27 Fitness Products Reviewers Over 50 Swear By For Staying Active

1. A moisture-wicking illustrated yoga mat for the visual learner who is not interested in venturing out to a class or hunting down the perfect video. With this, you can craft your own flow and get inspired with new poses from wherever you and this mat go.
NewMe Fitness is a small business creating high-quality fitness products for all types of exercise. The mat is 24" wide x 68" long and 5mm thick!
Promising review: "I'm very pleased with the quality of this mat. I'm in my 60s and looking to regain some flexibility. I do some yoga and also strengthening exercises on this mat. It is comfortable, doesn't have any smell, and I really love having the yoga positions right there in front of me. It's a bit expensive truth be told, and I'm hoping the durability rating I gave it will hold true." —Beth N
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in eight colors).
2. An exercise ball to target a myriad of fitness goals like posture, balance, and core strength, while also serving as a helpful tool for modifying exercises when getting all the way down on the floor sounds less than ideal.
3. An adjustable weight bench if you've always dreamed of having a home gym but feel like you don't have the space for it. With this, you can target every area of your body with three seat and seven back positions. Plus, it folds down for easy storage!
Promising review: "Right out of the box I was able to use the bench. I have been in the gym most of my young life and now at 64 I am wanting to put together a home gym. The ease of changing the configurations is really important to me. My wife is new to working out and she is able to manipulate the bench like a pro. It is very sturdy. I am very satisfied with our purchase." —Mitch
Get it from Amazon for $149.99.
4. A pair of adjustable ankle weights with separate weight bags so you can start off with 1 pound and work at your own pace up to 5 pounds without worrying about going out and buying a whole new set.
Promising review: "These ankle weights are easy to use, with the Velcro straps. You can strap it to your bare legs or to your leggings. The leggings made it slightly better against the skin. When secured, it will not roll down during leg lifts. I especially liked the fact that it was adjustable so you could start with 2 pounds and work your way up to 5 pounds per leg. As a woman over 50, I appreciated adding these to my hip stretches to tone my hip flexors and strengthen my joints." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three weights and five colors).
5. A pack of exercise cards that'll help you craft a personalized at-home workout even if you're a total beginner. Each color-coded card targets a different muscle group and features detailed instructions, including a QR code that'll take you to a demo video. It's also a great way to keep your routine feeling fresh. Just shuffle the deck!
Promising review: "This is a great way to get nice variety in a whole body workout without having to use gym equipment. I use the deck as an add-on to my yoga stretching routine to strengthen my 56-year-old female body. I take one card from each color (muscle) group in a session and do 2–3 sets for each exercise. The next session I use a different group of cards and thus cycle through the whole pack. Some of the exercises are too challenging for me to do more than one rep but if you don't try, you don't get stronger." —Deb
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
6. A remote-controlled folding treadmill because sitting at your desk all day isn't doing your mind or body many favors. This ultra-quiet treadmill fits under your desk so you can multitask your way toward that step goal. And if you've got energy to burn after work, simply raise the handrail for more high-impact movement.
Promising review: "I love this treadmill! I first used it in my living room as I watched TV. I brought it upstairs (my daughter helped me) to place under my desk. It helps me get thousands of steps in while I'm in meetings. I've had no issues with it. It's easy to set up. I'm 57 and my daughter is 16 — we both use it a lot." —bernadette pernotto
Get it from Amazon for $269.99 (available in six colors).
7. Or an under-desk bike for anyone who struggles to squeeze a workout into their busy schedule. Now you can flex your multitasking muscles and pedal the day away while you work.
It works with desks as low as 27 inches. If you're tall or you have long legs, you can still use it while working from the couch.
Promising review: "Unpacked and put it together in no time. Love it so far; at first I didn't know if my 57-year-old legs were cut out for this but now I'm cruising along. I definitely recommend this for anyone tied to a desk job." —G. Frei
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in four colors).
8. A yoga wheel to help relieve some of the built-up tension along your spine by increasing your mobility for deeper back stretches. Fitness that feels good on your muscles? What a concept!
Talk to your doctor before using this massage wheel to address back pain.
Promising review: "My son introduced me to the yoga wheel. I am 63 and not as flexible as I used to be. I have quite a bit of back pain, used the yoga wheel and it definitely helped especially in my thoracic area. It was very safe to use I would highly recommend." —Vickie Mahoney
Get it from Amazon for $43.97+ (available in six colors).
9. A beginner-friendly dumbbell set if you're entering your strength training era. This set comes with a pair of 3-, 5-, and 8-pound weights so there's room to grow when you find your new routine is feeling too easy-peasy.
Promising review: "These work great for my hands. The grip is perfect. I’m a 63-year-old female so my hands can be a problem sometimes if the grip is too small or too large. I’ll probably order a pair of the 20 lb. soon." —JANET M. SIMMONS
Get the three-pair set from Amazon for $51.91 (also available as single sets from 1–20 pounds).
10. Or a weighted workout bar so you can incorporate strength training into your aerobic exercises and knock that workout out in record time.
Promising review: "I am disabled. I can not lift or push anything over five pounds without severe pain. I been using the 5-lb. one for about a month now. I am 53 and need to keep my body strong without hurting myself. It is toning my chest and back. I use it every day for five minutes. It is very comfortable and easy for me to use." —peppercorn
Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in eight weights and in multipacks).
11. A pair of core sliders to really crank up the heat on your planks, pikes, and mountain climbers with next-level core engagement. Plus, these little discs are incredibly packable, so you can stay consistent with your routine even on the road.
Promising review: "Ok. I am fiftysomething and not the athlete that my mind tells me I am. I am not going to join a gym for many reasons. The workout discs have been just the thing for me. There are several different workouts that keep me motivated and the disc helps me to move in directions while maintaining proper form. A big thumbs up from me." —Gordon H
Get them from Amazon for $10.95 (available in five colors).
12. A portable Booty Kicker that'll quickly pay for itself after you skip out on a few barre classes at the gym. Now you can do your favorite workouts from home, and it even folds flat so you can hide it away under the bed when you're done.
It even has a built-in dumbbell rack at the bottom that fits 1-pound, 2-pound, and 3-pound weights. Genius!!
Promising review: "Everything I wanted in a home ballet bar. This is great! I'm 65 years old and I need help with balance, etc. Very affordable and so sturdy, which is what I need. It did take two of us to assemble but it wasn't difficult, it just helps. Here's to better health and balance." —Karen Johnson
Get it from Amazon for $119.99.
13. A portable elliptical because you barely have time to work out, let alone get to a gym. Now, you can get a good workout from the comfort of your living room (with your favorite show, ofc) since this compact unit is tiny enough to stash in a corner or closet.
Promising review: "This is one of the best pieces of equipment that I have ever used. Feel the burn fast, super easy to use sitting down. I used it third day standing up and wasn't too hard. Really impressed with ease of assembly and the sturdiness and weight of this. I am six weeks away from turning 57. You will not regret getting this. I just wish I had this last year." —tammicimi
Get it from Amazon for $100.95+ (available in four colors).
14. An adjustable weighted fitness hoop for anyone whose peak fitness days were tearing it up at the playground with a hoop. Now that you're an adult, it's time to turn to this adjustable alternative.
Promising reviews: "I’m 51-years-old and was able to go 30 minutes on my first try. Give the weight at the end of the string a little throw and there are several different movements you can do to keep this going, the typical fitness hoop move, just swaying side to side, or even front to back. I go 15 minutes in each direction and the second 15 minutes I use 5-pound hand weights in each hand. It’s great exercise and I can even do it while watching TV or listening to an audiobook. My kind of exercise!" —JLG
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in nine styles).