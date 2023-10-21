27 Fall Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Polished Lucky leather ankle boots because the best shoes are the ones that are comfortable but don't look comfortable.
2. Refined leather d'Orsays that put a cool twist on your standard loafers with side cutouts that are perfect for transitional fall weather.
3. Platform lace-up oxfords to take fashionable comfort to new heights with surprisingly lightweight anti-skid soles. You'll just have to worry about carrying the weight of all these compliments!
4. Trendy pointed-toe knee-high boots with a walkable block heel so you can keep rocking your favorite summer dress or skirt well into fall.
5. Sophisticated slip-on mules if you're looking for the autumnal equivalent of your favorite pool slides that are just as convenient and comfortable.
6. Chelsea rainboots with over 16,000 5-star ratings that are ruining my standards for other shoes. Cute, functional, *and* comfortable for under $35? Pinch me.
7. Or these quilted mid-calf rain boots to keep your feet cute and dry without feeling like you're dragging waterlogged weights around your ankles every time it rains.
8. Ugg ankle boots that can play the part of supportive slippers or cozy going-out shoes with equal success. They've got all the comfort you've come to know and love from Uggs in a shorter style that won't weigh you down.
9. Or cushy Ugg Tasman slippers with embroidered trim if you've somehow avoided seeing these elite slip-ons popping up all over your feed lately.
Promising review: "They're so cute with anything, and I've had them for months, and they show little to no sign of wear." —Isabella
Get them from Amazon for $109.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 12 colors).
11. Durable Wonesion nonslip sneakers so you can satisfy your craving for funky footwear without ending the day with unbearably sore feet.
Promising review: "These shoes are amazing! When I first tried them on, I was a bit skeptical because of the support. It's something that I never felt wearing a shoe. I thought, 'Great, here comes a blister.' NOPE. The support in these shoes, is absolutely incredible. I'm on my feet A LOT while at work — 14 out of the 16 hours I work, I'm walking or running around halls to keep up with patients/clients. And let me just say WOW! The comfortability is astonishing. I figured that since they are a little heavy, that my feet would be tired, or even puffy and swollen — NOPE. ABSOLUTELY NOT. My feet feel great after I take them off. No blisters, the fit is great. I'm OBSESSED with these shoes. After Im done writing this review, I'm ordering another pair! These shows are the real deal." —Kay
Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and in 22 colors).
12. These chunky platform Chelsea boots with a grippy lug sole that makes it possible to walk that sidewalk like a runway without fear of slipping.
Promising review: "Very comfortable on my first wear! Color and fit is as expected. Durable sole and easy to dress up and down!" —Jordan Holt
Get it from Amazon for $48.98 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 19 styles).
13. Handmade platform huarache sandals if you want a sure-fire way to punch up your favorite fall looks with a standout style that can ~elevate~ even the most basic jeans and T-shirt look.
Macarena Collection is a Buena Park, California-based Etsy shop that specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design.
Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk five miles in the Florida heat and humidity but I had these shoes on and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn
Get it from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $61.90 (available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors via their Etsy shop).
14. Or woven Huarache sandals with shock-absorbing foam insoles that blur the line between sandal and loafer for an easygoing style you'll have trouble finding reasons not to wear for the hundredth day in a row.
15. Streamlined heeled booties because if you're going to walk the walk, you need chic shoes you can actually walk in.
16. Gorgeous leather pumps for a grown-up take on the classic Mary Jane. It's all the height of a stiletto but loads more practical, with a sturdy block heel and buckled strap for the perfect, noslip fit.
Fun fact: Alohas produces all of its stunning styles in the coastal region of Alicante, Spain.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $280 (available in EU sizes 36–41 and in three colors).
17. Some tassel vegan-leather loafers with thick rubber lug soles so you can stomp around sidewalks in head-to-toe sophistication and leave the arsenal of blister bandages at home.
Promising review: "I needed a pair of dressy shoes to wear with my suits on days when I have to walk a lot. These shoes look sharp and they are so comfortable. I can walk all day in these, and guess what, they look great with jeans, too! I feel like I have a spring in my step when I'm walking in these and I get so many compliments. I am ecstatic with this purchase. They fit perfect, too, which I was a bit worried about." —Jane Jernigan
Get them from Amazon for $53.82+ (available in sizes 5–13 standard, select wide sizes, and in 18 styles).