27 Handy Products That Come Highly Recommended By Reviewers With Big Dogs

Promising review: "Most important thing to know for first-timers is to hold the sides of the nail, not the paw and pads. Holding the nail absorbs the bit of vibration that they feel. They will do lots better! Second is to keep the guard on. Initially, I thought it was just a cap of sorts. Realized my mistake, put the guard back on, and it makes the job easier as far as the nail and the grind goes. This is a really good purchase, and I'm glad I have it!! I have three big dogs, and it's very hard to get them to the vet every time their nails have to be done. This is just a lifesaver." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).