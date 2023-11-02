Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    You Deserve Way Better Than Boring: 30 Walmart Items To Add Personality To Your Space

    If you think beige is blah, these products are for you.

    Courtney Hayes
    by Courtney Hayes

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A modern stoneware dish set to replace the years-old, mismatched dinnerware you're currently using. This 16-piece set looks like it came straight out of an Anthropologie catalog, all without breaking the bank. Just think how much more organized your tablescapes and open shelving will look with these on display.

    the dish set in red
    Walmart

    This dinnerware set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls, and four mugs. 

    Promising review: "These dishes are so beautiful! They look Pottery Barn-ish but without the huge price tag. The mugs are bigger than I expected, and the salad bowls are perfect. I'm very impressed!! My original set had a broken item and missing one other, but Walmart replaced it immediately. So happy with it!" —Aurora

    Price: $39.92+ (available in three colors) 

    2. A blue air fryer so you can whip up tasty meals fast and add a pop of color to your counter at the same time. Plus, it's got a nonstick coating to make cleanup a breeze. I have one and use it daily to cook everything from salmon to frozen Trader Joe's cuisines.

    the air fryer in cornflower blue
    Walmart

    Promising review: "When my college-aged son told me he wanted an air fryer, I hesitated. Ours at home always burned food on the outside and left it cold in the middle. However, I picked him up this Beautiful Air Fryer, and I am so glad that I did. It cooked our chicken perfectly and was simple to clean. This is how an air fryer is supposed to work!! I love it so much that I just ordered another one for home!" —Laurie

    Price: $69 (originally $89; available in six other colors)

    3. A microfiber sheet set that'll actually stay on the bed, thanks to deep pockets and elastic corner straps. No more waking up on your bare mattress! With more than 30 colors to choose from, you can find them in nearly any color of the rainbow.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "These sheets feel sooo good. They stay on the bed like a fitted sheet is supposed to. I have a 1-inch mattress topper, and it still fits. I've bought four sets for the house. Thinking about buying some for Christmas presents for the kids and their wives." —Genia

    Price: $19.19+ (originally $25.90+; available in sizes twin–California king and 33 colors)

    4. A stand mixer because it's gorg, comes in tons fun colors, and costs a fraction of the price of a KitchenAid. You'll never want to tuck this thing away.

    blue mixer
    Walmart

    Promising review: "No need to overspend on a home mixer! This item looks great on the counter and does what is needed! It also doesn't weigh too much, so it's easier for my girls to help make pizza dough with the hook and cookies with the paddle options. Another great product from Drew Barrymore's line!" —Anthony

    Price: $99 (available in four colors)

    5. A throw pillow to rest your head on after a tough day of WFB (working from bed).

    the geometric colorful throw pillow
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I've been looking for a unique decorative pillow for my recliner and saw this on Walmart's site and had to give it a try. I love the colors and the design. This is also really good quality and should hold up for years. I highly recommend this." —Renn

    Price: $11.94

    6. A new faucet so *polished* people will think you got it flown in from France. Plus, it's got a pull-down function to make washing the dishes so much easier. And the warm gold tone will break up your otherwise white or stainless steel kitchen.

    the gold faucet
    Walmart

    Promising review: "After purchasing and returning three other faucets for my laundry room, this one was the winner! The brushed gold is the perfect finish...not too bright. The style and lines are classic and modern. I had a plumber install it, and he was very impressed with the quality and the ease with which he was able to install this faucet. I also have a white enameled Kraus sink, which he said was very high quality as well. I wish Kraus would have a matching sink drain, but I found a Delta brushed champagne brass which matched perfectly. I have not had any trouble with water splashing up out of the sink when it's turned on like some faucets. I couldn't be more pleased." —Kookycook

    Price: $141.47+ (available in three colors)

    7. A breakfast nook that seats five because it'll make your kitchen feel like a bistro with no woodworking required. And if that's not compelling enough, the benches open up to give you extra storage!

    the white and blue breakfast nook
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love it! I have three boys who make such a mess when they eat, yet we still do not have even one stain. Super easy to wipe off and extremely durable." —CodyG

    Price: $407+ (originally $505.49+; available in four colors)

    8. A washable area rug with a pop of orange that'll totally change the vibe of your space and complement your existing decor. Worried about it getting dirty? Don't be! You can just toss it in the washing machine.

    the rug
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This rug is so beautiful! The bottom is a little rubberized so it doesn't slip. We have it on concrete; definitely needs a pad for softness." —Shellie

    Price: $22.14+ (available in 10 sizes)

    9. A Dutch oven to leave out on your stove and act as a colorful accessory when you're not making a batch of yummy stews. If you're craving a renovation, sometimes a few new accessories can help scratch that itch.

    the mint green Dutch oven with squash inside
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Purchased this in the gray. Absolutely love it. It cooks well, easy to clean. Didn't expect it to be as heavy as it was, but the quality is certainly there. I actually keep it out on the stove when not in use. It's that pretty." —Shera

    Price: $69 (available in three colors)

    10. A pair of ombre rope baskets that are classier than you might expect for a simple storage solution. Use them to hold your colorful linens, snacks, or anything else that needs to live somewhere other than your counters or the floor.

    the blue ombre rope basket set
    Walmart

    Price: $21.99

    11. A set of three white and gold wooden shelves, so you can have an extra chic storage place and proudly display all your colorful towels or knick-knacks.

    An image of a set of three wall mounted wooden shelves inside a bathroom
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Super easy to install and pretty sturdy. I have a decent amount of stuff piled onto them, and they're holding strong. The gold and white contrast goes perfectly against my green walls. Very satisfied with this purchase."  —Brian

    Price: $26.99 (originally $32.99; available in two colors)

    12. A coral end table because it has plenty of space for organizing all your valuables and other TV-watching necessities.

    the coral nightstand
    Walmart

    Promising review: "When I ordered these two end tables, I wanted them to be put on each side of my bed. They are the perfect size and style! They complement my bedroom so much! Thank you!" —Sandye

    Price: $65.49 (originally $95.99; also available in six other colors)

    13. An embossed glassware set to restyle your open shelving with. For the price of a fancy pizza, you get a set of colorful glasses you'll love to look at as much as you love to drink from.

    the glasses in pink
    Walmart

    Promising review: "My daughter and I love these tumblers. They are such excellent quality, and they are beautiful. Who knew quality could be so affordable!" —THappy

    Price: $17.96+ for four (originally $19.96; available in three colors)

    14. A vintage floral peel-and-stick wallpaper so you can turn a wall into a work of art. Use this sporadically throughout the house to brighten up small spaces, cupboards, decor, etc., or paste it over every wall if you want to feel like you live in a literal garden.

    the floral wallpaper on a wall in a kitchen
    Walmart

    Price: $34.97

    15. A tree hammock that'll turn your backyard into a colorful oasis. This quilted hammock will hold you and your boo with no problem, and it has a pillow for even more comfort. Use it on a hammock frame or secure it to a couple of neighboring trees.

    Red quilted hammock
    Walmart

    Note that the frame is not included.

    Promising review: "So thrilled we took a chance on this hammock! It's perfect for our needs. It may not be as thick or stitched as well as hammocks two or three times the price, but definitely worth the cost. We have it on a 14-foot hammock stand with the chains it came with. It can hold tall adults! The pillow is thin, but it's secured with four sewn-in buttons, which is pretty cool." —Brandi

    Price: $22.98+ (originally $45.97; available in three colors)

    16. A six-piece outdoor patio set allowing you to dine al fresco for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. It comes with four chairs to seat you and your family or friends, a table, and an umbrella that'll throw shade better than your bestie. This set has over 1,000 5-star reviews, so you KNOW it's good.

    The patio set in red
    Walmart

    Promising review: "For the price of this set, you can't beat it. I love the red! It's super quick and easy to put together. Umbrella is a bit hard to open sometimes, but that is literally my only complaint. It's a simple but very comfortable set. If you're looking for something that looks good without spending a ton of money, BUY THIS!" —Sierra

    Price: $124 (available in four colors)

    17. A yellow side table, because it's the perfect place to put all your essentials. Plus, it can be used indoors or outdoors, and that sunny yellow color is perfect for all seasons.

    Yellow side table
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love it! Sturdy and well-made. Ample size and nice bright pop of color." —2boyzmome

    Price: $47.97

    18. A rainbow-striped outdoor ottoman that'll make it easy to kick up your feet at the end of a long day. While it's designed for the great outdoors, I won't blame you for putting this indoors in front of your favorite cozy chair.

    The pouf
    Walmart

    Promising review: "It's a very well-made pouf! Matches the pillows on my chairs. It's versatile and can be moved around on deck easily. Lightweight but doesn't blow around. Large size so two people can use comfortably. Perfect height, too." —Abby

    Price: $49

    19. A paisley-printed bath towel for adding some subtle vintage charm to your towel rack.

    The floral printed towel in blue and gray
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love plush towels. I feel like there is nothing better than a nice thick, plush, soft towel after a nice shower. Well, these towels fit the bill. My 6- and 10-year-olds were impressed when I unboxed these, and wanted to snuggle them like blankets. They have been used, washed, and dried many times in less than two weeks' time. Each time they come out of the dryer, someone grabs it (instead of the bathroom set) for their showers. They are beautiful and just amazingly soft!" —MissyD 

    Price: $8.78+ (available in three colors and in washcloth and hand towel styles) 

    20. A jar of faux peonies you don't actually have to worry about keeping alive — but you'll still get to reap the visual benefits from having a beautiful pot of bright flowers in your home.

    a glass vase of brightly colored peonies
    Walmart

    Promising review: "It is absolutely beautiful and packed so well, I didn't need to do a thing to it. I love it." —CB6896

    Price: $60.19

    21. A blue-and-white shower set that will brighten up your bathroom with touches of marble and diamond print.

    The 15-piece shower set in a marble print
    Walmart

    The set includes one shower curtain, two bathroom rugs, and 12 shower curtain hooks.

    Promising review: "If you're looking for a shower curtain set that's simple yet elegant, this is the one! This set actually surprised me and came out looking better than I expected. I love how soft the colors are." —Sonia 

    Price: $19.97 (available in eight varieties)

    22. An 18-piece set of bath towels because they're a must for anyone moving into a new space — or someone who's staying put but still wants to upgrade their bath time experience.

    the 18-piece set of towels in aqua
    Walmart

    What's included: 4 bath towels, 4 hand towels, and 10 washcloths.

    Promising review: "The color of this set matched my shower curtain. Also, it provided me with two full sets of towels: two bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths for guests, two full sets of towels and washcloths to swap mid-week, and two hand towels to swap mid-week. I recommend washing and running through the dryer before using. This will remove a lot of lint the first time through that will not end up stuck to you after using." —Skipper

    Price: $33.23 (available in six colors)

    23. A coffee table for all the cobalt fans out there. Every room needs a statement piece, and this is definitely the right one for your living room.

    blue coffee table
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Easy to assemble and very sturdy!!" —Walmart Customer

    Price: $106.36+ (available in two colors)

    24. A pair of boho chic curtain panels to filter light and look good doing it. These look designer but cost less than $40!

    boho curtains in a living room
    Walmart

    Price: $33.40 for two

    25. A chenille and memory foam bathmat that is nonslip and extremely absorbent, so your feet will dry quickly, and your floor won't get slippery.

    The memory bath mat on a bathroom floor
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Chenille mats are my fave, but I've never found one that actually stays put. This one stays put! It has a strong anti-slip bottom, which keeps it in place. The blue color is absolutely gorgeous and matched my bathroom wonderfully. It feels so luxurious on the feet. I also find that it dries quickly. Really can't go wrong here." —BRKLYNMOM91

    Price: $15.33+ (available in six colors) 

    26. A Queer Eye chair because it's approved by Bobby Berk himself and will make an excellent spot to curl up and read your favorite book or scroll through Instagram for hours on end.

    the blue chair in a living room
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love this accent chair! This chair is very stylish, good quality, and affordable. I searched everywhere for an affordable chair until I finally found this chair. The chair cushion is a bit firm at first, but after a week, the cushion softens and is more comfortable. Very happy with my purchase!" —Lacey

    Price: $198.59

    27. A table throw for anybody who loves color *and* switching things up all the time. A tablecloth is a fast and easy way to introduce color without committing to something more permanent.

    the venetian wine palm print tablecloth
    Walmart

    Price: $23.04 (available in two colors)

    28. A trio of unscented pillar candles so you can add a subtle rainbow spark to your space. Buy them all and set the ~colorful~ mood any time you like.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love these retro looking candles!" —Melissa

    Price: $18.87 (available in three color combinations)

    29. A Drew Barrymore Flower Home peel and stick wallpaper mural that'll be a showstopper and the perfect backdrop for all your selfies.

    maroon flower wallpaper mural
    Walmart

    Promising review: "First time wallpaper user. I thought it was easy to install, and I love the print." —Walmart Customer

    Price: $49.98

    30. A gallon of blue Glidden paint because the best way to add some color to your home is to simply paint every wall there is. I don't make the rules.

    the blue paint in an office
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This paint surprised me! It has great coverage and low odor. I love the color so much! I painted my son's bedroom and my kitchen island. Highly recommend." —Walmart Customer

    Price: $21.48+ (available in three finishes)

    You welcoming guests to your house:

    Saturday Night Live / NBC

    Need ingredients for all your new recipes? Shop each recipe directly through the app, or check out Walmart’s grocery selection to get veggies, meat, seafood, and more delivered right to your door.

    illustrated app banner
    BuzzFeed

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.