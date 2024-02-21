21 Products I No Longer Buy, And The Eco-Friendly Alternatives I Use Instead

Use these again and again, and compost them when you're done since they're made of natural cellulose and cotton.

I genuinely enjoy using Swedish dishcloths way more than I even did paper towels. They're perfect for managing day-to-day messes in the kitchen, and they're shockingly absorbent, durable, and long-lasting. The biggest annoyance I had with them was never knowing where to put it when it was drying, but recently, I mounted a Command hook behind my sink and used a hole punch to create a little hanging hole. Now my dishcloths stay out of the way when not in use and dry quicker! It was one of the easiest swaps to make that resulted in WAY less trash.

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $16.75+ (available in six colors).