If Your Closet Is A Total Horror Show, These 31 Things Will Turn It Into An Organized Dream Come True

1. A set of shelf dividers that'll keep each section of folded clothes separate and pristinely organized. No more scary piles toppling down on you like you just lost a game of Jenga!
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels! The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.
Promising review: "I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf, so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution. I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." —BarbraGenie
2. And closet dividers if sifting through your wardrobe to find that *one* garment has become your worst nightmare. Separate sections by sleeve types, dresses, skirts, sweaters, jackets, etc.
The White Loft is a Texas-based small business that specializes in handmade goods such as closet dividers, growth charts, and more.
Promising review: "Item is helping keep my closet organized and looks great." —Sophie Weber
3. A belt organizer because accessories often get overlooked when it comes to closet organization — not anymore! This tall, slim organizer won't take up much room and it'll store your fave belts in a non-horrific way.
Promising review: "Wow! Love the way my belts look in the Elypro. Helped me keep my belts organized in a compact design. Easy to pick a belt for the day. No more fumbling with dangling belts in the closet. My closet feels like I’m at the store belt shopping." —Fred Rivera
4. A set of Wonder Hangers to maximize hanging space in your closet in ways you could only dream of. You'll soon ~wonder~ how you ever lived without these little miracles.
Promising review: "These wonder hangers are WONDERful. My closet space has doubled, at least. I have ordered them for every closet in my home. I also recommended them to friends and family. I love them." —Nancy J
5. Plus, a set of hook-shaped hangers so you don't have to keep your hoodies in a messy pile that threatens to jump out at you whenever you grab one. This gives you an easy way to hang them *and* helps you find the one you need ASAP.
BTW — Venalli is an Overland Park, Kansas-based small biz specializing in genius hooks for hoodies *and* vibrant hoodies to go with them.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Daniel Boan says: "This is one of those 'where has this been all my life?!' type of products. I'm a sucker for a soft hoodie, especially ever since my apartment became my office and now I can wear them 24/7. As much as I love curling up in them, hanging hoodies in the closet is SUCH a pain. They always slip right off my plastic hangers unless I zip them all the way up, so they usually just end up thrown over a random chair (or that mini elliptical I bought in March 2020 and have used a total of two times 😬). These little hook-shaped hangers are the storage miracle I never knew I needed. Now, I can just hang my sweatshirts and jackets by the hood and easily grab them when I need them — no zipping or folding necessary! Best of all, the pile of random hoodies on my chair has disappeared. I'm keeping the mini elliptical covered though."
6. And!!! A hanger stacker for organizing all your hangers rather than having them exist in a terrifying heap that makes you question your life choices.
No more searching for missing hangers, no more cluttering up your space with empty hangers. We love an easy solution!
Promising review: "Great functionality. I gather hangers as I gather dirty clothes. This stacker lives in my laundry room between the washer and dryer. It keeps my plastic hangers under control and I no longer suffer 'clothes hanger rage' from them getting tangled and not cooperating with me." —msw
7. A cube storage organizer when you're haunted by the thought of letting any inch of closet space go unused. Whether you put it on the top shelf or under your hanging clothes, you'll have *much* more room for folded clothes and such.
You can arrange the six cubes in the style that works best for your closet setup!
Promising review: "I put these in my closet to make extra shelves for sweaters/sweatshirts. They were easy to assemble and worked great at adding additional space to my closet. I like that my clothes don’t topple over into the pile next to them anymore. They were easy to put together, and if I move they will be easy to take apart, put in a small box and move. I'm very happy with this purchase." —Goldensummerdog
8. Vacuum storage bags if your main closet issue is a serious lack of space. You can compress bulky linens and seasonal clothes to create soo much more space for organizing your wardrobe staples.
Promising review: "I wasn't sure about this product and I didn't believe it would work, OH HOW WRONG I WAS !!!!!!!! I purchased the jumbo bags and I actually was able to place over 20 thick sweaters in one bag; three leather coats, five pea coats, and additional winter clothing into another bag. In total, I had six jumbo bags in which I was able to store all my husband's and my winter clothing away, creating space and eliminating overwhelming clutter. I will definitely purchase smaller size, jumbo size, and all sizes to create more space and organize all my clothing." —VickyGener85
9. OR some hanging vacuum bags, which is perfect for reducing the size of your puffy winter jackets while still keeping them on hangers in the closet for easy access.
Promising review: "These hanging vacuum storage bags are the best to organize your clothes when you don't have much room in your closet. I didn't really think my big bulky jackets would fit and they do. I put all four that I have in one bag. I was impressed honestly that all four fit in one bag and the hanger is strong enough to hold all the weight of all four." —Ruby Espinoza
10. A collapsible bin with a front flap that *actually* folds down so you can stop freaking out over ruined clothes piles. You can grab an item from anywhere in the stack (yes, even the bottom) without completely destroying it.
Great Useful Stuff is a small biz based in Sonoma, California, featuring a selection of home and lifestyle products that are great *and* useful.
11. Some huge storage bins when it's time to store seasonal items so you have more room in your closet to justify another shopping spree. Everything stays organized and the clear window lets you see what's inside without opening it.
Promising review: "I use these everywhere. They are great for storing yarn, projects, linens, winter clothes. Lightweight but super sturdy even when overfilled. They keep things clean and organized. And they fold right back up again into a small flat square when not in use." —Bookism
12. A bedding holder to prevent the inevitable stress that ensues when you attempt to organize — the absolute horror 😱. You can easily and neatly store sheets, blankets, and comforters with these!
You use this by loosening the bag's drawstring and placing place unfolded sheets inside with the pillowcases loaded on top. Select the current sheet size from the indicator strap (T for Twin, F for Full, Q for Queen, and K for King). Close the bag and store it on a shelf in your closet. Each small bag can hold up to one full set of king-size sheets, pillowcases included! The medium and large bags can hold more inside, like blankets, pillow toppers, and lightweight comforters
Bumble Made is a small biz based in Lynden, Washington, that created the O-Sheet bedding holder for sheets, pillowcases, and other linens.
Promising review: "This is literally one of the best products I've ever purchased. It keeps my sheets so organized, good quality, and makes my life so much easier. I will definitely be buying more for the larger blankets and spare room sheets! Thank you!" —Jennifer Briney
