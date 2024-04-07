35 Things To Upgrade Your Outdoor Space So That You’ll Never Want To Leave

1. A set of connectable Edison bulb string lights for creating *the* most charming patio on the block. These darling lights will keep your backyard hangs going strong long after the sun goes down.
Promising review: "I have ordered four boxes of these light sets now. I love love love these lights. They are gorgeous. I plugged them in while in the package to make sure they all worked. Then I unscrewed all the bulbs to make it easy to hang. I hung them up all around my balcony using a staple gun. When I finished I screwed the light bulbs all in :) I would highly recommend these lights. They are PINTEREST perfect!" —Cora
Get it from Amazon for $17.89+ (available in several sizes and colors).
2. And some whimsical swaying garden lights to illuminate your greenery and set the scene for a summer night that's (seemingly) filled with dancing fireflies.
One set of these lights comes with eight stems that have bulbs on the end. They are completely solar-powered, so there is no charging or cords involved!
Promising review: "I love these little balls of moving light in our garden! Make sure you 'loosen' them up out of the box. They are very upright at first, but the wires flex, and you can arrange them to appear to float in the night. I plan on buying more to give the illusion to my whole backyard. They are not too bright, but absolutely are brighter than many of my other solar lights. So far mine have stayed lit until morning!! The wind makes them bounce and sway, just enchanting!! Buy some! They will make you happy!!" —Ruth Anderson
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.98+ (also available in packs of four and six).
3. A zero-gravity canopy swing so you can get your outside cozy vibes going while having ample shade from the overly bright sun.
Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable and made very well!! And it only took my hubby and me 25 to 30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash
Get it from Amazon for $179.99+ (available in nine colors).
4. Or a pair of zero-gravity outdoor lounge chairs if you love seating that adapts to your mood. Want to sit upright while reading a book? No problem. Want to kick back and take an afternoon snooze? You got it.
These folding lounge chairs also come with utility trays you can easily snap on and off to hold drinks, a book, etc.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these chairs!! Bought them for our new pool and only went with one set until we decided if we liked them or not. Very comfy and love that we pulled them out of the box and enjoyed them right away. Very easy to recline and lock into position. The drink tray is easy to snap on and convenient for holding drinks, phones, books, etc. Like that, they fold up very easily so that we can take them with us to a picnic or a game. Love them so much, I ordered two more!! Looking forward to comfy summer by the pool!!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pair from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in four colors).
5. OR!!! A cute little garden bench because you'll need a place to plop down and lovingly admire your beautiful yard!
6. An inflatable pool — let's be honest, as soon as it starts warming up outside, you'll want to take a dip. It won't take up as much space *or* require as much maintenance as a permanent pool. Reviewers also say it's quick and easy to inflate!
It also has a bench and cup holders!
Promising review: "I have had this pool for about two weeks now, and I LOVE IT!!! It was simple to set up; I got a little electric pump, and it took about 10 minutes to inflate, and then about half an hour to fill with water. Pay attention to make sure you set it up on level ground or it will be lopsided. I live in South Carolina, so it is already hot and humid, and I use it about every afternoon. It is probably good for two adults, maybe one adult, and a couple of kids. The built-in seat and headrest are really quite comfy and relaxing. I will definitely buy this same pool again if it springs a leak and can't be fixed; if I could give it 10 stars, I would. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE it!!!" —Kathryn J.
Get it from Amazon for $46.99.
7. A top-rated portable projector to facilitate the most epic outdoor movie nights ever while you enjoy the delightful evening breeze.
Promising review: "Very impressed! Didn't want to spend $400+ on a projector system, but didn't want to totally compromise the viewing quality either. Even watching movies when it’s still slightly bright out is doable with this system and we love it. Simple remote and functions make it easy to set up. Sound works fine as is, but love that we can also plug in external speakers for an even better experience." —Jade
Get it from Amazon for $57.98+ (available in four styles).
8. And a projection screen with a HUGE viewing area so everyone watching will feel like they're at the theater. Good luck getting them to leave at the end of the night!
The screen is 120 inches and made of an anti-crease material. It also comes with brackets and ropes for mounting purposes.
Promising review: "This screen is perfect for our use. We bought it for outdoor movie nights, whether being on the garage door, in the backyard, camping, or inside the garage. It’s very easy to install with no wrinkles and shows a great picture. I’ve attached pictures that show how well I can still see the picture despite being surrounded by 7,000 Christmas lights in close vicinity." —Hallie H.
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
9. A hanging hammock chair if you want nothing but chill vibes in your backyard. As soon as you walk outside, you'll want to curl up in this cocoon-like structure and ~hang~ out with a good book or playlist.
This swinging hammock chair comes with two cushions and installation hardware.
Promising review: "Back to basics — simple, chic, and comfortable. Perfect addition for the backyard, porch, anywhere you'd like to lounge. There were no installation directions, but they do provide a number of options to work with based on your needs." —afytasuki
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in three colors).
10. Or, a double cotton hammock when hanging one isn't an option — this comes with a sturdy steel stand that does the heavy lifting for you.
Plus, the stand is easy to assemble, disassemble, and pack up in the included carrying case for storage or travel.
Promising review: "Features to love: The cotton fabric is sturdy and breathable. I never feel stuck to it the way I do in a nylon hammock. The setup/take down is super easy and the frame is very sturdy — we have definitely put 300+ pounds in it. The ability to raise and lower the hammock with the multiple hook positions might be the best feature. I have bad knees and like to get into the hammock from a higher position... no problem. My kids like it lower so they can reach the ground to swing it... no problem. It works great as a traditional hammock to lay in. It works as a 'swing' to sit on. It has enough fabric that you can cover up if you're cold or want to block out light or bugs. We have accidentally left it out in the rain several times and it dries great, hasn't faded from the sun, hasn't had any mold, and hasn't developed any weird smell.
Things not to love: Nothing! This is a great hammock. It may not be as portable as those little nylon hammocks but if this is for your yard and not for camping, this is hard to beat." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $99.49+ (available in 17 colors).