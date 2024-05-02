31 Actually Attractive Office Products To Take Your Workspace From “Corporate” To “Cozy”

1. A colorful wireless keyboard and mouse set for adding some joy-inducing color to your workspace without any bothersome cords to tie you down.
The set includes a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse with a USB receiver. Pick up some AA batteries — both will need them!
Promising review: "Every time I walk into my red office and see this beautiful keyboard, it makes me happy. It looks just like it does in the photo. It's such a jolt of color, and with its cool circular retro buttons, it's just a pleasure to use. If you need a pick-me-up (and who doesn't this year?), I can't recommend this highly enough." —CA-girl
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in 12 styles).
2. And a TikTok-viral cloud wrist rest to keep your wrists ~ergonomically aligned~ while you type out your 80th email of the day and protect them from that harsh desk edge. It's a desktop dream come true!
Let BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes tell you all about it:
"This little beauty is available only from the Logitech store on its own — elsewhere, you can get it as part of a bundle with the G713 wired or G715 wireless mechanical keyboard (also pictured above), which I personally own and use every day for work! The cute cloud rest makes typing all day sooo much more comfortable, and even though I've been using it for a long time now, it still looks as good as the day I got it!"
Get it from Logitech for $19.99.
3. An aesthetic flexible power strip so you can actually utilize each and every outlet even when your excessively massive laptop charger is present.
iJoy is a small business selling a variety of tech accessories, speakers, and headphones.
Promising review: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).
4. A vibrant spectrum wall planner that is hands-down gorgeous and actually so useful for long-term planning. A new tool and office decor all in one! We love to see it.
Promising review: "Zero complaints about this calendar from me. I buy it every year, and the colors are so bright and cheery (unless you get the more muted colors, but those are nice too). Tons of space to write on each little square, and I'm sure I'll continue to buy one every year for eternity." —L H
Get it from Amazon for $48 (available in four color combos).
5. A ventilated cable management box if you're tired of tangled cords trapping your feet and offending your eyes.
Promising review: "A must-buy product for your messy home or office. Exactly what I was looking for to help save space and hide my cable cords." —Andrew Olson
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
6. An ergonomic nonslip mouse pad because it's the wrist-aligning support system you need to fire off hot takes on Slack with minimal pain and discomfort.
Read more about how an ergonomic mouse can help prevent carpal tunnel at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "The design is gorgeous and so comfy that I even take it when I travel for business. This has relieved wrist pain from working on the computer every day." —Bianka P Gonzalez G
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in 23 patterns).
7. A 52-sheet to-do list pad for when you're overwhelmed with all the things that need doing and just don't know where to start. Blank legal pads do not inspire, but this cutie sure does!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product! I live off lists every day at work, and this keeps me super organized! I have my daily list, top three priorities, things I need to remember for the next day, and miscellaneous notes all on the same page!" —Ldsappy
Get it from Amazon for $5.94+ (available in six colors/styles).
8. A USB-powered LED light strip to give your desk area a futuristic glow while working double-duty to reduce eye fatigue and hopefully keep those pesky headaches at bay when you're pulling extra long shifts.
Promising review: "I have procrastinated in writing this review and am actually happy to say that after a year, the product is continuing to stay strong. The adhesion is as strong as it was on day one, and this product continues to meet and exceed expectations. I have noticed significantly less eye strain. If I were needing computer monitor backlighting again, I wouldn't hesitate to repurchase." —college_engineer
Get it from Amazon for $9.49+ (available for monitors up to 80 inches).
9. A cooling memory foam seat cushion that's unassuming enough to blend in with most any desk chair and will make you feel ~supported~ even on your longest days.
The velour cover zips off for easy cleaning in the washing machine.
Promising review: "I've purchased similar items in the past that visually looked like this but were stiff and rigid. This is amazing. Totally eased my back pain from my quarantine-at-home desk job. Highly recommend." —Bellarosa555
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three colors).
10. Or a whimsical paw chair cushion so you can add an extra layer of comfort *and* cuteness to cradle your booty while you're on the clock.
Promising review: "Got this for my office desk. It definitely stands out, and the older ladies at my work love it! It works well as a seat cushion, as my office chair is so thin I can feel the metal and plastic bits when sitting. With the cushion, it's super soft and comfortable!" —Jane
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two sizes and six colors).
11. An electric mug warmer because nothing ruins your cozy desk vibes quite like reaching for your coffee only to find it's gone cold. With this chic little warmer, you can join the slow sippers club without having to make a bazillion trips to the microwave. If this seems like one big fire hazard to you — fear not — there's a built-in auto shutoff!
Reviewers suggest turning the heat down from high to medium once the drink gets down to about the halfway point so it stays a comfortable temperature!
Check it out on TikTok (where one reviewer even has the genius idea to use it as a candle warmer at their desk, too)!
BuzzFeed editor Jenae Sitzes wishes she had bought it sooner:
"After seeing this coffee warmer all over BuzzFeed Shopping and even gifting my dad one for Christmas, I finally decided to buy one for myself. Based on all the reviews, I was pretty confident I'd soon be kicking myself for not getting it sooner, and that proved to be true: This thing not only looks good but works great for keeping my coffee warm all day long. (Because yes, I'm one of those people who'll sip on coffee until 5 p.m., all right!!) I was kind of worried it'd be too small for some of my larger mugs, but the center plate is bigger than expected and accommodated every mug in my (very eclectic) collection perfectly. I can confirm that flat-bottomed mugs are the best option for using with this warmer as they do stay hotter, but it still keeps my concave-bottom mugs warm enough for my taste. Also, I looove how sleek the white version looks on my white desk, and the auto-shutoff function is a nice safety feature as an absent-minded person."
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in seven styles).
12. A slim desktop whiteboard if your desk is littered with distracting sticky notes that always seem to get lost anyway. This memo board is designed to fit comfortably between a keyboard and a monitor, creating a designated place where you can write out all your absolutely-cannot-forget reminders again and again and again.
The whiteboard also comes with a dry-erase marker, an accessory channel (to hold the marker), and a storage drawer.
Promising review: "Never thought something analog would be SO useful in my daily routine. I work from home and am constantly project managing a number of complex strategic projects. Having pertinent information directly in front of me and top of mind has done incredible things for my productivity. Never would have imagined it would make such a difference. For a nominal investment, I highly recommend it if you have trouble keeping up with things." —Captainflapjax
Get it from Amazon for $31.43+ (available in five styles).