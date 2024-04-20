If You’ve Given Up On Ever Being Comfortable At Work, These 30 Products Might Convince You Otherwise

1. A cooling memory foam seat cushion that's unassuming enough to blend in with most any desk chair and will make you feel ~supported~ even on your longest days.
The velour cover zips off for easy cleaning in the washing machine.
Promising review: "I've purchased similar items in the past that visually looked like this but were stiff and rigid. This is amazing. Totally eased my back pain from my quarantine-at-home desk job. Highly recommend." —Bellarosa555
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in three colors).
2. Plus, a memory foam lumbar pillow you can strap on to just about any chair to help alleviate back pain and improve posture. Side effects may include your mom not telling you to "Stand up straight!" next time you see her.
Promising review: "Since COVID started, both my fiancé and I have worked from home. He has a proper office and office chair, and I work from our dining room table. I figured it was time to invest in something to help my back while sitting all day. Works really well! I should have done this months ago." —Emily Racioppi
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five colors).
3. An ergonomic nonslip mouse pad because it's the wrist-aligning support system you need to fire off hot takes on Slack with minimal pain and discomfort.
Read more about how an ergonomic mouse can help prevent carpal tunnel at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "The design is gorgeous and so comfy that I even take it when I travel for business. This has relieved wrist pain from working on the computer every day." —Bianka P Gonzalez G
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 16 patterns).
4. A variety pack of LED light–blocking stickers if the harsh light from all your gadgets is ruining your focus. These peel-and-stick dimmers are great for reducing harsh light from digital clocks, routers, chargers, and more!
Promising review: "Works as advertised. Didn't realize how badly I needed these in my life! I have a media PC in my living room under my TV and directly across from the main couch. The LED is extremely bright and obnoxious, especially in low-light situations. One of these dimmed the LED the perfect amount, and I can definitely still see that the PC is on, but without the annoying blue beacon that can be seen from space. The variety of options included guarantees that you should have the correct size to dim whatever LEDs you have. Highly recommend." —IPman501
Get 100 stickers from Amazon for $1.49.
5. An under-desk foot hammock so you can bring relaxing island vibes to your work set-up and comfortably kick back when you're killing time between meetings.
Promising review: "I have always worked remote, and some days when I am sitting in front of a computer for over 12 hours, I find it hard to get comfortable, and I feel restless. When I elevated my feet on an ottoman, it was good but not great. I needed something that would not take up so much space and that I could adjust the elevation level for. When I came across this product I was skeptical, especially how it was going to be mounted on the desk. It was very easy to install and adjust the level of elevation. It is also very comfortable. I use this 90% of the time when I am at my desk. It makes it very relaxing to just sit back and elevate my feet. I wish I bought this item sooner!" —Paula B
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three colors).
6. A colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set for adding some joy-inducing color to your workspace without any bothersome cords to tie you down.
The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries — both will need them!
Promising review: "Every time I walk into my red office and see this beautiful keyboard, it makes me happy. It looks just like it does in the photo. It's such a jolt of color, and with its cool circular retro buttons, it's just a pleasure to use. If you need a pick-me-up (and who doesn't this year?), I can't recommend this highly enough." —CA-girl
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in 12 styles).
7. A USB-powered LED light strip that'll give your desk area a futuristic glow while working double-duty to reduce eye fatigue and hopefully keep those pesky headaches at bay when you're pulling extra long shifts.
Promising review: "I have procrastinated in writing this review and am actually happy to say that after a year, the product is continuing to stay strong. The adhesion is as strong as it was on day one, and this product continues to meet and exceed expectations. I have noticed significantly less eye strain. If I were needing computer monitor backlighting again, I wouldn't hesitate to repurchase." —college_engineer
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available for monitors up to 80 inches).
8. A mini desktop humidifier to combat dry office air with a constant (and silent) stream of on-demand moisture. I can practically hear your flaky skin sighing with relief.
My skin gets flakey patches whenever the seasons change, and my nose becomes downright painful in the winter from dryness. Not only did this little humidifier totally solve those problems, but it's still going strong a full year later after many, many hours of use. The bottom screws off, so it's a breeze to refill, and it's all but silent, so no worries if you leave it running during a meeting. Occasionally, the mist hole on top gets a little clogged since I just fill it with regular tap water (if you're ambitious enough to use filtered water, this may not happen?), but after wiping it out with a swab, it's good as new. Highly, highly recommend to anyone who spends way too much time sitting at a desk.
Get it from Amazon for $27.97 (available in black and white).
9. A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds because boring things like work calls are a lot more enjoyable when you're not tethered to your tech by cumbersome cords. Better yet, these come with a handy travel/charging case and connect to your devices in just one easy step.
Promising review: "These are the first pair of wireless buds I have purchased, previously using only the single over-ear type pieces. I expected to have difficulty pairing, but these paired the first time super easy. The volume and sound is significantly better than my old style. Nice little charging and travel case, and a variety of sizes of silicone buds to fit your size/preference. Update — after using these a few weeks I am still very pleased with this earbuds. Good value for the price!" —J. L. Hoover
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
10. A breathable ergonomic mesh chair if you don't just want to be supported but downright cradled by your desk chair with flip-down armrests, plus an adjustable headrest *and* lumbar support to provide truly customizable comfort.
Promising review: "Easy assembly, great quality, and it feels wayyyy better than a budget-friendly chair option (take it from me, I've gone the cheap route before). I'm very happy with this purchase. It looks just like the picture, and it feels great to sit in. I spend far too many hours daily at my desk, so I needed a comfortable chair that went with the aesthetic of my office space, and this chair delivers. If you sit at your desk for as many hours as I do, spend the extra money on a good chair like this one. Your back will thank you!" —Lameca
Get it from Amazon for $119.99 (available in nine colors) — clip the coupon on the product page to save $40 off this price.
11. Or a faux leather padded desk chair so you can join the legions of happy customers who have taken this chair for a *literal spin* and couldn't be happier (it's earned over 4,500 5-star reviews). I mean, just look at all that plush cushioning.
Promising review: "After my back was twisted by my old desk chair, I set out to buy a new one. But, I knew I needed to have great back support since I have scoliosis, and any sort of back flopping will cause a migraine...I ordered this chair and I am so glad that I did! It offers a great amount of lumbar support and is soft on the seat — no more tailbone pain. The arms being cushioned were an unexpected perk. The chair rolls and swivels like a champ, but, most importantly, it is the perfect amount of squishy and firm. Happy legs, happy feet, and happy booty. Spill-proof, and naughty Corgi nails proof, too." —ladulce
Get it from Amazon for $78.99+ (available in four colors).
12. A slim laptop stand for raising your laptop closer to eye level, naturally forcing you to sit up straighter and preventing painful hunching.
This stand fits any laptop from 10" to 15.6" and can be easily disassembled into three parts for easy transportation.
Promising review: "This has helped my neck pain and workflow. I'm used to working in an office with monitors, and this made a big difference in my work-from-home experience by putting my screen at a comfortable eye level. The material is good quality, feels sturdy, and is simple to assemble. It comes in three pieces and is intuitive to put together without looking at directions. There are pads on the top to keep your laptop from sliding. I'm using it with a 15-inch laptop, and it's a good fit. I did get a wireless keyboard to use with it, which I would recommend. If you were to try to type on your laptop keyboard with this, it would be uncomfortable. I bought it for the ergonomics, but as a bonus, I am liking how it helps me keep my desk organized with the extra space beneath. Great product!" —M
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in seven colors).
13. High-waisted belted palazzo pants that sport a comfy elastic waistband and come in so many fun colors and prints you'll struggle to pick just one...so don't! Grab a pair for every day your boss makes you come into the office unnecessarily.
Promising review: "I love these pants. I bought them before a work conference, and I got so many compliments. I'm definitely considering getting another pair in a different color. They fit perfectly and felt really comfortable." —TheMartinMom
