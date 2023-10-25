These 30 Home Decor Pieces Are So Unique, It’d Be A Crime Not To Share 'Em With The World

1. A wood tree bookshelf because being a self-proclaimed bookworm doesn't mean you're boring! This is a unique way to store books *and* you'll free up some space on your crowded nightstand.
Promising review: "I love this so much! I'm always back and forth on reading and what I want to read and usually have multiple books and journals laying on my nightstand. This was perfect to organize them up and save space." —j.oldham
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
2. A set of vinyl coasters if you already have a massive record collection but need a few more for decor purposes. The drink-related sayings on each coaster will give everyone a good laugh, too.
3. Or, a punch needle coaster so you can keep your home's whimsical vibes going strong with the cutest coffee table accent ever!
Zyn Atelier is an Istanbul-based Etsy shop that makes punch needle coasters and wall hanging decor.
Promising review: "I ordered four different designs. They are truly SO CUTE and bring so much color and happiness to my coffee table! Finally, coasters that don’t stick to the bottom of my glass or leave a ring of condensation when it’s humid!! Thank you!" —divadawg9234
Get it from Zyn Atelier on Etsy for $11.92 (available in seven patterns and also in sets of two, three, or four).
4. A quilted chenille floor pillow when you want to add some comfy seating to your space without buying a whole new piece of furniture. You're bound to be showered in compliments whenever guests come over!
5. A wooden alarm clock that'll make your bedside area a lil' more charming with some mid-century mod energy. It has adjustable brightness, two alarm settings, and displays both the day of the week and the temperature.
Promising review: "This clock is worth the money! Buy it. Bright display, stylish, good material. It was easy for me to set up. It really took no time because the instructions were very simple! It keeps time, date, and even temperature accurately! Buy this!" —Robin
Get it from Amazon for $22.09 (available in four colors).
6. A flannel-wrapped full-length mirror to make some much-needed ~waves~ and shake up your decor. It can be the focal point of your space OR fit perfectly in the vacant corner of a bedroom.
7. OR, this petite squiggly mirror for your vanity or desktop, which won't take up a lot of space but will still make a very bold statement!
You can see it in action in gracemadsfitz's TikTok video, though I'm sure you've seen it all over the platform — it's a huge hit within the TikTok decor community.
Promising review: "This mirror is so cute! I'm pretty sure most of us don't have thousands to spend on the full-length Ultrafragola mirror but this is a great purchase to get a little of that vibe into your home. The mirror quality is pretty good, I don't look distorted when I look at myself. It's a little smaller than I hoped but it's exactly as expected for the price. I keep it as decor on my nightstand and it's so cute." —veronica
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in nine colors).
8. A one-of-a-kind coffee table if your home aesthetic consists of plants, plants, and...yep, more plants. You'll have an entire ecosystem built right into your coffee table, so it's a great conversation starter.
BloomingTables is a small biz based in San Diego that focuses on bringing the beauty of the outdoors into indoor spaces.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Mallory Mower loves this table: "I have a coffee table from this San Diego-based small biz and I LOVE it. I am an unapologetic maximalist — my apartment is chock-full of eye-catching decor that's all fighting to be the statement-making centerpiece of my home, but this coffee table is officially the winner. The table is completely leak free, and the draining valve keeps me from overwatering my furniture (a thing that is possible with this table, because the future is now). Be sure to check out the site's Instagram for inspiration!"
Get it from BloomingTables for $489 (available in black and white).
9. A geometric wire photo frame so you can put your most cherished memories on display while adding a bit of dimension to the room.
Promising review: "Can I just say I love this picture frame? It looks much more expensive than it was, and everybody that sees it compliments it! It makes me way too happy. Happier than a picture frame should. It makes me want to go buy a bunch of other stuff from Umbra because it is all very cool." —Monica Wood
Get it from Amazon for $16.33 (available in six sizes and five colors).
10. A ring holder that'll give you a fun and quirky way to store your precious jewelry so you *finally* stop misplacing it.
Redwood Stoneworks is a Cali-based small business that designs handmade home accents and gifts that are both practical and unique.
Promising review: "This ring holder is so cute and fits perfectly on my desk. The seller was great and shipping was quick. I’m very satisfied with my purchase!" —Jordyn Dutko
Get it from Redwood Stoneworks on Etsy for $18+ (available in six finishes and with or without a plate).
11. A sheer green vine drape to instantly bring any dull room back to life with a touch of greenery. If you're not big on real plants, this is the next best thing!
Promising review: "I have extra tall windows in my sunroom. I decided to order 10 of these panels because they were so inexpensive and because the print would add a nice touch to all the plants, white wicker, etc. I LOVE THE WAY THIS LOOKS IN A SUNROOM. The quality is what you would expect for the price, the print is great but the seams pucker slightly. But when I put the 10 panels together, that all just worked together. My windows are now bright with leaves cascading down and the whole room is just fantastic because of these curtains." —Janice Briggs
Get it from Amazon for $11.46 (available in three sizes and three colors).
12. A color-changing mushroom light for adding some cuteness and convenience to your home. It'll look adorbs in any outlet and you won't have to worry about stubbing your toe on your way to the kitchen for a midnight snack.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
13. A retro colorful bud vase when the only thing missing from your current home decor situation is a rainbow (or five). These mini vases come in a few different designs and were basically made for displaying your fave flower cuttings!
Sun Sprinkles Shop is a Michigan-based Etsy shop that offers a variety of handmade items, including home decor, jewelry, and DIY crafting kits.
Promising reviews: "So adorable! The pieces are high quality and arrived fast. I love the whimsical nature of this vase! I bought these as a gift, but I'm definitely going to purchase again for myself." —Grace
"It's by far the prettiest little vase I have ever seen. It is really good quality and matched the description perfectly" —Vanessa Gallegos
Get it from Sun Sprinkles Shop on Etsy for $49 (available in five designs and many other shapes, sizes, and designs here).
14. A rainbow window film that'll give you extra privacy and some playful light dancing around the room. It's kitty approved and will create excellent IG photo ops.
Promising review: "I was looking for privacy film for our windows but came across this and ended up buying it instead. I have it installed on the window in my bathroom. Super great for pictures and really pretty in general when the sun shines through!" —MK
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
15. A ~handy~ wall hook to give your entryway the flowers they deserve. Whether you need a bit of extra storage or want to add some unique wall decor to the mix, this will do the trick.
Promising reviews: "This piece is so amazing. I can’t wait to use it. I purchased one and loved it enough to purchase another." —DeeShopper
"This is exactly what I was searching for and I LOVE it!! Some comments mention that it is smaller than anticipated, and yes, it's petite. But it's so cool and unique that it stands out!! I can most definitely recommend this brass hand!" —GingerAdele
Get it from Anthropologie for $28 (available in three colors).