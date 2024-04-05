For Anyone Trying To Be The "Fun" Aunt Or Uncle, 33 Birthday Gifts Kids Will Love

1. A rechargeable flying orb to blow their little minds. Adorned in flashing lights, this high-tech take on a classic ball can float in the air, hover over their hand, and even boomerang right back to them for loads of magic-making fun.
Promising review: "My kids have everything you could think of in the toy department but when I came across this toy I knew I had to get it. I did debate at first because buying three added up quickly and things usually don't measure up to the expectation from the description but I don't regret buying/paying what I did because it keep my boys entertained for hours. My boys are seven, eight, and 12, and they all love theirs. My sons are extra rough with everything they own but this flying toy is still going strong and the battery life is amazing. My husband even plays with them. I would recommend them for anyone of any age. This is also a good gift for someone's birthday or holiday." —Crystal Clark
2. An at-home scavenger hunt so when bad weather prevents that (vital) energy-burning trip to the park, you and your nibbling will still have a fun and engaging way to play, as they track down objects commonly found around the house.
Mollybee Kids is a family-run small business creating high-quality toys that promote learning, staying active, and most importantly, fun!
Promising review: "A must-have. My 2-year-old son is obsessed. Always asks to play the 'find you' game, LOL. Then we play it, and every option on the game, he actually thinks really hard, then says, 'Come on mommy,' and runs me through the house to find the object. Highly recommended from a mom of four." —Britney bansley
3. Otrio — a more strategic twist on the classic tic-tac-toe that can accommodate up to four players so the whole family can get in on a fun-filled game night.
To win, players must get three circular pieces of their color in a row in either ascending or descending order; get the same-sized pieces in a row; or get three concentric pieces in the same space, but beware of other players attempting to block you!
Recommended for 2–4 players ages 8+.
Promising review: "Perfect game for all ages. My 8-year-old daughter, 12-year-old son, and 70-year-old mother enjoyed playing together for hours." —A. Rosen
4. A set of magnetic building tiles because kids of all ages (and a lot of adults too) will have a blast becoming the architect of their own colorful creations.
PicassoTiles is a small business developing creative toys that encourage open-ended play.
Promising review: "A friend bought these for my son when he was 2 and he played with them more than anything else for a couple of years solid. We loved them. Perfect thing to take a few to a restaurant or family gathering to help keep the kids entertained. As he’s gotten older we found tons of ideas online for things to build too. I just bought a set for a friend’s daughter’s birthday." —rae malm
5. A Bitzee for gifting them the best pet alternative to the puppy they reeeaaaally want. Inside this one case are 15 virtual pets that react to touch, tilts, and swipes. The more they play, the more pets they'll unlock!
Batteries included!
Promising review: "I have to admit, when I received it, I couldn’t figure it out. But…my granddaughter wanted it for her birthday so I bought it. Within seconds, after opening, my granddaughter had a giant smile on her face and knew just how to operate it! She loves it and didn’t put it down all afternoon. It comes ready to go and well-packaged. A really neat toy!" —Steve Chambers
6. Or a Tamagotchi Pix if you want to share a piece of your childhood with them via this modern update on a classic. Plus, you're curious to see if they succeed at keeping their virtual pet alive when you never could.
Promising review: "It works like a charm to me. I like how they change the games in the arcade every day. The explore function allows me to find new meetable characters by pointing the camera to different backgrounds. Cooking and customizing furniture also are new unique features for the Pix. QR code communication is a really good way to connect during this pandemic situation. I really hope there will be new version of Pix in the future." —Fairuz Takumi
7. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book to help brainiacs-in-training expand their English *and* Spanish vocab. Don't worry — this book is no snooze-fest with touch-activated sound effects, songs, and fun facts. I certainly wish my old textbooks had been this interactive!
8. A too-cute "Make a Fox Friend" kit so they can get creative, add a new plushie to their collection, AND learn some sewing basics all with one superb gift.
Craft-tastic is a woman-owned small business based in Michigan. All their products are focused on teaching kids new skills and limiting screen time.
Each kit comes with six garments, eight accessories, kid-friendly plastic needle, thread, a fox, and easy-to-follow instructions. For ages 5+.
Promising review: "My niece was obsessed with this. I thought of this as a minor gift that I gave her (5 years old) with a bunch of other fun things, but this ended up being her favorite. My sister-in-law now buys this as a gift for all the kid parties they go to." —Amy
9. A TikTok-famous 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle that's a whole lot more than meets the eye. While working to complete, they'll be treated to over 50 easter eggs, small details, optical illusions, and a twist (designed by magicians) that's only revealed when the puzzle is complete!
Promising review: "Love this puzzle, my nieces and I enjoyed putting this puzzle together and enjoyed the secret at the end as well. The different rooms were so fun to look at individually and the art is wonderful. We even enjoyed the 'I spy' section after finishing the puzzle and the fact that it told a story. A great spin on a classic pastime." —Takirah Griffin
10. A National Geographic geodes kit for junior geologists itching to get their hands dirty. This kit comes with everything they'll need to start cracking open geodes and discovering the crystals inside.
This science kit includes natural crystal-filled geodes (quantity depends on the size you choose), a pair of safety goggles, geode display stand(s), and a learning guide.
Promising review: "My daughter is 10 and this kept her busy for HOURS! She had so much fun and was excited every time she got a glimpse of what might be inside. A couple of them were pretty cool, while the rest were just white. She didn't care, she loves them all. She was so proud to gift them to her grandparents." —Michelle
11. A realistic mini Dyson vacuum if your favorite little tyke's current obsession is copying everything the adults do — chores included. This bite-sized vacuum actually works (there's even a tiny debris tray to empty) so they can "help" with household cleaning and gain some valuable motor skills along the way.
You'll need four C batteries.
Promising review: "Easily my 15-month-old grandson's favorite toy. He's learned how to press the buttons to turn the motors on and off and really enjoys pushing this around, just like the big people do with their vacuum :) It's well-made, durable, and survives frequent drops. No small or sharp parts. It really does vacuum, there is a small dirt container to empty lol...but it's not really that powerful. It's a great toy though. Your kids/grandkids will get a lot of enjoyment out of it." —Chuck over in Wisconsin
12. A colorful wooden puzzle to bring Tetris-like delight out into the real world after they've hit their parent-mandated screentime limit and you're out of entertainment ideas.
Reviewers say this is a great toy for a wide range of ages — from 3 to 12.
Promising review: "My toddler is obsessed! The construction is solid, pieces are well-finished (no splinters or uneven cuts), and I love that this particular type of puzzle will allow him to make different arrangements each time. Currently, he loves to assemble the same 20–30-piece puzzles over and over again, and I wanted to find him something that would present a little challenge with critical thinking as well as variety." —Alex
