    Just 32 Very Nice Things For Your Home

    Give your home an upgrade with some moody lighting, cute throw pillows, and stunning accent pieces.

    Courtney Lynch
    by Courtney Lynch

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A sleek and stunning diffuser you'll want to keep running at all times for endless ~zen~ vibes. It has four timer modes, nine color settings, and an auto-off feature.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.

    Don't forget to grab some essential oils if you need 'em.

    Promising review: "I am so glad I purchased this after seeing all of the wonderful reviews. It was definitely worth it, it’s very quiet I almost forget that I have it on. I love that I get to select a color or just let it continuously change on its own and also choose the timing as well. Very aesthetically pleasing and well made. Super happy about this purchase and would highly recommend!" —Linda

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two sizes and in colors black and white).

    2. A string light curtain that'll transform any room in your home into a dreamy wonderland. Fair(y) warning: You may never want to leave.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m so happy with these lights! It took a few minutes to get them unraveled, but using zip ties to hang them made it quick and easy. My house feels so cozy now, just in time for the long winter season." —G.S.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 11 colors).

    3. Some pre-made wall panels to make your home even *more* elegant with professional-grade wainscoting. All you need is a nail gun and some glue to achieve this lovely upgrade.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers attached these in different ways, with some just using mounting tape in apartments for no damage to walls. Others installed them on doors and kitchen islands!

    Promising review: "I installed wainscoting on a wall to help with soundproofing, and to make the space interesting. I then bought these square and not square molding cases and nailed them to the wainscoting. I painted them, and the finished look is upscale. VERY easy to work with." —TinaT

    Get a single panel from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 17 sizes and multipacks).

    4. A one-of-a-kind entryway table from BloomingTables if your aesthetic consists of plants, plants, and more plants. Rather than cluttering your table with tons of houseplants, you'll have an entire ecosystem built right into your table.

    Blooming Tables, instagram.com

    BloomingTables is a small biz based in San Diego that focuses on bringing the beauty of the outdoors into indoor spaces.

    BuzzFeed Shopping writer Mallory Mower has the coffee table version: "I have a coffee table from this San Diego–based small biz and I LOVE it. I am an unapologetic maximalist — my apartment is chock-full of eye-catching decor that's all fighting to be the statement-making centerpiece of my home, but this coffee table is officially the winner. The table is completely leak free, and the draining valve keeps me from overwatering my furniture (a thing that is possible with this table, because the future is now). Be sure to check out the site's Instagram for inspiration!"

    Get it from BloomingTables for $399 (available in colors white and black).

    5. A peel-and-stick wallpaper with a Mediterranean feel for revamping just about any area of your home. Spice up your kitchen backsplash or brighten up your neutral stairway!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The paper of my dreams! Thick, easy to install, VERY forgiving pattern, and I was able to pull off and reposition it several times with no loss of stickiness. Can’t say enough good things! Not even a bad smell like I was expecting after reading other reviews. One roll covered my entire set of stair risers with exactly the right amount and a very tiny strip left over. The results are just what I was hoping for and more." —BwHow

    Get a roll (measures 198" x 20.5") from Amazon for $32.99 (available in three colors).

    6. A naturally dried bouquet so you can add a fun pop of color to your minimalist theme. This is perfect if you love fresh florals but *hate* how quickly they go bad and need to be replaced.

    palm leaf bouquet with an assortment of pampas grass stems
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This exceeded my expectations. It's definitely a good value for the money. I love the colors and variety of stems — it looks beautiful!" —Ilderina

    Get it from Amazon for $20.99 (available in two colors/styles).

    7. A jumbo clothespin towel holder to save some space while also putting your towels on display in the cutest way possible.

    two giant clothespins on a wall and holding towels
    Barwood Shop / Etsy

    Barwood Shop is a small Etsy shop based in Adirondack, New York, that specializes in custom wood decor. 

    Promising review: "Looks great! Very different towel holders that you won’t see in most homes, and that’s what I love. This holds a large bath towel with ease. You don’t have to stuff a lot of the towel in the clip for it to hold it either." —Nelson

    Get it from Barwood Shop on Etsy for $28.97 (available in seven colors).

    8. Some stick-on lights because it's about time you revive that dark, shadowy area under your cabinets. You can use these on display shelves, under kitchen cabinets, in your bathroom, etc.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    It comes with a remote that can adjust the brightness!

    Promising review "This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. Super easy to install and I love that it breaks off into sections so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" —Queen Halloween

    Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $20.99 (available in three light colors).

    9. An adorable wooden cat tree that'll complement your home's aesthetic while also giving your feline (and canine!) friends a comfy place to chill! There are two bowl-shaped thrones with ultra-soft cushions, so they'll be spoiled with the best of the best, as per usual.

    one cat on the basket at the top of the tree, one at the bottom area, and dog in the middle basket
    photo looking down on the cat tree showing the comfy cushions and a cat in the top basket
    Mau / Etsy

    "This is def a splurge purchase but I've had mine for about six months and have ~no regrets~ whatsoever. My high-energy cat has deemed this her safe place where she'll stare out the window birdwatching for hours and eventually give into a nap. It's also a huge help when she has the indoor zoomies and races around the house to burn off energy. She always comes right back to the cat tree to swat the pom-pom balls and go to town on the scratching posts! I personally appreciate that it doesn't stick out like a sore thumb and actually matches the aesthetic in my space without taking over the whole room. The quality is *chef's kiss* amazing, too." —Courtney

    Mau is a small biz founded by cat lovers who want to provide modern aesthetically pleasing cat furniture made from sustainable materials.

    Promising review: "Wow! Not only is this the best looking cat tree, my two kittens jumped right up and started playing, and then napping, immediately. It’s really sturdy, too. One of my kittens is a Maine Coon, and it’s not wobbly like the carpeted trees you get at the pet store. Assembly instructions were the best I’ve ever used; everything was labeled and numbered, and it was helpful to watch the video first. All around, this is a high-quality product that works well and looks great while doing it!" —Paula Maroulis

    Get it from Mau on Etsy or Amazon for $289 (available in three colors). 

    10. A sweet little shell pillow so you can add the final touch to that one lonely chair in the corner that's in desperate need of an upgrade.

    pillow shaped like a shell in a pink fabric
    Moi Mili / Etsy

    Moi Mili is a darling small shop based in Poland that creates fun and unexpected home goods like pillows, blankets, nursery decor, and more. 

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this beautiful cushion, it's exactly what I had hoped it would be! The shape is gorgeous and the velvet is super soft — such a great purchase and I will definitely be ordering more items from Moi Mili in the future. The communication was super easy and Aneta is really lovely :)" —Julie Reinhart

    Get it from Moi Mili on Etsy for $52.48 (originally $65; other colors/options are available here).

    11. A towel warmer when you've been dreaming of enveloping yourself in a toasty towel as soon as you step out of the shower. This is *the* definition of a "treat yourself" purchase you'll never regret.

    The circular-shaped bin in grey with a lid and wood handle and a small screen on the front
    Amazon

    It can fit up to two towels and has a 15-minute adjustable timer.

    Promising review: "After reading lots of reviews on several different towel warmers, I bought this product for my mom for Christmas. I tested it out before giving it to her. It works great! The timer looks so sleek and fancy. Even at only 15 minutes, you get a nice warm towel! 10/10 would recommend! Already thinking of buying one for myself!" —Kaylee Spence

    Get it from Amazon for $139.99.

    12. A Bluetooth record player with retro vibes *and* built-in speakers because you don't have to sacrifice your love of vintage for convenience. Play your fave playlist OR dust off your vinyl collection and enjoy some throwback jams.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm in love with my record player. I don't have any bad things to say about it. The sound quality is great. The way it looks is perfect. I actually own a second record player and this is my favorite as it looks very vintage. It's definitely giftable, I'm buying this for my sister who also loves collecting vinyls." —Liliana

    Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in eight colors).

    13. A cabinet hammock if you've been searching for a better way to store your fruits that won't take up precious counter space. Now they can ~hang out~ until you're ready for a juicy snack.

    Hammock hanging on bottom of cabinet with several pieces of fruit on it
    Macra-YAY Macrame / Etsy

    Macra-YAY Macrame is a small Etsy shop based in Indianapolis, Indiana, that has all things macrame...even mini plant hangers for your car! 

    Promising review: "This thing is amazing! We didn’t have a specific spot for fruit, and we have limited counter space. This fixed both issues while being aesthetically pleasing!" —Andrew Hooper

    Get it from Macra-YAY Macrame on Etsy for $33.

    14. A pack of dresser organizers to keep your drawers more organized than ever! Yes, there *is* a way to keep socks and underwear organized long after you've put the laundry away.

    different organizers styled in a dresser with different types of undergarments and socks
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I loved this product, I have really been in the organizing mood and getting rid of clutter so these organizers were PERFECT! The organizers themselves were a little flimsy but once you put all your stuff in them and put them in your drawers you didn't notice it! If you are looking to get your drawers organized and to finally see all your clothes, this is 100% the product for you!" —Joshua Edgar Williams

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in colors black and grey, and as a six-pack).

    15. A vibrant shag rug that'll earn you tons of compliments and inquiries. This eye-catching design is the perfect statement piece to pull the whole room together.

    Urban Outfitters

    Promising review: "My natural instinct is to buy neutral things that will go with everything. Gray and white all day every day. I did this for my new room, and the final product was so boring. Until I found this carpet. I desperately wanted color and to brighten things up. This carpet does exactly that. It's amazing quality, too." —lucy99

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $359+ (available in three sizes).

    16. A gorgeous velvet barrel chair for completing your space with *the* most beautiful accent piece. Just picture yourself curling up with a good book, a cup of tea, and a warm blanket. Cozy vibes unlocked!

    the green velvet barrel chair
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect addition to our room! Super comfortable. Love the fabric and the color! Beautiful chairs that look elegant and sophisticated!" —Jessica

    Get it from Wayfair for $299.99+ (originally $599; available in seven colors).

    17. An adjustable wood organizer so you can take charge of your cluttered workspace. Sitting at your desk will finally be cute and enjoyable!

    reviewer&#x27;s adjustable desk shelves in the wood tone holding various items and adorned with fairy lights
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love how customizable it is, especially with it being two separate parts that can just slide towards or away from each other to adjust the space accordingly. I used it for my office desk so that I could make use of the vertical space for all the objects all over my desk, and it looks so much neater thanks to this handy shelf! It's fairly durable: I put my office phone (~10 lbs) on the top shelf, which is resting on the very edge of the bottom piece, and there have been no issues so far!" —Sarvani Gorti

    Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in six colors).

    18. A modern ceiling fan — a fandelier, if you will — because "keeping it classy" isn't just for your wardrobe. Despite its compact size, it provides plenty of airflow and will instantly transform a boring space into a modern dream.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Don't forget to snag a pack of candelabra LED lightbulbs for your fan!

    Promising review: "This was definitely worth it! It’s absolutely stunning. Fan is very quiet and subtle but moves air nicely. Installation was a little tricky but mainly due to the trim in our ceiling. I love the aura it brings to our small farmhouse dining area." —Leslie Schreier

    Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in nine styles).

    19. A hanging towel rack that can easily hold up to eight towels. Your guests will never have to ask where the towels are, and it doubles as a unique piece of decor for your bare walls.

    reviewer&#x27;s black wall-mounted rack holding rolled towels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This saved so much space in my master bathroom. Holds about six towels and two hand towels. You can even place a fake plant at the top shelf for aesthetics. This comes highly recommended and is definitely a space saver. If you're trying to minimize, this works great." —Raina Wilcox

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).

    20. A rainbow window film if you want some extra privacy but also some whimsical light dancing around the room. Kitty approved, and it'll create some excellent IG photo ops.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for privacy film for our windows but came across this and ended up buying it instead. I have it installed on the window in my bathroom. Super great for pictures and really pretty in general when the sun shines through!" —MK

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).

    21. A set of garage magnets you stick directly onto the door for, quite possibly, the quickest and easiest home upgrade ever. You might have to confirm you pulled into the right driveway the first few times after installing these.

    before/after of reviewer&#x27;s garage with the magnets added to make it look like a new garage door
    amazon.com

    It includes four magnetic carriage-style gate hinges and two magnetic handles.

    Promising review: "The photos are before and after. These took about 5 minutes to install. They look amazing. Neighbors thought we purchased new garage doors." —Shanna

    Get the set from Amazon for $17.99.

    22. Brick whitewash paint to make it look like your home was just featured on an episode of Fixer Upper. This can change the entire look and feel of your living room without a ton of effort.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is amazing!!!!! It looks like a different fireplace. I have been looking at a horrible grout repair that the previous owners did for 20 years. I did this in about two hours!!!!!! This product is fast, it's easy to use, easy to clean up, and inexpensive." —Denise

    Get a pint from Amazon for $29.95.

    23. An orange juice vase for anyone who loves making their home stand out with funky decor pieces that no one else has. This ~juicy~ vase will store fresh flowers and capture the attention of all your guests.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Such a unique flower vase!! The vase appears just like in the photo. It definitely adds a nice touch to the room, adding a splash of color. I have no complaints just compliments <3 would recommend to those who love cute retro decor." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $26.95.

    24. A set of gold pulls when you want to take your cabinets from dull to fancy without spending a fortune. Whether you add 'em to kitchen cabinets or a bathroom vanity, it's a wonderful way to elevate your style.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you have any doubts in your mind about these handle pulls.... don't!!! They are absolutely stunning in person. They are heavy and have a luxe weighted feel and look to them. The brushed brass gleams the perfect amount. I truly get so happy every time I walk into my kitchen. These handle pulls make it magnificent. They're like jewelry for your kitchen. I couldn't be happier with them." —Ravi S

    Get a set of 10 five-inch pulls from Amazon for $58.82.