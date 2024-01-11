20 Winter Coats That’ll Keep You Supremely Cute And Cozy For Under $150

Some reviewers suggest sizing up if you plan on wearing bulky sweaters or have thicker arms or a larger chest. Doing so will give you a more oversized fit!

Promising review: "I purchased this jacket before my trip to Canada during winter. I honestly thought I might not be able to wear it as often. HOWEVER, it kept me really warm no matter how windy and snowy it got!! It’s beautiful and stylish, and the material looks better in real life than in the picture. The inside is super soft and comfy. I would go a size up though. I had enough space to move around and wear bulky sweaters, but the sleeves are not long enough for me to roll up the sleeves like the picture. Still an amazing product, I am beyond satisfied." —Gabriela G.

Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 styles).