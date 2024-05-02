31 Actually Attractive Office Products To Take Your Workspace From “Corporate” To “Cozy”

The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries — both will need them!

Promising review: "Every time I walk into my red office and see this beautiful keyboard, it makes me happy. It looks just like it does in the photo. It's such a jolt of color, and with its cool circular retro buttons, it's just a pleasure to use. If you need a pick-me-up (and who doesn't this year?), I can't recommend this highly enough." —CA-girl

Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in 12 styles).