21 Products I No Longer Buy, And The Eco-Friendly Alternatives I Use Instead

1. A pack of shockingly absorbent Swedish dishcloths for a reusable alternative to paper towels. Unlike regular dishcloths, these can easily be sanitized in the dishwasher or microwave between uses so you know they're not harboring any unwanted germs.
Use these again and again, and compost them when you're done since they're made of natural cellulose and cotton.
I genuinely enjoy using Swedish dishcloths way more than I even did paper towels. They're perfect for managing day-to-day messes in the kitchen, and they're shockingly absorbent, durable, and long-lasting. The biggest annoyance I had with them was never knowing where to put it when it was drying, but recently, I mounted a Command hook behind my sink and used a hole punch to create a little hanging hole. Now my dishcloths stay out of the way when not in use and dry quicker! It was one of the easiest swaps to make that resulted in WAY less trash.
2. Plus, a roll of reusable bamboo towels so you can clean your entire house with a clear conscience. These are 100% machine washable, super absorbent, and one roll offsets up to 60 (!!!) rolls of conventional paper towels.
They're made from organic bamboo, are machine-washable, and are SUPER strong! They can be used ~120+ times~ before discarding (ideally in your compost!).
I love these for when I'm doing a more thorough clean! The same roll has lasted me close to three years!!! No, the cloths don't look cute anymore after being run through the wash so many times, but if you're searching for a compostable rag option that's going to offset a lot of paper towels, this is a steal.
Promising review: "Don't let the quantity discourage you. I cut mine in half! One half-sheet takes the life of dozens of sheets of regular paper towels and cloth towels! My regular cotton towels can't compete with one sheet of these bamboo towels! No lint left behind, it doesn't break apart in my hand, and it is as strong as Magic Erasers if you've tried them before! Using them is not gross when you think along the lines of using rags. One sheet has lasted over a week, rinsing with hot water and soap and hanging to dry. This is a game changer!!!" —Neela921
3. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home and you're tired of flying through lint rollers. This handy tool uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
After adopting my sweet, mostly white dog and dying a little inside every time my dark green couch was covered in his hair, I started hunting for a solution. My (tbh kinda old and weak) handheld vac couldn't keep up with his ultra-fine hair, which frequently gets caught in the couch fibers. I wanted to avoid anything single-use like traditional lint roller sheets, so, eventually, I succumbed to the ChomChom hype, and, BOY, does it live up to it. Just a few swipes over each couch cushion and ~TA-DA~, it suddenly doesn't look like a small Chihuahua mix completely runs the house. One tiny complaint echoed by other reviewers is that the button to release the hair trap is in an easy-to-bump location near the handle, but just be aware of your hand placement, and it's rarely a problem. I've been using it almost daily for over a year on clothes, throw blankets, and furniture and would RUN to replace it if it ever broke.
4. A pack of reusable Swiffer mop pads that's a one-time purchase you can use again and again for dry or wet cleaning. Sparkling floors and a permanently shorter shopping list? Yes, please!
Turbo Mops is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effective as possible.
Buying disposable Swiffer pads just doesn't make sense when these beauties exist. It's wildly more cost-effective, it's more absorbent, and it washes up well in the laundry. I also have (and love) the Swiffer WetJet mop pad, and can't come up with a single complaint for either one of them other than that they should be the default option when you buy a Swiffer.
5. A makeup-erasing cloth to gently — but effectively — remove your makeup without relying on single-use makeup wipes or cotton rounds. This endlessly reusable option works wonders with just a little bit of water. Once it gets dirty, just toss it in the wash.
I bought one of these cloths after including it in previous posts, subsequently selling myself on it (hazard of the job). It honestly works better than I could've imagined! You really do just need to dampen it with water to have your makeup melting off in seconds. I think this is a great zero-waste option for people (like me) who don't wear a ton of makeup on the day-to-day, because you can get a lot of uses from this cloth without needing to wash it constantly. It also washes up shockingly well. I've had it for close to three years and every time it comes out of the washing machine almost entirely stain-free I'm equally shocked.
6. A three-blade all-metal razor with a pivoting head because, if you shave regularly, you're going to go through LOADS of plastic razors. This one is designed to last you LITERALLY FOREVER, uses recyclable blades, and delivers a silky smooth shave.
Leaf Shave is an eco-minded small biz founded by two Adams who set out to create a better razor that is also better for the environment. Their packaging is 100% plastic-free, and through financing initiatives to offset 100% of the company's CO2e emissions, they've become Climate Neutral certified.
I know, I know — $80+ for a razor feels pretty steep, but plastic razors really add up over time, and this thing is STURDY. When first trying to eco-swap my shave routine, I tried a regular safety razor because it was a lot cheaper, and I basically bled to death (kidding, but I did cut myself a lot). It works really well for some people, but I had really come to rely on the pivoting head of the plastic razors. So imagine my pure delight when I finally snagged one of these beauties and could return to shaving without all the cuts and blood. It's really easy to change the blades, and I find myself getting a better shave because I'm not putting off buying another razor like I would before. It's proven to be a great investment that not only keeps plastic razors out of landfills, but all the plastic packaging they come in, too!
And if you're looking for a low-waste skincare addition, check out their dermaplaning facial razor!
7. A dentist-recommended WaterPik for a refillable alternative to disposable floss that basically does all the hard work for you. Now when your dentist asks the inevitable "Are you flossing?" question you can flash your squeaky-clean pearly whites with pride.
I HATE flossing and I hate trash. This investment-worthy unit solves both of those issues. The report from my dentist has been much more favorable since I started water flossing regularly, and this unit couldn't be easier to use, refill, and maintain.
Promising review: "I ordered the Aquarius model and have used it twice daily for a week. Guess what? No more bleeding gums! And after every use, my mouth feels like it was cleaned by a dental hygienist. Love, love, love this thing, and it's super easy to use! After reading numerous reviews here, I have to say that it makes a low, vibrating noise when in use, but it's not loud. Buy one. You'll love it. I'll never be without a WaterPik again!" —Nancy A. Keller
If you're tight on counter space, check out this rechargeable cordless Waterpik.
8. Some plastic-free laundry detergent sheets so you can get the same stain-fighting clean you've come to expect from your detergent without the bulky plastic jugs, questionable ingredients, and messy blue goo.
Kind Laundry launched in the midst of the pandemic on a mission to reduce global plastic waste with their planet-friendly alternative to bulky, traditional laundry detergents.
Why did we ever invent liquid laundry detergent when sheet detergent is just so much better? It feels ridiculous that it's taken so long to make this switch. These squishy sheets are so easy to use, mess-free, and are MUCH easier to store than big ole jugs. A pack lasts me a verrryyy long time, since you can easily rip sheets in half if you're doing small loads. Plus, the packaging is 100% recyclable cardboard and I still get the same clean I've come to expect from regular grocery store brands.
9. A wild sage and vetiver shampoo bar if you want help cutting plastic bottles from your haircare routine without sacrificing on the color-safe, nourishing quality you've come to know and love from salon brands.
Dip is a woman-owned environmental awareness brand creating top-notch hair care that's so good, being plastic-free is just a fun bonus. Products are made locally in the USA and are suitable for ALL hair types.
This is not only my favorite shampoo bar, but my favorite shampoo — period. I am not fussy with my hair, so I tend not to notice subtle differences between shampoo formulas, but even I noticed how much better my hair felt and looked after using this shampoo bar and the corresponding plastic-free conditioner. So soft and SO much less frizzy, even when I let it air dry. Don't be deterred by the price. My partner and I can make a bar last for MONTHS, so do yourself a favor and try it yourself!
10. A beginner-friendly menstrual cup that's a one-and-done purchase you'll keep for years that won't fill up your trash or empty your wallet like other period products. Just imagine — no more emergency runs to pick up tampons because your period came early.
The menstrual cup factor that freaked me out the most was the thought of having to get up there and break the seal to take it out. So when I saw the Flex Cup, which is specifically designed to make that process easier, I figured why not give it a try. This is a purchase I would definitely file under the 'life-changing' category. Yes, there is a learning curve, but by my second cycle with the cup I felt like a pro. Even with the pull tab, taking it out can be a little messy (I tend to just do it in the shower), but it's definitely a more controlled experience than if it wasn't there at all. With my flow, I can leave my cup in for 12 straight hours without fear (can't say the same about tampons...), meaning The Flex Cup has made my period less awful. A true feat!
11. A lavender-scented liquid hand soap refill in an easy-to-recycle paper-based carton to avoid buying pre-packaged plastic pumps every time you run out. These refills make it easy to reduce waste while enjoying the swoon-worthy aesthetics of a reusable decorative dispenser.
Cleancult is a small business creating a low-waste solution for household essentials like dish and hand soap that come in carton packaging that's broadly curbside recyclable. Plus, they carbon offset all their shipments!
You can use most any pump dispenser you'd like, but if you're in the market for some, check out Cleancult's two-pack of dishwasher-safe, shatter-resistant soap dispensers.
Admittedly, I don't have strong feelings about soap. Maybe someone with a more discerning eye (hand?) could find something to complain about, but I find it to be pleasant, gentle, and easy to use. The scent is light and not overpowering. It's a great value as one carton refills my pump bottle over two times. I also use this brand's dish soap to refill a pump at my kitchen sink, and find it does a great job.
12. Some penguin dryer balls because on top of their stunning good looks they can do everything a dryer sheet can (on repeat) AND reduce drying times, which is good news for the planet and your energy bill.
Friendsheep is a small biz creating handmade wool home goods. Their products are handmade by Nepali artisans and are sourced from factories and cooperatives that enforce fair trade labor policies.
I don't use these exact dryer balls, but use several other types and find them to be a great addition to my laundry routine. Clothes dry quickly, and come out feeling soft and fluffy. I just keep my balls in the dryer so they're always ready to go!
Promising review: "These dryer balls really are adorable and make the chore of laundry more cheerful. Be sure and follow the instructions to dry a load of dark clothes the first time you use the black penguin balls. After that, you will have no problem with using them to dry whites or light colors. Dryer balls really work and are a good investment. I am going to be giving these as gifts!" —Auntie m
13. A stainless-steel strainer and saucer set for making tea time a tasty, trash-free affair without single-use tea bags (many use plastic sealants and aren't biodegradable). Now, go forth and indulge in some delicious loose-leaf teas at home.
I started drinking more loose-leaf tea as a way to cut down on the waste of tea bags (It's also more delicious IMO, which doesn't hurt). I settled on a two-pack of these strainers after another, more cutesy strainer ball left me choking back a mouthful of tea leaves when prepping one of my finer rooibos teas. These have been great for close to five(?) years now. I love that they hook onto the mug and come with a little saucer to set the strainer on when it's finished steeping.
14. A pack of party cups made from infinitely recyclable aluminum so your next shindig retains all the ease of disposable cups with none of the landfill waste! Plus, aluminum will keep that ice-cold beer even colder for longer.
I bought a pack of these in October 2022 for a party I was hosting, and have been able to keep washing and reusing that same pack for several other parties since then. They're much sturdier than a regular plastic cup. I know not everyone is going to be willing to hand-wash a bunch of cups after a get-together, but it's worth it to me and saves money! Whether you try and keep them for different occasions or not, it's still an option that is MUCH more likely to be properly recycled than whatever plastic party cup you're used to.
