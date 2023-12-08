Give The Gift Of Distraction To Parents With These 28 Toys Kids Will Love

1. Crayola Globbles when getting them to sit down for an activity is not in the cards. They can squish 'em, sling 'em, stretch 'em, and more! These will lead to endless fun *and* reviewers say they don't leave a sticky residue behind.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER, they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Heather Hambrick
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $10.69 (also available as a 16-pack).
2. A ~brilliant~ Lite Brite that'll be a blast from the past for parents and an absolute joy for kids. It comes with over 200 pegs for creating several colorful pictures — they can use their imagination or follow one of the six included templates.
Promising review: "A great old-fashioned toy for my high-tech grandkids. It has been so fun introducing my grandkids to some of the classics. In the age of computer games, it is so cool to make glowy pictures from pegs. They love it. It's great for shaping hand-eye coordination." —SEA57
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
3. A kids selfie camera for the little ones who are always trying to use their parent's phone to take photos. Now they'll have their very own camera and be busy snapping shots for hours!
Promising review: "Hours of fun! This was a hit! There are games to play with the camera... so it makes a great gift for the kids traveling." —Linda Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A one-of-a-kind wooden kaleidoscope with a DIY twist adventurous kiddos will love — they can fill it with things from nature or inside the home and get a closer look at all the mesmerizing patterns it creates.
Mix Gift Lab is an Etsy shop based in New York that specializes in unique gifts for kids.
Promising review: "What a wonderful way to use nature and interest to have instant feedback and enjoyment! Love this kaleidoscope — great price and quality!" —Carole Parker
Get it from Mix Gift Lab on Etsy for $64.42 (also available in other designs).
5. An LCD writing tablet so the little genius can perfect their writing skills and feel like they've *finally* got their hands on the ever-elusive iPad without actually using the iPad.
Promising review: "This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson, for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will, and that the drawings are multi-colored. I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it, and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors, so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" —Kindle Customer Red Heart
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
6. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game if their silly sense of humor includes finding anything poop related hilarious. Hide the rainbow-colored poo and it'll give clues about its hiding place until they find it. Hours of (fake) poopy fun await!
Promising review: "Let’s be honest... I have never thought I’d be writing a review for a rainbow poop product in my life. That said I’m so glad for the makers who thought of this game. 😆 💩 🌈 I purchased this for my 4-year-old daughter and 3-year-old twin boys. It has been a huge hit. It's perfect for their age & attention span but really it's fun for the whole family and for us to play with them as well. They love looking for it and listening for the clues it gives while they are searching for it. They also love the silly poopy song it plays and they get to dance to it once they find it!" —Kali
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. A Disney Princess necklace activity set, a dream come true for kids who are fascinated by jewelry and want to try their hand at making some, featuring their fave princesses from the movies!
Promising review: "This was loved by both my girls! Very cute set. Easy for them to figure out. Cute project idea to keep them busy. My girls made all the necklaces and mixed/matched all the beads. Overall, a fun activity with easy cleanup." —Kaitlin
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 14 styles).
8. A craft supplies kit so the lil' aspiring artist has everything they need to create their next masterpiece — and parents will be armed and ready for the next "I'm bored" tantrum that occurs.
The kit includes 20 feathers, 10 pipe cleaners, 20 metallic color pompoms,
25 standard pompoms, one jar of sequins with mixed shapes like butterfly, snowflake, leaf, heart, and flower, 30 googly eyes, two large pompoms, 64 mixed foam letters, 1 crystal diamond sticker, 30 mixed colors buttons, 50 colorful wooden popsicle sticks, four containers glitter glue (white, blue, green and gold), a pair of safety scissors, and five sheets of thick construction paper (red, orange, blue, yellow, green).
Promising reviews: "This is the perfect activity box to order for your little one while in quarantine. Definitely get what you pay for and more! There's even added construction paper for your little ones. Highly recommended. My 4-year-old loves EVERYTHING that was included. We’ll for sure order this item again in the future." —Cindy
"Great way to get a lot of different craft items to ignite your kiddo’s imagination and love of crafts! Opened this up and my 4-year-old immediately started making a fire-breathing dragon out of the supplies!" —Matt
Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in four sizes).
9. And for a less messy option, a scratch paper art set that'll keep 'em busy *and* never get old. It'll remind parents of their own childhood when scratching the surface and seeing the artwork underneath felt like magic.
Promising review: "Love it! Love it! My 4-year-old was glued to these for a day and a half and that meant this mommy could finish her work deliverables. My kid is not into painting, crafts, drawing, and all but loved this product so much! It’s very easy to use and creates very little mess (scratching off) and looks nice too. ❤️" —Ana
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in a mini size).
10. A Tamagotchi to bring back memories for parents who used to walk around with one of these in their pocket at. all. times. Plus, it's a great way to bring kids in on the fun their parents used to have back in the day.
And for anyone who's looking for a slightly bigger gift, check out the Tamagotchi Pix, an upgraded version with futuristic features like a color screen, camera, and ability to *go on playdates* with your virtual pet by connecting to a friend's device.
Promising review: "I bought one of these for nostalgia purchases, and it was the best decision. It was just fun to play and invest time into a little trinket I remember from my childhood. Would definitely recommend it as a gift for young kids today and even adults and older kids who can also remember when they were more popular." —MK B.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 45 styles).
11. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book — a fun activity for inquisitive toddlers to interact with while learning new words in the process (in English and Spanish)!
Find out why this parent calls it "one of our favorite toys for our son" on TikTok.
Promising review: "This was a recommended product I saw off Facebook and again on TikTok — so I had to see if the hype was worth it. IT IS WORTH IT! My toddler (almost 2) loves the book for the sounds and names of all the categories in the book. This is a great book to gift others with toddlers or to help your little one develop. I love this!" —Megan C.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12. A two-pack of Playfoam Pals for fans of slime who might like to try a new type of sensory activity that involves squishing, pulling, and kneading! Each one has a cute lil' animal pal inside for them to play with, too.
Promising reviews: "These are amazing for creative sensory play! I love that the foam is non-toxic and that it doesn't stick to everything. My kids have left it out numerous times and it never, ever dries out. And the little pet pals are just the cutest. The kids were so excited to see which ones they got and literally spent hours playing with them and the foam. These would be perfect for stocking stuffers!" —NYMommy
"Great stocking stuffers. Bought these as gifts for my daycare kids for Christmas. They were a huge hit! Kids loved the foam inside and were pleasantly surprised to find the animal deep within." —K. Stuewer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.30+ (also available in packs of six or 12).
13. A Melissa & Doug sticker book they can dive into pretty much anywhere and keep themselves occupied. It's filled with pages of different scenes and comes with stickers they can add to it. Parents can bring it on roadtrips, long flights, or just use it in the living room to keep kids content.
Promising review: "My 2-year-old granddaughter loves stickers! This is a great activity to satisfy children's love for stickers without the mess everywhere and having to purchase copious amounts of stickers. It encourages creativity and imagination. Great for developing fine motor skills when peeling off the small stickers." —Andrea K.
Get a set of three books from Amazon for $16.47.
14. And a Melissa & Doug activity book complete with some child-safe scissors so kids can work out their pent-up energy by focusing on a project that motivates them to use their motor skills. Everybody wins!
Promising review: "Scissor skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day. Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." —Mom of 7
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
15. A precious ice cream counter play set if they can always be found in the kitchen trying to participate in chef duties. They'll love having a counter of their own, and parents will love that they can get back to their counter and finish cooking.
This set includes: a wooden ice cream counter, eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, a cup, a scooper, tongs, a wooden spoon, and six pretend $1 bills.
Promising review: "What a great toy! This is a very sturdy, well-made, creative toy. Both my older grandkids and toddler grandkids enjoyed playing with this for a long time. The colors are bright, and the click-on toppings of sprinkles were so realistic and a big hit. The toolbox-looking carrier was such a good idea. The carrier holds everything and stores the pieces well. There are not an enormous amount of pieces, so it is easy to clean up." —Mpulsbyer
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
16. A set of highly satisfying tempera paint sticks everyone will love — yes, even parents! These no-mess sticks are fun for kids because they deliver rich, pigmented colors. As a bonus, adults won't have a huge nightmare to clean up.
Promising review: "Best invention almost ever (there’s still sliced bread). I mean how can you go wrong with paint in a stick?!! I mean certainly a toddler can go wrong with it. A toddler can go wrong somehow with a spaghetti noodle!!! But seriously, I saw these paint sticks at one of our local art galleries and it was an immediate MUST HAVE!!! Vibrant colors and they fit in little hands SO well!!! My kiddo loves them and so does her Momma!!" —RNinMD70
Get a pack of 24 pens from Amazon for $22.48+ (also available as a two-pack).