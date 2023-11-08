Skip To Content
20 Target Products That'll Make You Think, "Yup, I'm Redoing My Bathroom"

Who's ready to take their bathroom to the next level...*you are*.

Courtney Hayes
by Courtney Hayes

BuzzFeed Contributor

1. An aromatic candle to make your bathroom smell like a tropical island. Reviewers swear this gives off the same delicious scent as the Volcano candle from Capri Blue minus the hefty price tag!

the candle on a table
Target

Promising review: "This candle is MAGIC! Smells just like Volcano from Capri Blue but way cheaper! I live in an apartment and this candle alone feels my whole apartment with this amazing smell and guests always compliment it. This is my go-to candle! Only downside is that it burns uneven due to only having two wicks but it really does not bother me that much!" —NC

Price: $10+ (available in two sizes)

2. A Mrs. Meyer's lemon verbena-scented multisurface cleaner because it can clean just about any surface in your bathroom. And a clean bathroom is priceless!

the spray bottle on a counter
Target

Promising review: "Love this product. It smells fresh and clean and does not leave lines or any residue." —JZG

Price: $5.49

3. A versatile decorative basket that will up the style game of your bathroom AND can be used as storage for toilet paper, cleaning supplies, or hand towels.

A white woven basket with leather handles
Target

Promising review: "Beautiful, simple, and classic light gray rope basket with removable handles. Sturdy and well-made! Very Pleased! Perfect to store toiletries in the bathroom!! Love them so much that I may have to get more of other sizes! ❤️" —lo

Price: $15 (available in three colors)

4. A cute tabletop picture frame for personalizing your bathroom counter. It's made of resin and wood, giving each one a unique look and the square shape is perfect for framing beloved Instagram pics.

A brown and white square frame with a beach photo inside
Target

Promising review: "Cute boho-looking frame, was just what I needed. Looks more expensive than it was!" —Heidi

Price: $15

5. A pack of Command hooks, because they can be used for more than just hanging posters on your dorm wall — they make great towel hooks! And they don't damage walls — making them perfect for renters.

the pack of command hooks
Target

Each pack comes with six hooks and eight adhesive strips.

Promising review: "I use the hooks in my bathroom to hang my shower gel products. They work well!" —Mer

Price: $6.49

6. A bottle of lime, calcium, and rust cleaner so you can say goodbye to tough, stuck-on lime, calcium, and rust. You'll feel like so much more of an adult bathing in a spotless shower.

Target

Promising review: "Had calcium buildup on my shower, and it took it right off." —ashhb

Price: $5.29

7. A bottle of caulk gel to seal any gaps in your tiles, like where the bathtub meets the wall or where the backsplash meets the countertop. You can apply it on top of your existing caulk to make things easier and your shower look brand-new.

A model using caulk sealant
Target

Promising reviews: "I liked how easy it was to apply." —Mjav

"Changed that ugly yellow caulk within minutes. The instructions were easy to follow. I freshened the kitchen sink area and bathroom sink as well as part of the bathtub. I will be getting another to complete the bathtub and toilet." —SpiritWarrior

Price: $8.29

8. A three-piece metal bathroom hardware set for anyone who wants the look of matching hardware without a major price tag. It comes in two finishes, so you can easily match it to your decor, tiles, or just the room's ~vibe~.

Target

Price: $40 (available in three colors)

9. A roll of tropical print self-adhesive removable wallpaper to instantly transform your bathroom into a boutique powder room and add some personality.

the tropical peel and stick wallpaper with a console table and plant
Target

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this wallpaper! We used it as an accent wall in our nursery, and the texture and thickness of the paper are amazing. The color also is beautiful — not too bright or too dull. The pattern took a little while to get the hang of matching it all up with different strips, but overall, it was a relatively easy project, and we LOVE the result!" —Allison

Price: $83.99

10. A pack of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes that'll have every surface in your bathroom looking ~and~ smelling delightful. I use these daily to wipe down my sink and counter and they do not disappoint.

Set of 3 Clorox wipes
Target

Each value pack includes two crisp lemon-scented and one fresh-scented roll of wipes.

Promising review: "I love these ! They work the best and have little ridges for cleaning up messes!" —Jenean

Price: $13.99

11. An acrylic turntable beauty organizer so you can ~clear~ up your cluttered counter and give your blushes, brushes, and other beauty products their own easy-to-access (and stylish) home. Plus, since it's clear, you can always have your eyes on the prize. And by prize, I mean that new palette you picked up the other day.

acrylic turntable organizer
Target

Promising review: "Love how it easily fits my essentials. I have a basic fascial skincare routine. It has helped me to keep my counter space neat. The spin function is great for grabbing." —CJ

Price: $15

12. An enameled wood toilet seat because it's time to toss your old one and give your bathroom a mini-makeover for less than $20.

Target

Promising review: "This toilet seat is very good quality and easy to put on. It looks great!" —Beth

Price: $19.99

13. A drawer organizer set to add some neatness and functionality to your always-disorganized bathroom drawers. Keep things simple with dedicated trays, instead of just kind of letting it all sit in a big pile.

Target

The set includes 10 bins in six sizes.

Price: $10

14. A three-tier wheeled metal utility cart that can hold whatever you need it to — like your towels, washcloths, spare toiletries, etc. — for when you're really on a ~roll~.

the gray cart
Target

Promising review: "I love the look of it and it seems very heavy-duty. I needed it for more storage in my room and it can hold a lot. It should take you probably no more than 30 minutes to put together really easy to do and it came with the tools you needed to put it together, which is a plus!" —Maekayla

Price: $40 (available in three colors)

15. A bottle of daily shower cleaner so you can keep your bathroom mildew-free with just a spritz. Spray some of this lemon-and-mint-scented cleaner in the tub or on your shower walls and floors when you’re done washing up each day, and then just walk away! No scrubbing necessary. Regular use can help prevent soap scum buildup and other weird... growths. What a blessing.

The daily shower cleaner
Target

Promising review: “Love this! Easy to use. Smells fantastic. I only have to really scrub my shower every couple of weeks now, rather than weekly.” —kplus8

Price: $2.99

16. A faux pothos plant in a stylish pot, because it's cute, lively, and requires zero watering. This surprisingly realistic artificial plant will bring a touch of greenery to your bathroom.

the faux plant on a counter next to a candle
BuzzFeed

Promising review: “It’s hard to buy fake plants online because you can’t tell if they will look realistic but this one did! It’s as described, looks like the photo, and is a great size! Ordered two to frame the ends of our TV cabinet.” —Talia

Price: $20

17. A Clorox toilet cleaning kit to make the grossest cleaning task in your life the easiest. Simply click a cleaning sponge onto the included wand, clean your toilet bowl, and then pop the sponge into the trash when you're all done — no splashing around bottles of bleach or scrubbing down the wand required. Easy peasy!

The ToiletWand cleaning kit
Target

The kit includes one ToiletWand, one storage caddy, and six disposable ToiletWand refills plus three bonus refills.

Promising review: "I love this set. The slim design and ease of wand is perfect. I enjoy how I can dispose of scrubber after each use so no smell or worry about younger children touching it. The scrub sponge gives off blue cleaning substance and cleans very well with one." —MOM OF THREE LITTLE GIRLS

Price: $13.99

18. A four-piece marbled stoneware bathroom accessories set that'll keep your counter neat and tidy, and help your hardworking toothbrush finally live in the luxury it deserves. Your sink has never had it this good.

The bathroom accessories set
Target

This set includes a soap dispenser, a toothbrush holder, a storage canister, and a tray. 

Promising review: “Beautiful set! Great value and perfect for my kids’ bathroom.” —Caramel latte

Price: $40

19. A bathmat so you can kiss stepping onto a cold, slick floor after your shower goodbye. Plus, it'll add some modern oomph to your WC.

the colorful bathmat
Target

Promising review: "Bought this rug about 2 years ago and it’s still going strong. Has been washed numerous times and it has held together and colors are still bright. Perfect for my small bathroom and because of all the colors it goes great with tons of different decor." —Yari

Price: $20

20. And a bath towel because it'll make bathtime wayyyy more colorful. These towels are a great Missoni alternative and I can confirm they're super fluffy and feel much more expensive than they are.

Target

I've had these towels and matching hand towels for two years and they hold up incredibly well. Plus, they're more absorbent than other towels I've used in the past, so really, I only have good things to say about them!

Promising review: "I couldn’t believe the nice quality of the towels. Colors are beautiful and will go with everything. I absolutely love these towels." —Sixflagz

Price: $10 (also available in a hand towel size)

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.