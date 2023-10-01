21 Comfy Shoe Styles Walking All Over TikTok Right Now

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Retro New Balance 574 sneakers because what's old is new again, and this retro-inspired classic just plain works with everything from jeans and dresses to athletic wear.
Promising review: "These are some of my all-time favorite shoes. This is actually my third pair. They are by far the most comfortable shoes I've owned! Great for wide feet, super cushy. Will definitely buy again!" —DogLady
Get them from Amazon for $84+ (available in sizes 5–12, both standard and wide, and in eight colors).
2. Classic Mary Janes if you want a go-with-everything style that's as multifaceted as you are. Timeless yet trendy! Cool yet polished! I just don't know how she does it!! You might want to pick up a couple pairs while you're at it, since these come in SO many cute colors and styles.
Promising review: "These are super cute and fit as expected. Good quality for the price. Get lots of compliments when I wear them." —Dream Within a Dream
Get them from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes 6–9.5 and in 14 styles).
3. Or square-toe patent buckle flats for a reliable source of compliments this season, since fashion math theory states you get to add a style point multiplier for every buckle present. That's just a fact.
Promising review: "I have gotten so many compliments on these shoes! They are a great accessory to dress up any casual outfit as well as shine in a formal occasion!" —Dee Alexander
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 5–15 and in four colors).
4. Chunky platform Chelsea boots with a grippy lug sole so you can make any leaf-laden sidewalk your runway without fear of slipping.
Promising review: "Very comfortable on my first wear! Color and fit is as expected. Durable sole and easy to dress up and down!" —Jordan Holt
Get it from Amazon for $46.98 (available in sizes women's 5–11 and in 20 styles).
5. Cozy Ugg ankle boots that can play the part of supportive slippers or cozy going-out shoes with equal success. They've got all the comfort you've come to know and love from Uggs in a shorter style that won't weigh you down.
My fellow BuzzFeed Editor Heather Braga already loves these Uggs:
"I recently got these Ugg minis and have been wearing them as my 'work shoes' now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to 'the office' (my kitchen table) but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy! They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."
Get them from Amazon for $149.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and in 18 styles).
6. Or cushy Ugg Tasman slippers with embroidered trim if you've somehow avoided seeing these elite slip-ons popping up all over your feed lately.
Promising review: "They're so cute with anything, and I've had them for months, and they show little to no sign of wear. Epic af." —Isabella
Get them from Amazon for $109.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and in 13 colors).
7. Sleek knee-high boots to crank up the heat on any outfit with a saucy block heel and a hint of gold-tone hardware that just makes this style feel sooooo luxe.
Promising review: "Great look and surprisingly comfortable. I purchased at a sale price but very worth the price!! Wore several times for a full eight-hour day and comfy, fashionable boots." —Jennifer
Get them from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in four colors).
8. Chunky lug sole loafers because this is the year you finally invest in some tried-and-true loafers, and then wonder how you were ever getting dressed without them.
Promising review: "Adorable, very comfortable!! I had them on all day running errands with no issues. True to size! The bone white color is perfect and what I had hoped for. The striped detail on the heal adds a lot." —Dawn
Get them from Amazon for $60.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and in six styles).
9. Or these Horsebit loafers with a chunkier lug sole for that same classic look with a bit of extra edge. These aren't just work shoes, they're WERK shoes.
10. Bestselling Adidas running shoes so you can join the legions of reviewers already obsessed with this lightweight style that will keep you comfy and supported whether you're running laps at the gym or running to catch the bus.
Promising review: "These shoes are without a doubt the best $45 I've ever spent on shoes!! I work in a busy doctors office and am always on my feet five days a week. These are called 'Cloudfoam' for a reason. They fit perfectly for my wide feet and never do I have 'TIRED' feet! I barely notice I've even got shoes on! True to size!! Fit perfectly!! Will be buying another pair!!" —EpilepsyWarrior28
Get them from Amazon for $40.46+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 46 styles).
11. Lookalike suede clogs that have been fondly referred to online as "potato shoes," which makes perfect sense since you're probably going to love this supremely comfortable shoe about as much as you love French fries and hash browns.
Promising review: "I love these! I was hoping they could compare for the Birkenstock brand, and I'm so glad they can! I debated whether to purchase these, but when they arrived, I was pleasantly surprised. They look and feel just like my Birkenstocks for a fraction of the price. I will definitely be buying them in the other colors. Their fit is accurate as well. I wear a size 10 and ordered a size 10. I have about 1/2 inch of the shoe behind my heel. I would say they are a perfect fit!" —Alicia Lewis
Get them from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–14 and in four colors).
12. Pointed-toe D'Orsay pearl pumps if you've still got a few fancy shindigs coming up that call for a new pair of kicks that won't positively kill your feet.
Promising review: "I wore these shoes for both of my bridal showers, and I’m OBSESSED. They’re so cute and even comfortable! I’ve gotten so many comments, and I’m like, 'GIRL, go to Amazon and get you a pair!!'" —Lindsay Davis
Get them from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes 6–11 and in four colors).
13. Flat biker ankle boots to hop on one of this fall's biggest footwear trends. Pair them with a mini skirt and your favorite oversized sweater for a fall 'fit your followers will be swooning over.
Get them from Stradivarius for $79.90 (available in sizes 5–10 and as knee-high boots).
14. Cushy lace-up loafers because reviewers say they're remarkably lightweight, easy to slip on and off, and super flexible — sort of like if a slipper and a sneaker got together and had a best-of-both-worlds baby.
Promising review: "These are the most comfortable shoes right out of the box! No need to break them in, they are the best. Hey Dudes are true to size. Definitely going to order more." —Caigesmama
Get them from Amazon for $29.78+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 12 styles).
15. Slip-on block heel pumps for embracing the 2023 ballet flat revival with your own grown twist.
Promising review: "Super cute and stylish shoes you can dress up or down! The heel is not too high so I feel comfortable walking in them and wear socks to be extra comfy!! I love all my Steve Madden shoes." —Karen Valenzuela
Get them from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in sizes 5.5–10 and in red or black).