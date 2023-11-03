From Flossing To Dusting: 33 Products That’ll Help You With Life’s Annoying, Low-Stakes Problems

1. A microfiber window blind cleaner with three blades so you can properly clean the tops and bottoms of two blinds...at the same time! It's effective and efficient — two of my favorite "E" words.
This set includes four microfiber dusters and a tiered plastic base.
Promising review: "Where has this blind cleaner been for the past 50 years???? I have struggled to keep my blinds clean for so many years and happily found this item. It WORKS!!! And I love that it comes with extra sleeves, and the sleeves are machine washable. The handle is plastic, but I feel confident it won't break any time soon." —marionvgt
Get the six-piece set from Amazon for $6.99 (available in blue and green).
2. A car gap filler fans of Shark Tank might recognize as the simple-yet-genius invention that prevents cellphones, french fries, and earrings from falling into the black hole between the car seat and the middle console.
Drop Stop is a small business selling their hero gap filler product, which scored a deal on Shark Tank.
The seat gap filler is flexible and fits into most cars. The pack comes with two gap fillers (one for both the driver and passenger sides), a sticky pad for keeping items like your phone from sliding around, and an LED car light.
Promising review: "I have to admit, my expectations weren't very high. I thought it was more of a joke when my husband got this for me for Christmas. Little did I realize, it would be one of my favorite gadgets ever! I don't know if I realized just how many things went missing in my seat gap. It has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole. It was easy enough to fit into my car and it's soft! It's just like an extension of my seat, except it fits every curve of my seat! There really isn't another product that compares to this. That's why I gave it 5 stars!" —Tessa Forbes
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $24.99.
3. A variety pack of LED light–blocking stickers if your alarm clock isn't just waking you up, but keeping you up. These peel-and-stick dimmers are great for reducing harsh light from digital clocks, routers, chargers, and more!
Promising review: "Works as advertised. Didn't realize how badly I needly these in my life! I have a media PC in my living room under my TV and directly across from the main couch. The LED is extremely bright and obnoxious, especially in low-light situations. One of these dimmed the LED the perfect amount and I can definitely still see that the PC is on, but without the annoying blue beacon that can be seen from space. The variety of options included guarantee that you should have the correct size to dim whatever LEDs you have. Highly recommend." —IPman501
Get 100 stickers from Amazon for $1.49.
4. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because (to my shock and horror) you have to clean the thing that cleans your dishes, and these tablets make doing so as quick and easy as...well...running the dishwasher.
Promising review: "This cleaned up the dishwasher that has been through God knows how many tenants before us, and that wasn't even getting our dishes clean after a year of living here. Used it once, couldn't believe it! Ran it again, in the bottom of the dishwasher with a load of dishes and wow! Like having a whole new dishwasher. Great product!" —Amazon Customer
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.99.
5. Some no-tie Lock Laces to grant any pair of lace-up shoes the power to ascend to a higher form — slip-ons. Now, free yourself from ever needing to take time out to tie your laces!
Promising review: "Purchased two pairs for my running shoes. They work very well, and I have put a bunch of miles on them. No more tying/untying, just slip on. I like how they keep unified tension across the entire laces from top to bottom. I have had no issues with the lace lock at all, it snapped in well." —Scott
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 10 colors).
6. A pair of noise-reduction earplugs for quieting surrounding noises without impacting your ability to hear them, so you can take the edge off overwhelming noise pollution. It's a great option for anyone with auditory sensitivities that make sustained focus or relaxation difficult.
The earplugs also come with a carrying case and eight different ear tips (XS–L) to ensure the perfect fit.
Promising review: "These earplugs are awesome. I can have them in all day, and they are so comfortable. They have changed my life honestly. I am very sensitive to certain noises, which is very stressful. However, these earplugs are great. They drown out the annoying noises. I can still have conversations with people and listen to music and watch TV without being overwhelmed by background noise! Also by people eating! I also think that they have improved my focus a lot too. When I have them in, my brain isn't distracted by what's going on in the background, so I can focus better on what's in front of me." —Oana
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in seven colors). A super-soft silicone version is also available for $24.95 (available in eight colors).
7. A drawer divider set so you can skip the part of the morning where you make yourself late digging for a matching pair of socks.
This set includes four bins: a six-cell (for scarves and ties), an eight-cell (for underwear, briefs, and ties), a seven-cell (for bras), and a 24-cell (for socks).
Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." —M. Hanson
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $11.87 (available in seven colors).
8. An illuminating nail concealer that'll make it look like you just walked out of the salon when we both know this DIY mani took a whole lot less effort, time, and money. Coat nails with this semi-sheer, buildable color to easily mask any imperfections, yellowing, and uneven discoloration.
Promising reviews: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
Check out our Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer review for more deets!
9. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home and you're tired of constantly lugging out the vacuum. This lightweight roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "This is the best thing I have bought on Amazon to date. I have always tried to lint roll comforters and furniture when guests come and/or stay. Finding this gadget has made that task SO much easier and productive! Put this guy in your cart. Yep." —Kelsey Funk
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in black and white).
10. Plus, a handy grooming rake to tackle shedding at the source with a 2-in-1 brush that reaches deep into the undercoat to trap hair and break up matting. It'll get you one step closer to a fur-free home without constant trips to the groomer.
Promising review: "I watched the Facebook and TikTok videos and decided to take a gamble. I have a German shepherd that sheds boatloads daily and thought this might help. I was not disappointed. Brushed my dog on the back porch and had enough floof come off that I could make three more dogs. When using this, it seems at first like it's yanking the dogs coat off, but my dog liked it and wasn't experiencing discomfort. For this to work, you need to brush vigorously minding any area sensitive areas on your puppers." —Rescue2inVB
Get it from Amazon for $13.75+ (available in four colors).
11. A space-saving Icebreaker because you have a love-hate relationship with your current ice cube tray. This leakproof, silicone alternative improves the experience from every angle, doubling as a mold and dispenser specifically engineered so you never have to touch the ice with your germy fingers.
Icebreaker is a Texas-based small business established in 2020 by Danish engineer Kim Jensen.
This compact design is also totally dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "We have a small freezer and no icemaker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer, (or on the way to the freezer), and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer. Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!), seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's okay with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" —Leah Koepp
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors).
12. A pack of stain-lifting pads to take care of stains from tipsy wine nights and pet accidents on your carpet without even having to touch it. Simply lay down the pad, stomp, and let it sit.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.48.
13. A dentist-recommended WaterPik for getting your flossing done faster with an electric unit that does all the hard work for you. Now when your dentist asks the inevitable "Are you flossing?" question you can flash your squeaky-clean pearly whites with pride.
Promising review: "I ordered the Aquarius model and have used it twice daily for a week. Guess what? No more bleeding gums! And after every use, my mouth feels like it was cleaned by a dental hygienist. Love, love, love this thing, and it's super easy to use! After reading numerous reviews here, I have to say that it makes a low, vibrating noise when in use, but it's not loud. Buy one. You'll love it. I'll never be without a WaterPik again!" —Nancy A. Keller
If you're tight on counter space, check out this rechargeable cordless Waterpik.
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (originally $99.99; available in four colors)