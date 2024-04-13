If You Love To Walk, Here Are Some Great Shoes To Add To Your Collection

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Ultra-lightweight leather tennis sneakers that combine classic and comfy for a go-with-everything style you'll be reaching for day after day.
2. Cushy Clarks flip-flops if you love the slip-on ease of flip-flops but hate the ankle-breaking lack of support.
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!
Promising review: "LOVE THESE FLIP-FLOPS! I have Clarks boots and always thought they were one of the most comfortable pairs of boots I've owned. When I saw they made flip-flops, I used the Try Before You Buy feature and wasted no time buying them. They are soooo comfortable. We have tile and hardwood floors, and if I'm not wearing good shoes, the pads of my feet and ankles will hurt by the end of the day. These are like walking on pillows without being bulky (just good soles), and they fit my feet like a glove. Just ordered me another pair." —Bonnie Wagaman
Get it from Amazon for $29.90+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 52 colors).
3. Versatile pointed-toe loafers with a soft faux suede lining for those days when you need slipper-level comfort wrapped up in a professional-looking package.
Promising review: "Awesome! I'm a woman who wears a size 13, and these have an amazing fit! They are super comfortable, and I have received so many compliments. I'm going to order the other available colors as well! Way to go, Amazon Essentials — definitely made a large-foot girl feel good today!" —Tiffany
Get it from Amazon for $22.80+ (available in sizes 5–15 standard, 7–13 wide, and 11 styles).
4. Polished heeled ankle boots because the best shoes are the ones that are comfortable but don't look comfortable.
FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!
Promising review: "Great boots at a great price! I moved to Mexico City and needed cute and comfortable boots for everyday walking. I was hesitant about ordering boots online, but I am so glad I bought them. They are comfortable and do not pinch or rub any part of my foot/toes/ankles. I have these in brown and black. Definitely happy with them!!" —Julia Alvarez
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 15 styles).
5. Teva Tirra sandals with super-supportive molded insoles so you can get sneaker-level comfort without sneaker-level foot overheating in high temps.
6. Italian leather day heels to finally convince you that you can wear heels even on days with a full calendar. The block heel is a walkable two inches high and the back secures with subtle elastic that'll prevent blister-causing slippage.
Promising review: "So comfortable and didn't need any 'breaking in' time. I went back to work after a year of wearing trainers, so I needed something comfy, stylish, and versatile, and this one ticks all the boxes." —Kavita D
Get it from Everlane for $175 (available in sizes 5–11 comfort, 5–11 narrow, and five colors).
7. A pair of wear-everywhere ballet flats with an elasticized topline for a no-slip fit that won't make your feet wince at the mere thought of standing around all day in them.
8. Earth-friendly woven huarache sandals that have a shock-absorbing foam insoles and blur the line between sandal and loafer. They're an easygoing style you'll have trouble finding reasons not to wear for the hundredth day in a row.
9. Rainbow huarache sandals if you're looking for a totally-not-basic pair of shoes that still let your little piggies breathe and see the light of day.
10. Chelsea rainboots with over 17,000 5-star ratings because they're ruining my standards for other shoes. Cute, functional, *and* comfortable for under $30? Pinch me.
11. Or these quilted mid-calf rain boots to keep your feet cute and dry without feeling like you're dragging waterlogged weights around your ankles every time it rains.
12. Splurge-worthy Mary Jane flats handcrafted from supple leather for a truly timeless style that'll see you through office commutes, lunch dates, and nights out for years to come.
13. Lace-up loafers with over 24,000 5-star ratings that reviewers say are remarkably lightweight, easy to slip on and off, and super flexible — sort of like if a slipper and a sneaker got together and had a best-of-both-worlds baby.
Promising review: "These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best. Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." —Caigesmama
Get them from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 23 colors and styles).