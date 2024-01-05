Don't Sacrifice Your Wallet For Results: 30 Affordable Beauty Products That Actually Work

1. An exfoliating mitt if you love the delightful feeling of disgust that comes with seeing dead skin slough away right before your eyes and knowing that your skin is going to feel SO SMOOTH after.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle Gill
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
2. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask so it looks like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
Get it from Amazon for $7.12.
3. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish to help your nails get all the cuticle-softening, nail-strengthening nourishment they've been craving.
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
4. A velvety lip tint with a precision tip applicator because it turns out you don't have to pick between bold, buildable color and smooth, all-day staying power.
5. A budget-friendly putty primer for blurring pores, smoothing wrinkles, and getting that virtually airbrushed look. Plus, this primer is mixed with squalane, which offers a whole host of hydrating skin benefits.
Promising review: "This is smooth, blends well with foundation, and feels good on the skin. Sets well with powder. I sometimes wear it alone for a little smoother look. Since it's colorless, it doesn't look like foundation. The price is great and I've yet to see it in a store. I like that I can control how much to apply, and a little goes a long way. It appears to wash off well. Will be buying it again." —Momma Bee
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
6. A pack of Skin1004's zombie masks that'll deliver skin-tightening, fine line-reducing benefits at the small price of looking like an extra in The Walking Dead for 15 minutes. It'll just make the post-facial reveal that much more sweet!
The kit includes eight Zombie Pack sets (powder and activator), plus one applicator brush!
Promising review: "When you put it on, the smell hits you hard. As it is on your face the smell is not too bad and the mask tingles as it dries. Wash it off and reveal clean, smooth skin. Plus fun to take pictures looking like a cracked mess." —raine
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $14.98.
7. A gluten- and cruelty-free lengthening mascara if you're tired of getting excited about mascaras that never live up to their promises. This one is different — or at least according to the 224,000+ 5-star ratings.
Promising review: "Holy grail mascara! I've used this mascara for about three years now and it still tops any other mascara I've tried. It will transfer if you apply it to your lower lashes, so I use a different mascara for my bottom lashes, which I don't mind at all. I always get asked if I'm wearing falsies! It's a mascara that stays wet longer, so I always apply one coat, let it get tacky, then apply a second coat for best results." —Joseph Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A pack of 40 acne patches so you can stop that zit dead in its tracks with gunk-absorbing powers that speed up the pimple healing process. The sticker format can also help prevent you from picking or popping.
Promising review: "I ordered these on a whim after a long day of isolation and internet browsing and because I have a terrible habit of picking at spots on my face and making them into something much much worse. These magical spots are life-changing!!! Put them on before bed (or before work) on clean skin and FORGET about them. You don't notice they're there — unless you go to pick at something and then YOU STOP!! Leave them in place for at least six hours and then peel them off. They come off easily (but not so easy that they come off while sleeping) and the amount of 'bleck' they suck out is amazing!!! So a spot that was going to erupt into Mount Vesuvius ends up being NOTHING!!!! I've purchased six packages and will keep buying them. An amazing value!" —Jennifer Nothdurft
Get a 40-pack from Amazon for $8.49 and an eight-pack of the large patches for $8.49.
9. A black eyeliner stamp to take the anxiety-inducing guesswork out of liquid eyeliner application and make it easy to achieve a perfect cat-eye look every time.
The set comes with two double-ended pens. Each pen has one side with the wing stamp, and the other with a traditional liquid eyeliner tip.
Promising review: "Eyeliner was the most tedious part of my makeup routine, but the flick stick makes me look forward to doing my liner without having the stress of messing it up with my shaky hands." —Zehra Ali
Get it from Amazon for $13.48+ (available in three sizes and a combo pack).
10. Or an award-winning cruelty-free eyeliner because it glides on smoothly, is brightly pigmented, and lasts a long time, so you can get the bold look you're after without the subsequent raccoon eyes.
Kulfi Beauty (named for a type of South Asian ice cream) is a woman-owned small biz that Priyanka Ganjoo founded after spending years working in the beauty industry without ever seeing herself represented. Their mission is all about creating space for self-expression, particularly within the South Asian community, and all of their products are made with the skin concerns of WOC in mind.
Promising review: "This product glides on so smoothly and stays on all day, even on oily lids. The colors also look fantastic on brown skin! I just repurchased a couple of shades; I’m never using another liner." —Devika S.
Get it from Kulfi Beauty or Sephora for $20 (available in seven colors).
11. A vegan exfoliating body scrub that buffs away bumps by combining the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion treatment into one gentle, at-home treatment. If you struggle with persistent KP, this scrub is for you.
Promising review: "So I have keratosis pilaris on my bum and have been always super self-conscious about it. I’ve used this product five to eight times and they are seriously like GONE. It’s soooo smooth now and I’m super happy. It does say to use once a week but I’ve just been using it every time I shower (which is almost every day LOL). I only use a dime-size amount and it’s able to cover my bum and some of my legs. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who also has pesky bumps on their body. Also, this product has no scent, which is a plus for anyone who has sensitive skin!!" —Ang M
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in three sizes).
12. A volcanic stone face roller so you can soak up excess face oil even if you have makeup on! Unlike blotting papers, this roller is able to be washed and reused, reducing waste and saving you $$$.
Promising review: "Amazing! I have very oily skin and I’m always shiny. I hate those blotting papers; this is so much better! I roll it all over my face several times a day and in seconds my skin is matte again. Also, it’s like a nice little face massage when I do it. It is super easy to take apart to clean, and after using hot water and my facial cleanser it is dry pretty quick, though I usually just let it sit out overnight. Highly recommend!! I’m going to buy more so I can leave them all over — purse, diaper bag, bathroom, car!" —Brooke Burns
Get it from Amazon for $12.93.
13. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors because that middle school eyebrow mishap has made face shaving and brow shaping feel like risky business. These teeny-tiny blades safely remove peach fuzz, exfoliate skin, and include a precision cover for worry-free eyebrow maintenance.
Promising review: "Took me a little while to figure out the right angle to use this effectively but once I did it worked like a charm. I’ve used it for shaping eyebrows and managing the little bit of blonde peach fuzz I have on my upper lip. I haven’t tried it anywhere else but no bad reactions or pain, and relatively easy to maneuver with a bit of practice." —Kelly G.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.94.
14. A tube of Glossier Boy Brow for instantly filling and fluffing brows with just a couple of quick swipes. Now, who's ready to face the day with the best brows on the block?
Promising review: "Don’t need no boys in my life except Boy Brow. GET THIS. It tames your brows, thickens, and looks so natural. LOVE." —Lila
Get it from