If You Want To Look Expensive But Don't Have A Lot Of Money, Check Out These 28 Cheap Products

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A suede and nubuck cleaning brush because that rainy run-in has left your suede shoes looking more stained than stylish. This brush will diminish the look of water stains with no additional cleaners required so you and your favorite shoes can enjoy another (hopefully drier) outing together!
Shacke is a small manufacturer based in Baldwin Park, California creating useful travel products like packing cubes and luggage tags.
You can totally use it with another cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without it! It just takes some elbow grease.
Promising review: "I am very impressed with this product. I was new to suede shoes and instantly regretted buying gray-colored shoes once I got them dirty. Luckily I found this lovely thing. Very easy to use, straightforward packet comes with it that tells you which sides to use and when. I would definitely recommend this since you invest so much in those shoes you might as well keep them nice and clean!" —Celeste
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
2. Plus, a battery-operated fabric shaver to revive well-loved sweaters and leggings by removing pilling and matted fibers so the budget knit you've been rocking for years can still pass for "I just got this" levels of new.
Be sure to pick up two AA batteries! They're not included.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS. I have seen this product all over TikTok and have been thinking of getting it for a while. It is the best thing ever. It removes all the little fuzz balls on my leggings or sheets. It helps me relax honestly. I recommend." —Kayla foulk
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five colors and two styles).
3. A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence for soothing *all* skin types (reviewers love how gentle it is) and potentially helping heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines, since nothing screams "I'M RICH" quite like incredible skin.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $17.
4. A three-piece knit lounge set that'll revamp your at-home wardrobe with a cozy matching set perfect for romanticizing the heck out of your life on a relaxing Sunday.
Promising review: "I already have this set for myself but I bought another one for my sister. Let me tell y’all, the stretch on this is AMAZING and it’s incredibly soft. Blown away with this and will be buying another one for my wedding!" —Moly
Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors).
5. A massive tumbler with a handle if you love the iconic sleek look and leakproof performance of that ~other~ pricier option, but don't want to spend a small fortune to get it. What this version lacks in internet hype it certainly makes up for in functionality and savings.
Promising review: I’ve had this for a little over a month now and am so happy with it. I previously had an expensive, big-name mug and the handle fell off. This is reasonably priced, holds ice just as well as the big names, is sleek, and the lid screws on tightly so no leaks. My kids have dropped it a few times and you might get a little liquid that leaks out of the straw, but otherwise it is leakproof. I’m happy with my purchase!" —Aleshia
Get it from Amazon for $29.49+ (available in 2 sizes and in 28 colors/styles).
6. A delightfully multipurpose water tint so you can enjoy two high-performing products for ridiculously cheap. This non-sticky, lightweight stain treats lips *and* cheeks with a natural-looking (yet unnaturally long-lasting) wash of color.
Promising review: "I bought the Benefit version a couple of months ago and was very underwhelmed by it, but this product is sooo soo much better than Benetint. The pigment is so good and natural at the same time. A 10/10 for sure. And at this price point what’s there not to like?" —Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $6.85+ (available in five shades and combo packs).
7. An adjustable mini belted pack because the jig is up and fanny packs are cool again (not to mention so functional). Wear this lightweight option around your waist or shoulder, and then buy yourself a little treat with the money you saved not splurging for the mega-popular Lulu version.
Promising review: "I love this bag! It’s the perfect size for concerts, looks more expensive than it is, and is just all-around useful and cute. I met another person with this bag and we both just gushed about how great it is. Highly recommend!" —Brooke
Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in 44 styles).
8. Or an on-trend crescent shoulder bag for giving any plain Jane outfit the designer "that girl" finish it needs without actually paying designer prices.
9. And a leather cleaner to gently remove tough stains while conditioning leather so you can get worn-out shoes, gloves, and purses back to looking just as good as the day you bought 'em.
Leather Honey is the family-owned small business behind this decade's old formula.
Not for use on suede, and be sure you mix this concentrate with water before using! It's potent stuff!
Promising review: "This is my first review on Amazon because I really want to share how great this product is! I'll keep it short and sweet. I bought this product because I've never seen so many positive reviews on an Amazon product before. I love white and cream leather but it's a pain to maintain. The product did wonders to it! I can't wait to use it a second time to get my items even brighter and restore it." —RN
Get it from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in 3 sizes).
10. A sleeveless bodycon maxi dress if the Kim K version is out of budget but you still want all that comfy softness wrapped up in a snatched silhouette that's incredibly versatile.
Promising review: "I have the Skims bodycon as well, and this is a great alternative! The Skims dress is ribbed and the fabric is thinner and softer, but I don’t think that the Skims dress quality increases proportionally with the higher price point. If I were to purchase another bodycon dress, it would hands down be this one. It hugs my figure beautifully and can be layered and styled for all seasons. It’s one of the most versatile pieces in my wardrobe!" —Makayla Curtis
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes XXS–XL and in 10 colors).
11. A set of supremely cozy wool-blend crew socks that just might accidentally ruin every other pair in your drawer for you. Now you understand ~exactly~ what Danny Pudi meant when he told Larry King that good socks are a luxury he can't live without.
Promising review: "Love them! They are so warm. I am cold every month of the year. My feet stay blue. Not with these. They are warm, look good, and feel good. I can wear them with a low-cut shoe. I’ve washed them in the machine and hung them up to dry. No problem. Highly recommend for those of us with perennial cold feet." —Frances
Get a set of five from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in various color combos and styles).