From Flossing To Dusting: 33 Products That’ll Help You With Life’s Annoying, Low-Stakes Problems

Drop Stop is a small business selling their hero gap filler product, which scored a deal on Shark Tank.

The seat gap filler is flexible and fits into most cars. The pack comes with two gap fillers (one for both the driver and passenger sides), a sticky pad for keeping items like your phone from sliding around, and an LED car light.



Promising review: "I have to admit, my expectations weren't very high. I thought it was more of a joke when my husband got this for me for Christmas. Little did I realize, it would be one of my favorite gadgets ever! I don't know if I realized just how many things went missing in my seat gap. It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole. It was easy enough to fit into my car and it's soft! It's just like an extension of my seat, except it fits every curve of my seat! There really isn't another product that compares to this. That's why I gave it 5 stars!" —Tessa Forbes

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $24.99.