Just 34 Very Nice Things For Your Home

1. A sleek and stunning diffuser you'll want to keep running at all times for endless ~zen~ vibes. It has four timer modes, nine color settings, and an auto-off feature.
2. A string light curtain that'll transform any room in your home into a dreamy wonderland. Fair(y) warning: You may never want to leave.
3. Some pre-made wall panels to make your home even *more* elegant with professional-grade wainscoting. All you need is a nail gun and some glue to achieve this lovely upgrade.
4. A one-of-a-kind entryway table from BloomingTables if your aesthetic consists of plants, plants, and more plants. Rather than cluttering your table with tons of houseplants, you'll have an entire ecosystem built right into your table.
5. A peel-and-stick wallpaper with a Mediterranean feel for revamping just about any area of your home. Spice up your kitchen backsplash or brighten up your neutral stairway!
6. A naturally dried bouquet so you can add a fun pop of color to your minimalist theme. This is perfect if you love fresh florals but *hate* how quickly they go bad and need to be replaced.
7. A jumbo clothespin towel holder to save some space while also putting your towels on display in the cutest way possible.
8. Some stick-on lights because it's about time you revive that dark, shadowy area under your cabinets. You can use these on display shelves, under kitchen cabinets, in your bathroom, etc.
9. An adorable wooden cat tree that'll complement your home's aesthetic while also giving your feline (and canine!) friends a comfy place to chill! There are two bowl-shaped thrones with ultra-soft cushions, so they'll be spoiled with the best of the best, as per usual.
"This is def a splurge purchase but I've had mine for about six months and have ~no regrets~ whatsoever. My high-energy cat has deemed this her safe place where she'll stare out the window birdwatching for hours and eventually give into a nap. It's also a huge help when she has the indoor zoomies and races around the house to burn off energy. She always comes right back to the cat tree to swat the pom-pom balls and go to town on the scratching posts! I personally appreciate that it doesn't stick out like a sore thumb and actually matches the aesthetic in my space without taking over the whole room. The quality is *chef's kiss* amazing, too." —Courtney
Mau is a small biz founded by cat lovers who want to provide modern aesthetically pleasing cat furniture made from sustainable materials.
Promising review: "Wow! Not only is this the best looking cat tree, my two kittens jumped right up and started playing, and then napping, immediately. It’s really sturdy, too. One of my kittens is a Maine Coon, and it’s not wobbly like the carpeted trees you get at the pet store. Assembly instructions were the best I’ve ever used; everything was labeled and numbered, and it was helpful to watch the video first. All around, this is a high-quality product that works well and looks great while doing it!" —Paula Maroulis
Get it from Mau on Etsy or Amazon for $289 (available in three colors).
10. A sweet little shell pillow so you can add the final touch to that one lonely chair in the corner that's in desperate need of an upgrade.
11. A towel warmer when you've been dreaming of enveloping yourself in a toasty towel as soon as you step out of the shower. This is *the* definition of a "treat yourself" purchase you'll never regret.
12. A Bluetooth record player with retro vibes *and* built-in speakers because you don't have to sacrifice your love of vintage for convenience. Play your fave playlist OR dust off your vinyl collection and enjoy some throwback jams.
13. A cabinet hammock if you've been searching for a better way to store your fruits that won't take up precious counter space. Now they can ~hang out~ until you're ready for a juicy snack.
Macra-YAY Macrame is a small Etsy shop based in Indianapolis, Indiana, that has all things macrame...even mini plant hangers for your car!
Promising review: "This thing is amazing! We didn’t have a specific spot for fruit, and we have limited counter space. This fixed both issues while being aesthetically pleasing!" —Andrew Hooper
Get it from Macra-YAY Macrame on Etsy for $33.
14. A pack of dresser organizers to keep your drawers more organized than ever! Yes, there *is* a way to keep socks and underwear organized long after you've put the laundry away.
15. A vibrant shag rug that'll earn you tons of compliments and inquiries. This eye-catching design is the perfect statement piece to pull the whole room together.
16. Cage pendant lights you can hang wherever you need a little extra light! Think kitchen island, bathroom sink, long hallway, etc.
17. A gorgeous velvet barrel chair for completing your space with *the* most beautiful accent piece. Just picture yourself curling up with a good book, a cup of tea, and a warm blanket. Cozy vibes unlocked!
18. An adjustable wood organizer so you can take charge of your cluttered workspace. Sitting at your desk will finally be cute and enjoyable!
19. A modern ceiling fan — a fandelier, if you will — because "keeping it classy" isn't just for your wardrobe. Despite its compact size, it provides plenty of airflow and will instantly transform a boring space into a modern dream.
20. A hanging towel rack that can easily hold up to eight towels. Your guests will never have to ask where the towels are, and it doubles as a unique piece of decor for your bare walls.
21. A rainbow window film if you want some extra privacy but also some whimsical light dancing around the room. Kitty approved, and it'll create some excellent IG photo ops.
22. A set of garage magnets you stick directly onto the door for, quite possibly, the quickest and easiest home upgrade ever. You might have to confirm you pulled into the right driveway the first few times after installing these.
23. Brick whitewash paint to make it look like your home was just featured on an episode of Fixer Upper. This can change the entire look and feel of your living room without a ton of effort.
24. An orange juice vase for anyone who loves making their home stand out with funky decor pieces that no one else has. This ~juicy~ vase will store fresh flowers and capture the attention of all your guests.
25. A set of gold pulls when you want to take your cabinets from dull to fancy without spending a fortune. Whether you add 'em to kitchen cabinets or a bathroom vanity, it's a wonderful way to elevate your style.
26. A mid-century starburst chandelier bound to turn heads when anyone enters the room. If you've been looking for a focal point to tie your space together, the search is officially over.
Promising review: "I am in love with this chandelier! It makes me happy every time I walk into my dining room! It's so beautiful! I went with the 40-watt bulbs and they are very bright! I connected it to a dimmer which is perfect because sometimes I like it really bright and sometimes I like it a little dimmer. It was a little tedious to put together but I just sat in front of the TV and committed to it and it was fine. I actually did half the spikes one night and the other half the day after. I had a handyman install it and it took him about ten minutes." —S Leto
Get it from Amazon for $138.12+ (available in seven colors and three styles).