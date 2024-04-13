BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Love To Walk, Here Are Some Great Shoes To Add To Your Collection

    Swoon-worthy sneakers, weather-ready booties, and heels that can hang for hours on end.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. Ultra-lightweight leather tennis sneakers that combine classic and comfy for a go-with-everything style you'll be reaching for day after day.

    Cole Haan

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes before leaving on a trip where I would do a lot of walking. I was nervous about going out for a day on vacation where I would walk close to 10 miles in new shoes, but lo and behold, these shoes were amazing! They are so incredibly comfortable! Added bonus is they are super cute, too! Can't say enough good things about these!" —Jennifer C.

    Get it from Cole Haan for $140 (available in sizes 5–11 and white or black).

    2. Cushy Clarks flip-flops if you love the slip-on ease of flip-flops but hate the ankle-breaking lack of support.

    a reviewer photo of a pair of flip-flops with rose gold straps
    A reviewer photo of someone wearing the flip-flops
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!

    Promising review: "LOVE THESE FLIP-FLOPS! I have Clarks boots and always thought they were one of the most comfortable pairs of boots I've owned. When I saw they made flip-flops, I used the Try Before You Buy feature and wasted no time buying them. They are soooo comfortable. We have tile and hardwood floors, and if I'm not wearing good shoes, the pads of my feet and ankles will hurt by the end of the day. These are like walking on pillows without being bulky (just good soles), and they fit my feet like a glove. Just ordered me another pair." —Bonnie Wagaman

    Get it from Amazon for $29.90+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 52 colors).

    3. Versatile pointed-toe loafers with a soft faux suede lining for those days when you need slipper-level comfort wrapped up in a professional-looking package. 

    a reviewer wearing jeans and a pair of pointed-toe loafers with an animal print
    a reviewer photo of a pair of black pointed-toe loafers
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Awesome! I'm a woman who wears a size 13, and these have an amazing fit! They are super comfortable, and I have received so many compliments. I'm going to order the other available colors as well! Way to go, Amazon Essentials — definitely made a large-foot girl feel good today!" —Tiffany

    Get it from Amazon for $22.80+ (available in sizes 5–15 standard, 7–13 wide, and 11 styles). 

    4. Polished heeled ankle boots because the best shoes are the ones that are comfortable but don't look comfortable.

    a reviewer photo of a pair of black ankle boots with a small block heel and a buckle along the back heel
    a reviewer wearing a light tan ankle boot with a short block heel and cutouts along the back heel
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!

    Promising review: "Great boots at a great price! I moved to Mexico City and needed cute and comfortable boots for everyday walking. I was hesitant about ordering boots online, but I am so glad I bought them. They are comfortable and do not pinch or rub any part of my foot/toes/ankles. I have these in brown and black. Definitely happy with them!!" —Julia Alvarez

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 15 styles). 

    5. Teva Tirra sandals with super-supportive molded insoles so you can get sneaker-level comfort without sneaker-level foot overheating in high temps.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!

    I cannot say enough wonderful things about these sandals. They required ZERO break-in time and were ready for long-term wear right out of the box. For a hiking sandal, I think they still look sleek enough to pair with a casual sundress, and they keep my feet cool while still managing to put an actually supportive sole between my feet and the sidewalk. I've worn them constantly for several years now and they still look perfect.

    Get it from Amazon for $53.80+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 21 styles).

    6. Italian leather day heels to finally convince you that you can wear heels even on days with a full calendar. The block heel is a walkable two inches high and the back secures with subtle elastic that'll prevent blister-causing slippage. 

    a model wearing black jeans with black square-toe block heels
    a pair of the same shoes in tan
    Everlane

    Promising review: "So comfortable and didn't need any 'breaking in' time. I went back to work after a year of wearing trainers, so I needed something comfy, stylish, and versatile, and this one ticks all the boxes." —Kavita D

    Get it from Everlane for $175 (available in sizes 5–11 comfort, 5–11 narrow, and five colors). 

    7. A pair of wear-everywhere ballet flats with an elasticized topline for a no-slip fit that won't make your feet wince at the mere thought of standing around all day in them.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are pretty much the fanciest ones I've worn since the pandemic started — I'm usually in slippers, flip-flops, or sneakers. And I have to say — these are just as comfy as any of those. I've probably owned 50 pairs of ballet flats over the years, and I'd rank these right up there with shoes that cost three or four times as much. They fit perfectly (I love that they come in wide!) and are so comfortable to wear, even if you're doing lots of walking. Even though they're not leather, they do have some give to them. I'm so glad I bought multiple colors and will probably buy more!" —CaliGirl89

    Get it from Amazon for $13.80+ (available in standard and wide sizes 5–15 and 20 colors).

    8. Earth-friendly woven huarache sandals that have a shock-absorbing foam insoles and blur the line between sandal and loafer. They're an easygoing style you'll have trouble finding reasons not to wear for the hundredth day in a row.

    Nisolo

    Promising review: "I ordered my sandals for at-home try-on, and they shipped very fast even when I had to exchange for a different size. They are constructed beautifully. They seem delicate but are well made and I feel comfortable walking around in them all day for work." —Neely G.

    Get it from Nisolo for $110 (originally $138; available in sizes 5–11 and in five colors).

    9. Rainbow huarache sandals if you're looking for a totally-not-basic pair of shoes that still let your little piggies breathe and see the light of day.

    Artesanías Camila / Etsy

    Artesanías Camila is a Carthage, Texas-based shop from Blanca Olivera. All of their Mexican-inspired huaraches, bags, hats, and apparel are handmade, beautifully intricate, and 100% joy-inducing.

    Promising review: "These shoes are spectacular in person and I’ve already received so many compliments! The fit is roomy enough to accommodate wide feet and the color is very vivid. I’m looking forward to giving the sandals lots of use — thanks for a fantastic product!" —dirtybeet6

    Get them from Artesanías Camila on Etsy for $54 (available in sizes 6–10 and in three colors).

    10. Chelsea rainboots with over 17,000 5-star ratings because they're ruining my standards for other shoes. Cute, functional, *and* comfortable for under $30? Pinch me.

    a profile view of a reviewer&#x27;s feet wearing the boots with black jeans tucked into them
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got these boots right before leaving on a three-week vacation to Scotland and London. I didn't want to bring big heavy boots in my bag, so I got them. They are pretty lightweight and very comfortable. I put an insole in to help with the cobblestone streets, but I was able to wear them comfortably during long days of walking. They definitely have a chemical smell when you first open them up, but it has worn off by now." —epop86

    Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 15 colors/styles).

    11. Or these quilted mid-calf rain boots to keep your feet cute and dry without feeling like you're dragging waterlogged weights around your ankles every time it rains.

    a reviewer photo of someone wearing black leggings and the rainboots outside
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these boots for a trip to London and Dublin. Knowing there would be lots of rain, I needed something to keep my feet dry. I was concerned about the comfort of wearing a rain boot. These boots did not disappoint. They were actually so much more comfortable than I could have imagined. They didn't rub like some of the booties do. We walked 10 miles a day right out to package. No blisters or discomfort. I would recommend them to anyone. You must wear socks with them, so plan for sizing accordingly. I logged 40K steps in these boots and now use them as daily barn boots. Great price and great product, cute too." —Kindra Nyberg

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5–9 and in eight colors).

    12. Splurge-worthy Mary Jane flats handcrafted from supple leather for a truly timeless style that'll see you through office commutes, lunch dates, and nights out for years to come.

    a model wearing a white t-shirt, gingham pants, and the black Mary Jane flats
    ZOU XOU

    ZOU XOU SHOES is a Black woman-owned brand founded by Katherine Theobalds who, after becoming disillusioned with fashion's excessive waste issue and detachment from craft, launched her own line of thoughtfully crafted shoes. Each pair is handmade in Argentina by shoemakers using age-old techniques and premium leathers. 

    Promising review: "Omg they are perfect!!! As soon as I opened the box I could smell the quality. I’ve been eyeing these shoes for months and they are so worth it! Keeping these forever. ❤️ So happy to support!" —Isabella Henriquez

    Get it from ZOU XOU SHOES on Etsy for $278 (available in EU sizes 39–42) or from ZOU XOU for $278 (available in EU sizes 35–42).

    13. Lace-up loafers with over 24,000 5-star ratings that reviewers say are remarkably lightweight, easy to slip on and off, and super flexible — sort of like if a slipper and a sneaker got together and had a best-of-both-worlds baby.

    a reviewer wearing the shoes in tan
    a reviewer wearing the shoes in black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best. Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." —Caigesmama

    Get them from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 23 colors and styles).

    14. Sorel tennis sneakers made from breathable mesh so you can satisfy your craving for funky footwear without ending the day with unbearably sore feet.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned. They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day, so they never sweat and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill." —SBoo

    Get them from Amazon for $70+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 22 styles).

    15. Platform lace-up oxfords to take fashionable comfort to new heights with surprisingly lightweight anti-skid soles. You'll just have to worry about carrying the weight of all these compliments!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Thought the shoes were cute and read raving reviews, so I bought them. Wow! Sooo cute and extremely comfortable! I’m so excited about these! It feels like you’re walking on a cloud and I cannot believe the price I paid for them. Amazing deal. Highly recommend! I bought my size, an 8, and they fit perfectly. They are not too narrow and they definitely don’t look like 'clown shoes' as someone mentioned. Adorable 10/10!" —Talia

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors).

    16. Block heel sandals for making the after-work walk from the office to the bar an actually-not-painful experience, even if you left your commute shoes at home.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "If I could, I'd give these sandals 10 stars! There's no breaking-in period with these; they're so comfy from the very start. I spend most of the day on my feet at work, and with these, I don't feel any discomfort whatsoever! The best thing is they're so pretty! I love these shoes!" —Veronica Diaz

    Get it from Amazon for $34.90 (available in sizes 5–10 and 11 colors/styles).

    17. Slip-on Kenneth Cole Chelsea boots that scream "I'm chic" to the world while cradling your feed in a soft cushiony sole with every step.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes on Amazon after finding them on a different site for $40 more. I've been wearing them every day for a week. I live in NYC, and I walk A LOT. They are mostly really comfortable. Breaking them in, the toe area can feel a little tight. But I really love them, and I can tell they'll get more and more comfortable as I wear them! Update 12/2020: I still have these shoes after wearing them nearly every day in fall and winter for two years. They need to be replaced now, but they have served me well!" —S Marshall

    Get it from Amazon for $47.41+ (available in sizes 5–11 and seven styles).

    18. These slip-on cork sandals if you've had your eyes on ~another~ pair of pricier, cushioned kicks and have been holding out for an equally comfy alternative. Here she is.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    A whole bunch of reviewers compare these to Birkenstocks, saying they offer loads of comfort for a great price.

    Promising review: "It’s true these are more comfortable than Birkenstocks. I will be buying more of these. They are extremely comfortable and right out of the box, unlike Birkenstocks, which take several weeks to break in. The footbed is soft and cushy; even on your heels, it has a cushion. I do not know if they will last as long in Birkenstocks, but for the price, you can’t beat it." —Ashley

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in standard and wide sizes 6–12 and in 20 colors).

    19. All-purpose lace-up boots because they're perfect for virtually any occasion. Made from recycled synthetic wool and repurposed marine plastic, this versatile style is cute enough for brunch but tough enough for muddy hiking trails.

    Thesus

    Thesus is a mission-driven, Toronto, Canada-based small biz creating outdoor footwear that's easy on the planet, the eyes, and your feet! This brand is all about the details, taking years to develop each collection and traveling the globe to seek out the best materials for the health of both people and the planet.

    Promising review: "Loooove them! Very neatly made, great quality, soft and comfy. Have to mention customer service — they were super helpful, responsive, and flexible in regards to shipping. Personally, I found it really interesting to follow the story of the boots being made- thanks for the updates! Overall, very happy 😊" —Dalia

    Get it from Thesus for $198 (available in EU sizes 36–46 and 14 colors).

    20. Chic tassel loafers with thick rubber lug soles so you can stomp around sidewalks in head-to-toe sophistication and leave the arsenal of blister bandages at home.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!

    Promising review: "I needed a pair of dressy shoes to wear with my suits on days when I have to walk a lot. These shoes look sharp, and they are so comfortable. I can walk all day in these and guess what, they look great with jeans too! I feel like I have a spring in my step when I'm walking in these, and I get so many compliments. I am ecstatic about this purchase. They fit perfectly too, which I was a bit worried about." —Jane Jernigan

    Get it from Amazon for $57.79+ (available in sizes 5–13, wide sizes 6–10, and in 17 colors/styles).