. Plus, they make for some top-tier dorm decor without any of the responsibility required of real plants. 

    a mason jar filled with the lego flowers
    www.amazon.com

    The bouquet includes 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, and poppies, and it uses elements made from plant-based plastic. 

    Promising reviews: "My niece loved them!! It was a perfect graduation gift." —selena chairez

    "My daughter still loves Lego and was so excited to have a new set to put together! It turned out beautifully. It’s a great gift idea for the Lego fan in your life!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $47.99.

    3. A hilarious congratulatory graduation card that matches their dry sense of humor and won't be totally forgotten the minute they spot the money inside. 

    Greeting card with a congratulatory message on graduation, held against a light background
    Five Dot Post / Etsy

    Five Dot Post is an small business based in Long Beach, California creating the most delightful cards for all life's wild moments. 

    Promising review: "Fast delivery! Great card and quality." —Linda A Wick

    Get it from Five Dot Post on Etsy for $6 (also available in a five-pack). 

    4. A small but well-stocked 39-piece tool set so they're always prepared to assemble a futon, fix broken eyeglasses, make bike repairs, and do any other quick-fix tasks that come up.

    Household tool kit with various hand tools, including screwdrivers and scissors, in an open case
    the toolkit closed
    www.amazon.com

    This is the toolkit my wiser-than-me mom sent along with me to college. I never thought I would have a use for it, but, of course, I was wrong. It's great for move-in day construction (and assembling anything you might buy throughout the year). You'll be shocked by the random instances you'll want a tape measure, and if you plan to bike or skate around campus, it's nice to have your own toolkit for repairs. It's tiny, not heavy, and has all the basics covered! It survived four years of college and beyond.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in eight colors).

    5. Taylor Swift Little Golden Book with beautiful illustrations for sharing what you two have in common — being a ride-or-die Swiftie. 

    the cover of the taylor swift little golden book
    a page from inside the taylor swift little golden book
    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This was given as a little extra novelty gift to a mega Swiftie fan. She may have loved it more than the actual gift, which was TS sweatshirt!!" —Kathy 

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    6. A sleek MacBook Air if they need a new laptop for school and you want to be the one to gift it to them. This ultra-sleek model won't weigh them down while trekking across campus, and the up to 18-hour battery life can withstand a full day of class and a full night of homework on a single charge. 

    Open laptop on a floor displaying a vibrant wallpaper
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This laptop is great for high school students and for students in college who don’t need a top-end Mac. This is one of the best purchases I have ever made!" —Susan Schultz

    Get it from Amazon for $849+ (available in four colors, two storage capacities, and with or without AppleCare+).  

    7. Or a more budget-friendly HP 14-inch laptop to send them off with a dependable model that boasts a powerful Intel processor, SUPER fast charging, several types of USB ports, and a built-in SD card reader. 

    Animated characters Gru and Lucy on a laptop screen
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this for my new-to-college student, and she loves its portability and long battery life for school. She says it does great with streaming movies and music for entertainment as well. It's a classic and trusted name brand, and for the price, I don't think you can really beat it." —Guilco

    Get it from Amazon for $259.99+ (available in five RAM and storage styles)

    8. A set of eye-popping fine point pens because why settle for just black and blue pens when they could make note-taking fun (and easier to reference later) by having all the colors of the rainbow at their disposal?

    Fine point pens in 18 different colors
    www.amazon.com

    These are designed to not bleed through thin pages, so all your planners and journals can get the flair pen treatment. 

    Promising review: "These pens are absolutely perfect for how I take notes in college. There is a variety of colors, which is so great for organization. They are fine tips, and they don't smudge at all. The pens look really nice and are very comfortable to hold. And getting 18 pens for this cheap...WOW!! You really can't go wrong with them. ... I would 10/10 recommend these pens to anybody. They're affordable and really good quality!!" —Joy Mahowald

    Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99 (also available in black). 

    9. A dreamy dimmable candle warmer lamp that'll let them enjoy the sweet smell of their favorite candle without living through the shame of accidentally setting off the building's fire alarm. 

    A gold-stemmed lamp with a flower-shaped bulb shining light down on a warmed candle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Serves a double duty. Turn the lamp on and put a candle in a glass on the base, and as it melts, it gives off a wonderful scent of your choice. VERY charming to the eye, and the light itself is glowing. Would definitely recommend buying this item." —Destiny fate

    Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in 10 styles). 

    10. A custom-dyed graduation keepsake vault so they have a safe place to stash all their favorite school mementos, from diplomas and awards to tassels and photos, that'll be easy to access later when the nostalgia hits.

    The open keepsake box showing assorted organization boxes and folders with labels
    SavorTheLibrary / Etsy

    Savor The Library is a small business based in Sag Harbor, New York, that creates attractive organizational boxes for all your keepsakes! 

    Promising review: "This organizer went above and beyond my expectations and made a great graduation gift." —Sandra Reitz 

    Get it from Savor The Library on Etsy for $65+ (available in blue and gray and two personalization styles). 

    11. An Instax instant camera for capturing all their special moments in a retro format that's easy to give away to friends or hang up in their dorm as decor. Let the memory-making commence! 

    the Instax camera in white with batteries, camera and strap displayed on a bedspread
    photos of a dog
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The camera has an LED flash, "High Key" mode to take brighter pics, and a selfie mirror! 

    Promising reviews: "Bought for my daughter's graduation. She loves it, and it takes good pictures" —Kimberly Scott

    "Such a fun camera! I got it at the end of the summer to take to college with me and document my adventures. It worked great all semester; I never had any problems with it! The picture quality isn’t as good as my phone, but my iPhone is pretty hard to beat. Overall, it’s a great camera!" —Hannah

    Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in six colors).

    12. A handmade microwave egg maker if you know there is a 0% chance they'll be able to get up and to the dining hall before their first class of the day. With this, they can whip up some brain fuel in under a minute from the comfort of their dorm. 

    the egg maker with scrambled eggs inside
    Uncommon Goods

    Promising review: "This was a gift for my sister, and after she told me how much she loves it (and she's a cook) — I'm going to get one, too (I'm not a cook!). It cooks one egg in a matter of seconds in the micro and then slides right out when you tip it. Could not be easier!" —the LUCKY sister

    Get it from Uncommon Goods for $38