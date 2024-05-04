If You Don’t Know What To Gift The High School Grad In Your Life, Check Out These 29 Products

1. A compact mini Keurig to grant them access to quick and convenient coffee, tea, and cocoa right in the dorm without taking up a ton of space.
If you want convenient coffee but don't want to create more plastic waste with disposable K-cups, try this reusable K-cup for brewing regular ground coffee.
Promising review: "This Keurig was the perfect size for my son's dorm room. Great for making coffee, tea, or just hot water for some ramen noodles. I've been a Keurig owner since they first launched and never had any complaints. Take care of the unit, and it will last a long time." —Mark P
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in six colors).
2. A Lego flower bouquet because real flowers die, and these will never. Plus, they make for some top-tier dorm decor without any of the responsibility required of real plants.
The bouquet includes 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, and poppies, and it uses elements made from plant-based plastic.
Promising reviews: "My niece loved them!! It was a perfect graduation gift." —selena chairez
"My daughter still loves Lego and was so excited to have a new set to put together! It turned out beautifully. It’s a great gift idea for the Lego fan in your life!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
3. A hilarious congratulatory graduation card that matches their dry sense of humor and won't be totally forgotten the minute they spot the money inside.
Five Dot Post is an small business based in Long Beach, California creating the most delightful cards for all life's wild moments.
Promising review: "Fast delivery! Great card and quality." —Linda A Wick
Get it from Five Dot Post on Etsy for $6 (also available in a five-pack).
4. A small but well-stocked 39-piece tool set so they're always prepared to assemble a futon, fix broken eyeglasses, make bike repairs, and do any other quick-fix tasks that come up.
This is the toolkit my wiser-than-me mom sent along with me to college. I never thought I would have a use for it, but, of course, I was wrong. It's great for move-in day construction (and assembling anything you might buy throughout the year). You'll be shocked by the random instances you'll want a tape measure, and if you plan to bike or skate around campus, it's nice to have your own toolkit for repairs. It's tiny, not heavy, and has all the basics covered! It survived four years of college and beyond.
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in eight colors).
5. A Taylor Swift Little Golden Book with beautiful illustrations for sharing what you two have in common — being a ride-or-die Swiftie.
6. A sleek MacBook Air if they need a new laptop for school and you want to be the one to gift it to them. This ultra-sleek model won't weigh them down while trekking across campus, and the up to 18-hour battery life can withstand a full day of class and a full night of homework on a single charge.
Promising review: "This laptop is great for high school students and for students in college who don’t need a top-end Mac. This is one of the best purchases I have ever made!" —Susan Schultz
Get it from Amazon for $849+ (available in four colors, two storage capacities, and with or without AppleCare+).
7. Or a more budget-friendly HP 14-inch laptop to send them off with a dependable model that boasts a powerful Intel processor, SUPER fast charging, several types of USB ports, and a built-in SD card reader.
Promising review: "I got this for my new-to-college student, and she loves its portability and long battery life for school. She says it does great with streaming movies and music for entertainment as well. It's a classic and trusted name brand, and for the price, I don't think you can really beat it." —Guilco
Get it from Amazon for $259.99+ (available in five RAM and storage styles)
8. A set of eye-popping fine point pens because why settle for just black and blue pens when they could make note-taking fun (and easier to reference later) by having all the colors of the rainbow at their disposal?
These are designed to not bleed through thin pages, so all your planners and journals can get the flair pen treatment.
Promising review: "These pens are absolutely perfect for how I take notes in college. There is a variety of colors, which is so great for organization. They are fine tips, and they don't smudge at all. The pens look really nice and are very comfortable to hold. And getting 18 pens for this cheap...WOW!! You really can't go wrong with them. ... I would 10/10 recommend these pens to anybody. They're affordable and really good quality!!" —Joy Mahowald
Get a set of 18 from Amazon for $8.99 (also available in black).
9. A dreamy dimmable candle warmer lamp that'll let them enjoy the sweet smell of their favorite candle without living through the shame of accidentally setting off the building's fire alarm.
Promising review: "Serves a double duty. Turn the lamp on and put a candle in a glass on the base, and as it melts, it gives off a wonderful scent of your choice. VERY charming to the eye, and the light itself is glowing. Would definitely recommend buying this item." —Destiny fate
Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in 10 styles).
10. A custom-dyed graduation keepsake vault so they have a safe place to stash all their favorite school mementos, from diplomas and awards to tassels and photos, that'll be easy to access later when the nostalgia hits.
Savor The Library is a small business based in Sag Harbor, New York, that creates attractive organizational boxes for all your keepsakes!
Promising review: "This organizer went above and beyond my expectations and made a great graduation gift." —Sandra Reitz
Get it from Savor The Library on Etsy for $65+ (available in blue and gray and two personalization styles).
11. An Instax instant camera for capturing all their special moments in a retro format that's easy to give away to friends or hang up in their dorm as decor. Let the memory-making commence!
The camera has an LED flash, "High Key" mode to take brighter pics, and a selfie mirror!
Promising reviews: "Bought for my daughter's graduation. She loves it, and it takes good pictures" —Kimberly Scott
"Such a fun camera! I got it at the end of the summer to take to college with me and document my adventures. It worked great all semester; I never had any problems with it! The picture quality isn’t as good as my phone, but my iPhone is pretty hard to beat. Overall, it’s a great camera!" —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in six colors).
12. A handmade microwave egg maker if you know there is a 0% chance they'll be able to get up and to the dining hall before their first class of the day. With this, they can whip up some brain fuel in under a minute from the comfort of their dorm.
Promising review: "This was a gift for my sister, and after she told me how much she loves it (and she's a cook) — I'm going to get one, too (I'm not a cook!). It cooks one egg in a matter of seconds in the micro and then slides right out when you tip it. Could not be easier!" —the LUCKY sister
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $38.