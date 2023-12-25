Here's What Your Bikini Waxer Can Tell About You From Just One Appointment, And It Might Shock You

Getting a Brazilian bikini wax can be a nerve-wracking experience. You lie naked with your most vulnerable body parts not only exposed but inviting pain, and wondering whether the waxer can tell that you’d rather be waiting in line at the DMV, or if they know exactly how you like it in the bedroom.

During a Brazilian wax, the technician removes hair from the front all the way to the back, plus a strip for the butt. As the name implies, the service started in Rio de Janeiro in the 1970s before popping up in the United States in the ’90s thanks to the Padilha sisters Jocely, Jonice, Joyce, Janea, Jussara, Juracy and Judsela, better known as the J Sisters, who ran a salon offering Brazilian waxes in New York City.

The trend took off because it lasts longer than shaving and removes the entire hair follicle versus just cutting it like during shaving. Still, it can cause discomfort and a severe level of awkwardness between clients and their waxers.

We talked to professional waxers to figure out exactly what they can tell about clients during a session — and what they learn about clients’ hygiene habits and sex lives.

They can tell how nervous you are.

Skin Studio Arizona’s Rachel Berg said the top question she receives from clients pertains to the level of pain they can expect. “The biggest question is, ‘Does it hurt?’” she said. “When somebody asks that, right off the bat, they’re nervous.”

Questions about before and aftercare show “they are eager, because they want to be prepared,” Berg said. “A lot of people dismiss the before and aftercare, which is very unfortunate, because that’s probably one of the most important parts of waxing [to get] optimal results.”

Berg looks at body language for some cues. “They’re kind of gripping onto what they’re bringing in, like a purse or something. That body language [shows] they’re nervous,” she said.

Jamie Conner, a senior field trainer at European Wax Center, said another non-verbal clue indicates a client’s hesitancy.

“How many folds of the pants tells me how nervous someone is to be waxed,” Conner said. “Someone who doesn’t really have a fear, they’re undressed before you can tell them to get undressed. Someone who’s a little bit more hesitant has folded the underwear, has folded the shirt, has folded the pants and socks, tied the shoes back up — anything they can do to delay the process.”

They can tell how much it hurts, even if you try to hide it.

Before Waxxpot head trainer Mallori McGuire even applies a strip, she sees the jitters come out.

“When you go and wipe them, sometimes people will be jumpy even then,” McGuire said. “I try to be good about announcing what I’m doing as I’m doing it. I don’t like to startle people.”

Once the service really gets going, a client doesn’t need to yell or scream to indicate their pain level.

“When somebody’s clenching their hands or if their eyes are closed, also just not talking a lot,” McGuire said. “Or you’ll be asking them a question and then you’ll go to pull and the conversation’s going to stop for like 30 seconds. They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, sorry, I just had to breathe for a second.’ That’s obviously a sign that it probably didn’t feel the best.”

They can tell when your last shower was and whether you’ve cleaned up beforehand.

“We can tell if they have showered or not that day. We can definitely tell how long it has been,” Purele Waxing’s Purnima Relekar said. “We have this big poster in our salon that tells them step by step what to do and the No. 1 point in that poster is shower the day of. You will be surprised how many people don’t.”

Relekar knows this because of “the way the skin looks” and “how much dead skin they have.” She said the wax works differently with “unwashed, dirty skin.”

Conner can even tell what kind of products her clients use down there. Irritation, redness and hyperpigmentation usually mean a client applies scented products in their nether regions. “Usually it looks angry; it’s just very red,” she said. “A lot of products are not meant to hit our inner labia or to get [near] the vagina at all.”