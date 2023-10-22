30 Things From Wayfair For Anyone Who Lives In An Old House

1. A woven throw in the perfect autumnal yellow hue that'll help you win the fight against drafts. Let's face it, old homes don't have the best insulation, so cozy blankets are a must.
2. An iRobot Roomba that'll cruise around your house, picking up all the dirt and debris that seem to multiply like bunnies in old homes. All you have to do is sit back, sip a PSL, and watch as your robot friend picks up that dust that's probably older than you are. Bonus: It's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home voice control via the iRobot app.
3. An area rug because nothing warms up a room like a great rug in an autumnal hue. Original hardwood floors are great, but sometimes, they need a little help, and this vintage-inspired rug is just what the (floor) doctor ordered. Plus, this won't shed, which means you won't have to spend so much of your free time vacuuming.
4. A floral window film that'll turn your ancient, single-pane windows into works of art. These decals provide privacy and style while also helping your home retain heat in the winter and keep it out in the summer. Form and function? These films have it all.
5. A hanging wine and wineglass rack that mounts to the underside of your cabinet because cabinet space doesn't grow on trees and many old homes don't have a lot of storage. Ideal for hanging from just about any surface in your home, this little touch of class will give you some extra space *and* give your old kitchen a new look.
6. A gold-tone etagere bookcase because, let's face it, your old home doesn't have enough space, and this will put your precious knickknacks front and center. Its gorgeous sheen makes it look expensive, and it adds excellent vertical storage to any room.
7. A log rack that'll be so useful for your living room setup — you shouldn't have to wander into the wilderness every time you need wood and kindling for your wood-burning fireplace.
8. A pair of table lamps because old homes don't have a lot of overhead lighting. Instead of being emo in the dark, light up your space with these punchy lamps. They come in a rainbow of colors, and nobody will judge you for buying them all.
9. A set of steel bar cabinet pulls to bring your antique cupboards and bathroom vanities into the 21st century. Sure, vintage is cool. But what's not cool is a kitchen or bathroom full of cabinets with wonky, outdated handles.
10. A string of bistro lights so your old home doesn't look like a haunted mansion to passersby. This set comes with 100 feet of lights and four poles so you can add the perfect amount of ambiance to your outdoor space.
11. An under-the-door draft stopper because it'll also help waterproof your door and reduce sound, too. Let's face it, old homes have a reputation for being drafty, leaky, and noisy. This under-$25 solution can help with all three.
12. A mug tree for anybody who wants their mug collection to be on display, or whose kitchen storage space is less than ideal (aka nonexistent).
13. A wide rolling kitchen cart that'll give you more counter space and roll out of the way when you're done cooking. Plus, it's got two shelves, a drawer, towel bar, and shelf because you can never have too much storage. If you've got the space, leave the casters off and use this as a more permanent solution in your kitchen.
14. A blackout roller shade (or two) that come in 205 sizes because your old home may not have standard-size windows, which can make shopping for blinds a nightmare. What's more of a nightmare? Having the sun blasting you in the face at the crack of dawn.
15. A pack of Command hooks so you can hang all your precious cat portraits without damaging your walls. My home was built in 1912, and these hooks have been a lifesaver since several walls are either too soft or too hard to put a nail into.
16. A nine-piece toolkit because old homes always need something fixed — it's part of their charm! With this kit, you'll be prepared to do any quick fix yourself.
17. A chic hardware set to replace the rusty, outdated one that came with your bathroom. If you're gonna swap out that ancient toilet paper holder, you might as well add a little bit of panache, too.
18. A crystal ceiling fan because its vintage-inspired design will go perfectly with the style of your old home. Currently *fanning* myself over how glam this is! The four acrylic fan blades are retractable, so you don't have to look at 'em when you're not using them.
19. Or, an oscillating floor fan that'll help keep you cool and freshen up the air. It's got an ionizer that improves air quality *and* filters it, so you don't have to worry about trying to pry your near-impossible-to-open windows to get fresh air. Plus, it's got a remote which makes it a 10/10 in my book.
20. A kitchen sink drainer because your old pipes need all the help they can get. Avoid clogs caused by your mac and cheese habit with this sturdy (and surprisingly aesthetic) strainer.
21. An electric deadbolt because even though your house is old, you shouldn't have to deal with locks that get jammed all the time. It's not fun being stuck outside with all your groceries because your key won't budge. Solve all your door-lock problems with this handy keypad entry.
22. A floor lamp for your reading nook or to set the ~mood lighting~ for all your fall movie marathons (aka you rewatching HP for the millionth time). If your older home doesn't have enough installed lighting, then this lamp is for you.
23. A freestanding coat rack that'll hold all your boots, scarves, and heavy coats if your entryway closet is too small to hold your faux fur collection.
24. A pumpkin custard candle so your home will smell like delicious seasonal treats instead of like must and mildew.
25. An adhesive vinyl liner to give your shelves, drawers, or countertops an expensive-looking update on the cheap. Who knows what's been stored on those shelves and drawers since the house was built? Play it safe with this chic liner.
26. An under-the-cabinet light bar that doesn't require separate hardware. It uses batteries, so you don't have to sacrifice those rare and precious electrical outlets to have more light. It has a motion sensor. Now, you'll feel like you're using the *Lumos* charm every time you reach for a bag of chips.
27. A two-pack of Woolite carpet and upholstery cleaner to remove any lingering stains or odors the previous (hundred) owners left behind. Your home might be old, but it doesn't have to smell like it.
28. A set of electric scrubber brushes because anybody who has an old house knows that no matter how much you clean and scrub, there's *always* more dust and dirt to be found.
29. A Swiffer adjustable duster set to get cobwebs that are stuck to your ceiling fan, or dust off the topmost bookshelves in your library (I assume all old homes have a library...just let me have this one fantasy).
30. A four-outlet power strip so you can finally plug in all your gadgets and gizmos, including those that have a USB cord. If your old home is anything like mine, electric outlets are hard to come by.
