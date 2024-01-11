20 Winter Coats That’ll Keep You Supremely Cute And Cozy For Under $150

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A matte wrap puffer with fleece-line pockets because it's everything you loved about your childhood marshmallow coat (warm, comfy, versatile) with chic updates like the tie closure and shawl collar that just really take it to the next level.
2. A faux-shearling moto jacket if the thing you hate most about winter is having to retire your fall moto jacket until warmer days. Now you can rock the style all year long with this winterized version.
Some reviewers suggest sizing up if you plan on wearing bulky sweaters or have thicker arms or a larger chest. Doing so will give you a more oversized fit!
Promising review: "I purchased this jacket before my trip to Canada during winter. I honestly thought I might not be able to wear it as often. HOWEVER, it kept me really warm no matter how windy and snowy it got!! It’s beautiful and stylish, and the material looks better in real life than in the picture. The inside is super soft and comfy. I would go a size up though. I had enough space to move around and wear bulky sweaters, but the sleeves are not long enough for me to roll up the sleeves like the picture. Still an amazing product, I am beyond satisfied." —Gabriela G.
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 styles).
3. A hooded down jacket to bring more of a snatched winter princess vibe to your ensemble thanks to the adjustable waist. Not a fan of the faux fur trim? All good. It's removable!
Promising review: "I bought this jacket for my last-minute trip to NYC, and it was perfect. It was warm while walking around all day in 37-degree weather and so cute and comfy." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in sizes XXS–3X and eight colors).
4. A faux shearling longline checkerboard coat for concealing your stained sweats with a show-stopping number that'll have people at the coffee shop talking for all the right reasons.
5. A short quilted down jacket so you can get in on that trendy, cropped silhouette without fear of frigid temps.
Reviewers say this style runs large, so consider sizing down for a less oversized fit.
Promising review: "Most comfy and warm jacket I’ve owned. Couldn’t have picked a better replacement for a new winter jacket. Doesn’t even matter that there isn’t a hood!" —Brooke Bescup
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 13 colors).
6. Or a classic heavyweight puffer coat with a hood (!!!) that actually comes in colors that exist outside of a grayscale.
Promising review: "I bought this jacket so I can take my dog on walks during the cold months and it works great! It keeps me really warm even when it's windy. I LOVE the thumb holes because it keeps my hands warm especially when holding a leash! I would buy this again." —Shelby H.
Get it from Amazon for $24.20+ (available in sizes XS–6X and in 14 colors/prints).
7. A checkered wool blend coat because with that flirty asymmetric hem, it's basically an outfit unto itself.
Promising review: "I was searching for a winter coat (one that's Minnesota-appropriate) and came across this one. I thought it was beautiful in the pictures, and it seemed to have great reviews. Again, living in Minnesota, our cold is a little different than anyone else. So I put the coat in my cart and waited so I could think about it. Lo and behold, I run into a friend of mine at Whole Foods wearing this jacket! To see it in person, and she confirmed it is warm, I knew I had to have it myself. The moment it arrived and I put it on, I was more than happy with my purchase. I wore it to Thanksgiving and received all sorts of compliments. I think my grandma wants one too! Definitely recommend." —Tera Shopping
Get it from Amazon for $79.90 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and 11 styles).
8. A quilted faux-shearling jacket you *shouldn't* buy if you don't want to get complimented constantly.
Promising review: "I get so many compliments on the color of this jacket. One thing is it for sure keeps you warm. Def wear a long sleeve under it because your arms will sweat and stick to the inside of the sleeves. Other than that I love it." —Lynveee
Get it from Target for $38.25 (originally $45; available in sizes XS–4X).
9. A Steve Madden maxi puffer coat to wrap you in a head-to-toe cocoon of cozy even with that wild winter wind chill.
Promising review: "This jacket is so stylish and amazing quality for the money. I bought it for winter In Chicago, and I was easily able to wear it in 20-degree weather with only one other layer underneath of a thin long sleeve. The cuffs and hood area on this jacket are the best part!" —Brittni
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in sizes XS—XL and nine colors).
10. A trendy teddy coat for a fuzzy blanket feel mixed with a posh, double-breasted silhouette that's forever in style.
This is by no means a heavy winter coat, but it's plenty warm enough if you live somewhere with milder winters, or want to layer it underneath a thicker coat.
Promising review: "At first I wasn’t sure I liked this coat. It came compressed in plastic, and when I put it on, the pockets felt sewn in backwards. But it fluffed up and was super soft. It’s really nice for chilly SF weather. If you live somewhere that has a real winter season, you might be able to layer it like a bulky sweater under a big winter coat. I find myself wearing it every day and am tempted to wear it around the house — it’s like wearing a blanket! It is unlined, which is nice because it’s soft inside too and makes it lighter. This jacket may not be your fanciest or best made, but you might find yourself wearing it all the time!" —Ms Wiser
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 27 colors and styles).
11. Or an open-front fuzzy fleece coat so you can really wrap yourself up in a big bear hug with this knee-length look.
Promising review: "OMG, this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes — I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree Fahrenheit weather, and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket- but make it fashion pieces' HAHA I love it so much." —@Kathy_Vu
Get it from Amazon for $61.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 24 colors).
12. A chic DKNY rope belted puffer because you've been tying yourself into *knots* searching for a cute yet functional coat, and I think the hunt is finally over.
13. A double-breasted trench coat that was practically made for strolling through the snow with hot cocoa and a wistful "I'm the main character" look in your eyes.
Promising review: "My favorite coat right now. I grew up in the Midwest and experienced my fair share of winters (22 of them in fact). I am now a full Floridian who cannot deal with the cold. So when my girlfriends and I decided to plan a girls' weekend in NYC at the end of January, I knew I needed a coat that was cute, but more importantly, something that kept me warm. This jacket did both so well! I wore a regular long-sleeve shirt underneath and the coat completely blocked out any cold and wind as we walked around the city. I purchased a few other coats and none of them fit nearly as well as this one did. Needless to say, I am beyond satisfied with this coat and have started planning another visit up north soon just so I can wear it again!" —Stephanie W.
Get it from Amazon for $76.79+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 49 colors/prints).
14. A waterproof ski jacket if over 8,000 5-star ratings is compelling enough evidence to convince you that this jacket is everything you need for a good outdoor hang on or off the slopes.
Promising review: "I wore it in Colorado in January. I wore a tight undershirt with a pullover underneath and never got too cold. Lots of pockets. Good waterproof material. It fits true to size. Would purchase again." —KayMoorhead
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in sizes S—XXL and 15 colors/patterns).