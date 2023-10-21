BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
27 Fall Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Whether your autumnal agenda includes squeezing in more outdoor workouts or snapping pics at the orchard.

Danielle Healy
by Danielle Healy

BuzzFeed Staff

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

1. Polished Lucky leather ankle boots because the best shoes are the ones that are comfortable but don't look comfortable.

amazon.com, amazon.com

FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

Promising review: "These are the most comfortable booties I have ever worn. The footbed is divine. I would seriously like to thank the genius that designed them. I can walk all day in them in the city and my feet feel great. I have both black and toffee leather — very soft leather, which I like. I did take another reviewer's advice and treated them with beeswax sealer before wearing. So, they are holding up pretty well considering how much daily wear and abuse they've had." —M.Jerge

Get it from Amazon for $36.96+ (available in sizes 5–13, medium and wide widths, and in 61 styles).

2. Refined leather d'Orsays that put a cool twist on your standard loafers with side cutouts that are perfect for transitional fall weather.

Nisolo

Promising review: "I am so happy I purchased these beautiful pair of shoes. They are the perfect transitional shoe. Not only is this shoe well made but it is comfortable from the first wear. I plan on purchasing them in another color one day. These have become a must-have for my closet!" —Jasmine L.

Get them from Nisolo for $170 (available in sizes 5–11 and four colors).

3. Platform lace-up oxfords to take fashionable comfort to new heights with surprisingly lightweight anti-skid soles. You'll just have to worry about carrying the weight of all these compliments!

amazon.com, amazon.com

FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

Promising review: "Thought the shoes were cute and read raving reviews, so I bought them. Wow! Sooo cute and extremely comfortable! I’m so excited about these! It feels like you’re walking on a cloud and I cannot believe the price I paid for them. Amazing deal. Highly recommend! I bought my size, an 8, and they fit perfectly. They are not too narrow and they definitely don’t look like 'clown shoes' as someone mentioned. Adorable 10/10!" —Talia

Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in sizes 5–10 and in 11 colors).

4. Trendy pointed-toe knee-high boots with a walkable block heel so you can keep rocking your favorite summer dress or skirt well into fall.

Lulus

Promising review: "The perfect fall boots! They fit true to size and are super comfortable. The heel is just right. I have my eye on other colors as well." —Holly A.

Get them from Lulus for $56 (available in sizes 5–11 and in eight colors/patterns).

5. Sophisticated slip-on mules if you're looking for the autumnal equivalent of your favorite pool slides that are just as convenient and comfortable.

a black faux leather mule
DSW

This style runs small, so it's recommended you order a 1/2 size up from your usual.

Promising review: "So happy I bought these — very comfy and have a lot of cushion support. Stays on my foot well." —stephi123

Get it from DSW for $59.99 (originally $80; available in sizes 6–12 and in five colors).

6. Chelsea rainboots with over 16,000 5-star ratings that are ruining my standards for other shoes. Cute, functional, *and* comfortable for under $35? Pinch me.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I got these boots right before leaving on a three-week vacation to Scotland and London. I didn't want to bring big heavy boots in my bag so I got these. They are pretty lightweight and very comfortable. I put an insole in to help with the cobblestone streets but I was able to wear them comfortably through long days of walking. They definitely have a chemical smell when you first open them up but it has worn off by now." —epop86

Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes 4–13 and 14 colors).

7. Or these quilted mid-calf rain boots to keep your feet cute and dry without feeling like you're dragging waterlogged weights around your ankles every time it rains.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I bought these boots for a trip to London and Dublin. Knowing there would be lots of rain, I needed something to keep my feet dry. I was concerned about the comfort of wearing a rain boot. These boots did not disappoint. They were actually so much more comfortable than I could have imagined. They didn’t rub like some of the booties do. We walked 10 miles a day, right out of the package. No blisters or discomfort. I would recommend them to anyone. You must wear socks with them, so plan for sizing accordingly. I logged 40K steps in these boots and now use them as daily barn boots. Great price and great product, cute, too." —Kindra Nyberg

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5–9.5 and in seven colors).

8. Ugg ankle boots that can play the part of supportive slippers or cozy going-out shoes with equal success. They've got all the comfort you've come to know and love from Uggs in a shorter style that won't weigh you down.

amazon.com, amazon.com

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

Promising review: "These are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn. They are so cozy warm. Not bulky. I can go for walks or just lounge around the house in them. Having to be at home all the time these days during the pandemic, I wanted shoes that feel like a slipper but give more support. And they aren't weighing me down like the taller Ugg boots. I will wear these everywhere...in every season. Thank you, Ugg!" —Amy Del Santo

Get them from Amazon for $139.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 18 styles).

9. Or cushy Ugg Tasman slippers with embroidered trim if you've somehow avoided seeing these elite slip-ons popping up all over your feed lately. 

a reviewer holding the slipper in light brown with a black and brown embroidered trim
www.amazon.com

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

Promising review: "They're so cute with anything, and I've had them for months, and they show little to no sign of wear." —Isabella

Get them from Amazon for $109.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in 12 colors). 

10. Slip-on knit ankle booties to get your feet in on the cozy sweater-weather action.

Everlane

Promising review: "I usually have problems with shoes being comfortable, and these exceeded my expectations. They are super comfortable and very cute. Easy to slip on and off. The toffee color is gorgeous for fall." —nybased1

Get them from Everlane for $113 (originally $150; available in sizes 5–11 and in three colors).

11. Durable Wonesion nonslip sneakers so you can satisfy your craving for funky footwear without ending the day with unbearably sore feet.

Reviewer wearing white and black sneakers
Reviewer wearing purple sneakers
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "These shoes are amazing! When I first tried them on, I was a bit skeptical because of the support. It's something that I never felt wearing a shoe. I thought, 'Great, here comes a blister.' NOPE. The support in these shoes, is absolutely incredible. I'm on my feet A LOT while at work — 14 out of the 16 hours I work, I'm walking or running around halls to keep up with patients/clients. And let me just say WOW! The comfortability is astonishing. I figured that since they are a little heavy, that my feet would be tired, or even puffy and swollen — NOPE. ABSOLUTELY NOT. My feet feel great after I take them off. No blisters, the fit is great. I'm OBSESSED with these shoes. After Im done writing this review, I'm ordering another pair! These shows are the real deal." —Kay

Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and in 22 colors).

12. These chunky platform Chelsea boots with a grippy lug sole that makes it possible to walk that sidewalk like a runway without fear of slipping. 

a reviewer wearing one, and holding the other half of a pair of platform chelsea boots in white
a reviewer holding the same boot in tan
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

Promising review: "Very comfortable on my first wear! Color and fit is as expected. Durable sole and easy to dress up and down!" —Jordan Holt

Get it from Amazon for $48.98 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 19 styles). 

13. Handmade platform huarache sandals if you want a sure-fire way to punch up your favorite fall looks with a standout style that can ~elevate~ even the most basic jeans and T-shirt look.  

model wearing the black sandals
the different colored sandals arranged in a circle
Macarena Collection / Etsy

Macarena Collection is a Buena Park, California-based Etsy shop that specializes in colorful Mexican shoe and clothing design. 

Promising review: "I unexpectedly had to walk five miles in the Florida heat and humidity but I had these shoes on and my feet didn’t hurt at all! Super cute and functional." —Tori Kuhn

Get it from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $61.90 (available in sizes 5–10 and in more colors via their Etsy shop). 

14. Or woven Huarache sandals with shock-absorbing foam insoles that blur the line between sandal and loafer for an easygoing style you'll have trouble finding reasons not to wear for the hundredth day in a row.

Nisolo

Promising review: "I ordered my sandals for at-home try on and they shipped very fast even when I had to exchange for a different size. They are constructed beautifully. They seem delicate but are well made and I feel comfortable walking around in them all day for work." —Neely G.

Get it from Nisolo for $138 (available in sizes 5–11 and in seven colors).

15. Streamlined heeled booties because if you're going to walk the walk, you need chic shoes you can actually walk in.

amazon.com, amazon.com

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

Promising review: "I'm not a heel wearer. I have flat feet, no arch whatsoever. I ordered these booties in the color red and received so many compliments. I wanted something cute, fierce, and comfortable and these booties did just that! PLEASE DON'T HESITATE TO BUY!" —leslie

Get them from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 15 colors).

16. Gorgeous leather pumps for a grown-up take on the classic Mary Jane. It's all the height of a stiletto but loads more practical, with a sturdy block heel and buckled strap for the perfect, noslip fit. 

a model wearing a platform Mary Jane in brown
Goodful

Fun fact: Alohas produces all of its stunning styles in the coastal region of Alicante, Spain. 

Get it from our Goodful shop for $280 (available in EU sizes 36–41 and in three colors). 

17. Some tassel vegan-leather loafers with thick rubber lug soles so you can stomp around sidewalks in head-to-toe sophistication and leave the arsenal of blister bandages at home.

a reviewer photo of the patent loafers with tassel detailing in navy
A reviewer photo of a pair of feet wearing the black patent loafers with tassels on the toe
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

Promising review: "I needed a pair of dressy shoes to wear with my suits on days when I have to walk a lot. These shoes look sharp and they are so comfortable. I can walk all day in these, and guess what, they look great with jeans, too! I feel like I have a spring in my step when I'm walking in these and I get so many compliments. I am ecstatic with this purchase. They fit perfect, too, which I was a bit worried about." —Jane Jernigan

Get them from Amazon for $53.82+ (available in sizes 5–13 standard, select wide sizes, and in 18 styles).

18. Splurge-worthy Mary Jane flats handcrafted from supple leather for a truly timeless style that'll see you through office commutes, lunch dates, and nights out for years to come.

ZOU XOU

Zou Xou is Black woman–owned brand founded by Katherine Theobalds who, after becoming disillusioned with fashion's excessive waste issue launched her own line of thoughtfully crafted shoes. Each pair is handmade in Argentina by shoemakers using age-old techniques and premium leathers.

Promising review: "Omg they are perfect!!! As soon as I opened the box I could smell the quality. I’ve been eyeing these shoes for months and they are so worth it! Keeping these forever. ❤️ So happy to support!" —Isabella Henriquez

Get it from Zou Xou Shoes on Etsy for $278 (available in EU sizes 36–42) or from Zou Xou for $278 (available in EU sizes 35–42).

19. Lace-up wedge booties if you're dreading having to put your garden party wedges away for winter hibernation. These will serve the same comfy-cute purpose while keeping your feet appropriately cozy.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is my second pair of these lace-up booties and I love them. I have a gray suede pair that I wore most of the fall/winter last year. These are a perfect addition and they don't look cheap. Wore them all day on Friday and even worked the Fall Festival at the school with no problems. Wish I had them in black too!" —MomItAll

Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and 10 colors).

20. Vintage-inspired Reebok sneakers that you'll end up wearing *sooo* much that you might as well buy a pair for every season!

a reviewer holding up the off white sneakers with a green reebok label
amazon.com

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

Promising review: "I cannot describe how much I love these shoes!! Size is correct so don't be afraid to order your normal shoe size. They are super comfortable. I'm so happy with my purchase! :)" —Rocío de la Fuente

Get them from Amazon for $47.04+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 12 styles).

21. Slip-on Kenneth Cole Chelsea boots because they scream "I'm chic" to the world while cradling your feet in a soft, cushiony sole with every step.

amazon.com, amazon.com

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

Promising review: "I bought these shoes on Amazon after finding them on a different site for $40 more. I've been wearing them every day for a week. I live in NYC and I walk A LOT. They are mostly really comfortable. Breaking them in, the toes area can feel a little tight. But I really love them and I can tell they'll get more and more comfortable as I wear them! Update 12/2020: I still have these shoes after wearing them nearly every day in fall and winter for two years. They need to be replaced now but they have served me well!" —S Marshall

Get it from Amazon for $73.97+ (available in sizes 5–11 and four styles).

22. A pair of pointed-toe pumps so you can rock that job interview, dance the night away, or, heck, even run for office in shoes with looks that can kill, but won't kill your feet.

amazon.com, amazon.com

FYI, these are included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

Promising review: "I had to buy new heels fast and had no time to break them in before being on my feet ALL NIGHT LONG. These heels were an absolute blessing!! So comfortable! Now I want another color (just in case)." —Amazon Customer

Get them from Amazon for $33+ (available in sizes 5–11, select wide sizes, and in nine colors).