1. A cap organizer to store your hats in a way that only takes up a teensy bit of room! Attach it to a hanger and it'll easily store up to 10 of your faves.
Each cap organizer can hold up to 10 items.
Promising review: "This product is super easy to use, it was already assembled when I opened the package. All you have to do is loop it around your hanger and start clipping your hats in. Using this product opened up so much more space in my closet." —Maria
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors and in packs of one, three, or four).
2. A versatile velvet storage ottoman for keeping all your candles, remotes, and other random items out of sight. Trust me, your place will feel *much* bigger without so many odds and ends lying around.
Promising reviews: "I love this ottoman/footstool. It is so worth its price and more. The color is gorgeous. It is nice and soft. [It] has the ability to hold things in the storage [area] and looks amazing. This is a must-buy. If I need more foot stools I will definitely buy this one again. Love it." —Dr. Jen Fry
"This was the easiest thing to assemble and it's so nice! It's perfect as a small side table to a chair in our small living room. It looks more high-end than expected because of the velvet pleats. The flip top and storage are versatile and it has an overall stylish look." —Andrea
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in seven colors).
3. A broom and mop organizer that'll finally save your cleaning closet so it's useful again. Plus, hanging your tools gives more usable floor space, so this one's a no-brainer!
Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to [the] wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn
Get it from Amazon for $16.97 (available in four colors and as a two-pack).
4. A set of shelf dividers so you can take advantage of every inch of your closet while keeping your folded clothes perfectly organized. That also means no more piles toppling over onto each other like you just lost a game of Jenga.
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels! The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.
Promising review: "I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf, so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution. I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." —BarbraGenie
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.99.
5. A lift-top coffee table if you've been sending out an SOS for your cramped living room setup. This multifunctional piece of furniture will complement your small living space perfectly. You can use it to eat a meal and work on your laptop!
Promising review: "This has become a favorite furniture item in our living room. It not only brightens the space with its light top but also adds a lot of functional storage space. Definitely glad we got it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $126.11+ (available in five colors).
6. A genius sofa arm tray table because sometimes all you want is a place to *safely* set your drink down without investing in a giant piece of furniture with tons of assembly required.
Ewart Woods is a small business that creates handmade organization and storage solutions that blend into your home decor.
Promising review: "The sofa arm table is gorgeous; the color is great and fits perfectly on my sofa! The make of it is also great and seems like it would last. Definitely recommend." —Aubrey
Get it from Ewart Woods on Etsy for $46.94 (originally $55.22; available in 10 colors and three styles).
7. A versatile hanging organizer that'll work wonders in nearly any room that needs rescuing. Whether you use it for pantry items or toiletries, it's a simple way to make a big impact on your tiny space.
Promising review: "These come with their hangers and will add considerable storage. I put one on the inside of our pantry door and the second on the back of the door going from laundry room to garage. I initially was interested in getting one for the pantry, but the second was a nice bonus, and it makes a great place to hold cleaning supplies. Well-made, excellent price." —Kimberlee
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.87.
8. Under-bed storage bags when it's time to say goodbye to seasonal items (for now, anyway). You'll be able to store sweaters, thick jackets, and other items under the bed instead so they don't occupy your dangerously limited closet space.
You can use these for so much more than clothing! Think craft supplies, extra toiletries, shoes...basically whatever you have too much of.
Promising review: "These storage bags are fantastic. I live in a small apartment where storage space is at a premium. I use these to store my Costco toilet paper and paper towels so I don't need to make as many trips to the store. It keeps them in pristine condition and out of sight. The handles make them easy to pull in and out, and they fold up nicely when not in use. I'm thinking about getting two more since four will fit under my queen bed." —Kimberly Dorn
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.97+ (available in three colors and in packs of four).
9. A genius magnetic stove shelf for clearing out that very messy spice drawer or cabinet you've been losing sleep over. Plus, all your cooking staples will now be within reach and ready to use!
This shelf is completely magnetic, so this is a great renter-friendly option to avoid using nails and drilling!
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Promising review: "The shelf installed in a snap. It has two sturdy magnets that hold it securely onto the slightly rounded back of my stove. I felt comfortable setting a full jar of honey on it, and I haven’t seen it move at all as I have been cooking. I have limited space in the kitchen, so I’m really happy to have an additional place to set things I need frequently. It doesn’t look like an add-on; it looks like part of the stove. I’m really happy with it!" —Sylvia J.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and three colors).
10. An over-the-cabinet shelf to maximize kitchen storage space when it's sorely lacking. Use it to store cutting boards and other essentials —it's better than shoving 'em into a cabinet only for them to fall out when you open it!
Promising review: "I have so many cutting boards with different thicknesses and sizes, I also have trays. They were all lying at the bottom of my kitchen cabinet. I kept stacking them standing up and they kept falling. This was perfect; it fits all of them and it's brilliant that I didn't need to dig holes to hang. That option was why I bought it. I think it was a great purchase." —Iman Ali
Get it from Amazon for $16.87 (available in brown and silver).
11. A towel rack if you don't have the luxury of a giant linen closet in your home. Mount this baby on the wall, roll up your towels, and you've got the next best thing.
Promising review: "Perfect for our bathroom! We recently moved and the new master bath doesn't have a linen closet, so we had to get creative with how to store everyday items like towels. Since they were going to be out in the open, I wanted something that was functional yet decorative. This fit the bill perfectly! We have towels from IKEA, and even tightly rolled, the rack was a bit tight, so I just used my hands and gently pulled each hook out a bit and now the towels fit perfectly. I am very happy with this purchase!" —CMVMFamily
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in five colors).
12. A sleek magnetic strip because you shouldn't be plotting revenge against a knife block due to how much space it consumes on your counter. Swap it out for this, which will look lovely against your backsplash while storing your knives!
This is much better than storing knives in a drawer where they can scrape up against each other and dull the blades. This magnetic bar comes with mounting hardware and instructions to hang it up, and it is also compatible with Velcro or any kind of mounting tape.
Promising review: "I want to order another one!!! I wish I had thought to purchase one of these sooner. The magnet is strong and holds plenty of my everyday knives. I decided to put it on the side of my fridge and it holds perfectly when you remove the back and stick directly on. I didn't need anything extra to hold it in place either. Now I have more counter space." —RayJoni07
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in six sizes).