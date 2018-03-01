 back to top
Health

An Article Likened Period Cramps To Heart Attack Pain And Women On Twitter Responded Like, "Duh"

"RT if you already knew this."

Posted on
Crystal Ro
Crystal Ro
BuzzFeed Staff

A recent article in Marie Claire cited a professor of reproductive health at University College London, John Guillebaud, for his statements on period pain.

According to the story, he told Quartz (in this article from 2016) that patients have described the cramping pain as "almost as bad as having a heart attack." About 1 in 5 women have dysmenorrhea, or painful periods, according to the writer of the article. She notes that every month she “spent hours lying on the floor, unable to move, and literally crying out in agony” with pain worse than a slipped disc. Some conditions, such as endometriosis, are known to cause extremely painful periods.

And if you’re prone to painful periods, then you'll probably hard-relate to all the different ways (some serious, some hilarious) people on Twitter have since reacted to this, erm, ~news~:

Like, "duh."

Twitter: @kitttenqueen

Seriously.

Twitter: @xMsZombie

I second this!

Twitter: @cameronesposito

UGH, so true.

Twitter: @i
YIKES.

Twitter: @kdkneisley

*Nods head slowly*

Twitter: @susan__ev

Damn.

Twitter: @MaS1banda

SAME.

Twitter: @NigerianBabeee
This!

Twitter: @i

AND this!

Twitter: @AmalenaCaldwell

Fair question?

Twitter: @ILuhsHappoIDo

And finally, let's be real.

Twitter: @CaseyRackham

