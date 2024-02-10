Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Fitness Products Reviewers Over 50 Swear By For Staying Active

    You know what they say — an object in motion stays in motion.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A moisture-wicking illustrated yoga mat for the visual learner who is not interested in venturing out to a class or hunting down the perfect video. With this, you can craft your own flow and get inspired with new poses from wherever you and this mat go.  

    reviewer sits on black yoga mat with pose pictures
    same yoga mat on floor with blue yoga blocks
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    NewMe Fitness is a small business creating high-quality fitness products for all types of exercise. The mat is 24" wide x 68" long and 5mm thick! 

    Promising review: "I'm very pleased with the quality of this mat. I'm in my 60s and looking to regain some flexibility. I do some yoga and also strengthening exercises on this mat. It is comfortable, doesn't have any smell, and I really love having the yoga positions right there in front of me. It's a bit expensive truth be told, and I'm hoping the durability rating I gave it will hold true." —Beth N 

    Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in eight colors).

    2. An exercise ball to target a myriad of fitness goals like posture, balance, and core strength, while also serving as a helpful tool for modifying exercises when getting all the way down on the floor sounds less than ideal. 

    reviewer image of the exercise ball in white
    reviewer using the red exercise ball while lifting weights
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    UrbnFit is a small business creating a variety of fitness equipment.

    Promising review: "Love this ball! Great for stretching and ab work. As a young woman of 64, my health is my top priority. You will love this ball!" —Lynne 

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in 5 sizes and 11 colors).

    3. An adjustable weight bench if you've always dreamed of having a home gym but feel like you don't have the space for it. With this, you can target every area of your body with three seat and seven back positions. Plus, it folds down for easy storage! 

    reviewer sits on black adjustable weight bench while doing bicep curls
    same workout bench folded in half on hardwood floor
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Right out of the box I was able to use the bench. I have been in the gym most of my young life and now at 64 I am wanting to put together a home gym. The ease of changing the configurations is really important to me. My wife is new to working out and she is able to manipulate the bench like a pro. It is very sturdy. I am very satisfied with our purchase." —Mitch 

    Get it from Amazon for $149.99.

    4. A pair of adjustable ankle weights with separate weight bags so you can start off with 1 pound and work at your own pace up to 5 pounds without worrying about going out and buying a whole new set. 

    Model's legs with two black weights wrapped around their ankles
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These ankle weights are easy to use, with the Velcro straps. You can strap it to your bare legs or to your leggings. The leggings made it slightly better against the skin. When secured, it will not roll down during leg lifts. I especially liked the fact that it was adjustable so you could start with 2 pounds and work your way up to 5 pounds per leg. As a woman over 50, I appreciated adding these to my hip stretches to tone my hip flexors and strengthen my joints." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three weights and five colors).

    5. A pack of exercise cards that'll help you craft a personalized at-home workout even if you're a total beginner. Each color-coded card targets a different muscle group and features detailed instructions, including a QR code that'll take you to a demo video. It's also a great way to keep your routine feeling fresh. Just shuffle the deck! 

    an open box with the card deck inside and cards of different colors featuring different exercises on each
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great way to get nice variety in a whole body workout without having to use gym equipment. I use the deck as an add-on to my yoga stretching routine to strengthen my 56-year-old female body. I take one card from each color (muscle) group in a session and do 2–3 sets for each exercise. The next session I use a different group of cards and thus cycle through the whole pack. Some of the exercises are too challenging for me to do more than one rep but if you don't try, you don't get stronger." —Deb

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97

    6. A remote-controlled folding treadmill because sitting at your desk all day isn't doing your mind or body many favors. This ultra-quiet treadmill fits under your desk so you can multitask your way toward that step goal. And if you've got energy to burn after work, simply raise the handrail for more high-impact movement. 

    reviewer photo of the folded treadmill under a desk, next to a guitar
    reviewer photo of the unfolded treadmill in a room
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this treadmill! I first used it in my living room as I watched TV. I brought it upstairs (my daughter helped me) to place under my desk. It helps me get thousands of steps in while I'm in meetings. I've had no issues with it. It's easy to set up. I'm 57 and my daughter is 16 — we both use it a lot." —bernadette pernotto

    Get it from Amazon for $269.99 (available in six colors).

    7. Or an under-desk bike for anyone who struggles to squeeze a workout into their busy schedule. Now you can flex your multitasking muscles and pedal the day away while you work.

    A reviewer photo of someone using the under-desk bik
    A top-down reviewer photo of someone wearing socks and using the under-desk bike
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It works with desks as low as 27 inches. If you're tall or you have long legs, you can still use it while working from the couch.

    Promising review: "Unpacked and put it together in no time. Love it so far; at first I didn't know if my 57-year-old legs were cut out for this but now I'm cruising along. I definitely recommend this for anyone tied to a desk job." —G. Frei

    Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in four colors).

    8. yoga wheel to help relieve some of the built-up tension along your spine by increasing your mobility for deeper back stretches. Fitness that feels good on your muscles? What a concept! 

    reviewer in headstand position with a brown yoga wheel
    reviewer arches back using gray yoga wheel
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Talk to your doctor before using this massage wheel to address back pain

    Promising review: "My son introduced me to the yoga wheel. I am 63 and not as flexible as I used to be. I have quite a bit of back pain, used the yoga wheel and it definitely helped especially in my thoracic area. It was very safe to use I would highly recommend." —Vickie Mahoney

    Get it from Amazon for $43.97+ (available in six colors).

    9. A beginner-friendly dumbbell set if you're entering your strength training era. This set comes with a pair of 3-, 5-, and 8-pound weights so there's room to grow when you find your new routine is feeling too easy-peasy. 

    reviewer holding purple pair of three-pound weights
    reviewer picture of the dumbell set
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These work great for my hands. The grip is perfect. I’m a 63-year-old female so my hands can be a problem sometimes if the grip is too small or too large. I’ll probably order a pair of the 20 lb. soon." —JANET M. SIMMONS

    Get the three-pair set from Amazon for $51.91 (also available as single sets from 1–20 pounds).

    10. Or a weighted workout bar so you can incorporate strength training into your aerobic exercises and knock that workout out in record time. 

    Review photo of the 20-pound total body weighted workout bar
    a reviewer lifting the bar above their head
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am disabled. I can not lift or push anything over five pounds without severe pain. I been using the 5-lb. one for about a month now. I am 53 and need to keep my body strong without hurting myself. It is toning my chest and back. I use it every day for five minutes. It is very comfortable and easy for me to use." —peppercorn

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in eight weights and in multipacks). 

    11. A pair of core sliders to really crank up the heat on your planks, pikes, and mountain climbers with next-level core engagement. Plus, these little discs are incredibly packable, so you can stay consistent with your routine even on the road. 

    Reviewer's photo of two pink and black core sliders and a pink jump rope on the floor that says
    a reviewer planking with each hand on a core slider
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ok. I am fiftysomething and not the athlete that my mind tells me I am. I am not going to join a gym for many reasons. The workout discs have been just the thing for me. There are several different workouts that keep me motivated and the disc helps me to move in directions while maintaining proper form. A big thumbs up from me." —Gordon H 

    Get them from Amazon for $10.95 (available in five colors).

    12. A portable Booty Kicker that'll quickly pay for itself after you skip out on a few barre classes at the gym. Now you can do your favorite workouts from home, and it even folds flat so you can hide it away under the bed when you're done. 

    Booty Kicker bar with weights on the bottom in a reviewer's home gym
    www.amazon.com

    It even has a built-in dumbbell rack at the bottom that fits 1-pound, 2-pound, and 3-pound weights. Genius!! 

    Promising review: "Everything I wanted in a home ballet bar. This is great! I'm 65 years old and I need help with balance, etc. Very affordable and so sturdy, which is what I need. It did take two of us to assemble but it wasn't difficult, it just helps. Here's to better health and balance."  —Karen Johnson

    Get it from Amazon for $119.99.

    13. A portable elliptical because you barely have time to work out, let alone get to a gym. Now, you can get a good workout from the comfort of your living room (with your favorite show, ofc) since this compact unit is tiny enough to stash in a corner or closet. 

    Reviewer pic of the small portable elliptical with black petals on each side that fit a foot
    Reviewer pic of them standing on the elliptical and showing how small and compact it is
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is one of the best pieces of equipment that I have ever used. Feel the burn fast, super easy to use sitting down. I used it third day standing up and wasn't too hard. Really impressed with ease of assembly and the sturdiness and weight of this. I am six weeks away from turning 57. You will not regret getting this. I just wish I had this last year." —tammicimi

    Get it from Amazon for $100.95+ (available in four colors).

    14. An adjustable weighted fitness hoop for anyone whose peak fitness days were tearing it up at the playground with a hoop. Now that you're an adult, it's time to turn to this adjustable alternative.

    Model using a blue weighted hoop to swing into a workout
    pink version laying on the floor
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I’m 51-years-old and was able to go 30 minutes on my first try. Give the weight at the end of the string a little throw and there are several different movements you can do to keep this going, the typical fitness hoop move, just swaying side to side, or even front to back. I go 15 minutes in each direction and the second 15 minutes I use 5-pound hand weights in each hand. It’s great exercise and I can even do it while watching TV or listening to an audiobook. My kind of exercise!" —JLG 

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in nine styles). 