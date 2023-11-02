You Deserve Way Better Than Boring: 30 Walmart Items To Add Personality To Your Space

1. A modern stoneware dish set to replace the years-old, mismatched dinnerware you're currently using. This 16-piece set looks like it came straight out of an Anthropologie catalog, all without breaking the bank. Just think how much more organized your tablescapes and open shelving will look with these on display.
2. A blue air fryer so you can whip up tasty meals fast and add a pop of color to your counter at the same time. Plus, it's got a nonstick coating to make cleanup a breeze. I have one and use it daily to cook everything from salmon to frozen Trader Joe's cuisines.
3. A microfiber sheet set that'll actually stay on the bed, thanks to deep pockets and elastic corner straps. No more waking up on your bare mattress! With more than 30 colors to choose from, you can find them in nearly any color of the rainbow.
4. A stand mixer because it's gorg, comes in tons fun colors, and costs a fraction of the price of a KitchenAid. You'll never want to tuck this thing away.
6. A new faucet so *polished* people will think you got it flown in from France. Plus, it's got a pull-down function to make washing the dishes so much easier. And the warm gold tone will break up your otherwise white or stainless steel kitchen.
7. A breakfast nook that seats five because it'll make your kitchen feel like a bistro with no woodworking required. And if that's not compelling enough, the benches open up to give you extra storage!
8. A washable area rug with a pop of orange that'll totally change the vibe of your space and complement your existing decor. Worried about it getting dirty? Don't be! You can just toss it in the washing machine.
9. A Dutch oven to leave out on your stove and act as a colorful accessory when you're not making a batch of yummy stews. If you're craving a renovation, sometimes a few new accessories can help scratch that itch.
10. A pair of ombre rope baskets that are classier than you might expect for a simple storage solution. Use them to hold your colorful linens, snacks, or anything else that needs to live somewhere other than your counters or the floor.
11. A set of three white and gold wooden shelves, so you can have an extra chic storage place and proudly display all your colorful towels or knick-knacks.
12. A coral end table because it has plenty of space for organizing all your valuables and other TV-watching necessities.
13. An embossed glassware set to restyle your open shelving with. For the price of a fancy pizza, you get a set of colorful glasses you'll love to look at as much as you love to drink from.
14. A vintage floral peel-and-stick wallpaper so you can turn a wall into a work of art. Use this sporadically throughout the house to brighten up small spaces, cupboards, decor, etc., or paste it over every wall if you want to feel like you live in a literal garden.
15. A tree hammock that'll turn your backyard into a colorful oasis. This quilted hammock will hold you and your boo with no problem, and it has a pillow for even more comfort. Use it on a hammock frame or secure it to a couple of neighboring trees.
16. A six-piece outdoor patio set allowing you to dine al fresco for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. It comes with four chairs to seat you and your family or friends, a table, and an umbrella that'll throw shade better than your bestie. This set has over 1,000 5-star reviews, so you KNOW it's good.
17. A yellow side table, because it's the perfect place to put all your essentials. Plus, it can be used indoors or outdoors, and that sunny yellow color is perfect for all seasons.
18. A rainbow-striped outdoor ottoman that'll make it easy to kick up your feet at the end of a long day. While it's designed for the great outdoors, I won't blame you for putting this indoors in front of your favorite cozy chair.
19. A paisley-printed bath towel for adding some subtle vintage charm to your towel rack.
Promising review: "I love plush towels. I feel like there is nothing better than a nice thick, plush, soft towel after a nice shower. Well, these towels fit the bill. My 6- and 10-year-olds were impressed when I unboxed these, and wanted to snuggle them like blankets. They have been used, washed, and dried many times in less than two weeks' time. Each time they come out of the dryer, someone grabs it (instead of the bathroom set) for their showers. They are beautiful and just amazingly soft!" —MissyD
Price: $8.78+ (available in three colors and in washcloth and hand towel styles)
20. A jar of faux peonies you don't actually have to worry about keeping alive — but you'll still get to reap the visual benefits from having a beautiful pot of bright flowers in your home.
21. A blue-and-white shower set that will brighten up your bathroom with touches of marble and diamond print.
The set includes one shower curtain, two bathroom rugs, and 12 shower curtain hooks.
Promising review: "If you're looking for a shower curtain set that's simple yet elegant, this is the one! This set actually surprised me and came out looking better than I expected. I love how soft the colors are." —Sonia
Price: $19.97 (available in eight varieties)
22. An 18-piece set of bath towels because they're a must for anyone moving into a new space — or someone who's staying put but still wants to upgrade their bath time experience.
What's included: 4 bath towels, 4 hand towels, and 10 washcloths.
Promising review: "The color of this set matched my shower curtain. Also, it provided me with two full sets of towels: two bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths for guests, two full sets of towels and washcloths to swap mid-week, and two hand towels to swap mid-week. I recommend washing and running through the dryer before using. This will remove a lot of lint the first time through that will not end up stuck to you after using." —Skipper
Price: $33.23 (available in six colors)
23. A coffee table for all the cobalt fans out there. Every room needs a statement piece, and this is definitely the right one for your living room.
24. A pair of boho chic curtain panels to filter light and look good doing it. These look designer but cost less than $40!
25. A chenille and memory foam bathmat that is nonslip and extremely absorbent, so your feet will dry quickly, and your floor won't get slippery.
Promising review: "Chenille mats are my fave, but I've never found one that actually stays put. This one stays put! It has a strong anti-slip bottom, which keeps it in place. The blue color is absolutely gorgeous and matched my bathroom wonderfully. It feels so luxurious on the feet. I also find that it dries quickly. Really can't go wrong here." —BRKLYNMOM91
Price: $15.33+ (available in six colors)