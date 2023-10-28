35 Things That'll Keep Your Pet Cozy And Entertained This Fall

1. A mounted catnip ball that'll send even the chillest cats into a silly frenzy that's a little too fun to watch. Each ball has a different flavor so there's a good chance they'll like at least one of 'em.
The four flavors include silvervine, gall fruit, catnip, and cat sugar.
Promising review: "The cats are in love with this thing and it is so durable! They have been rubbing their faces against it as well as pulling on it with their paws and it has not fallen once. Great entertainment!" —Sky
Get the set of four from Amazon for $12.99 (available connected or as stand-alone balls).
2. A durable chew toy for pups who get aggressive with their toys, especially after being cooped up inside a lil' too long! This sturdy toy will keep them entertained *and* withstand their tough chewing.
Promising review: "My 8-month-old hound dog with bionic jaws, who has destroyed $400 of toys in the three months since I rescued her, has not destroyed this. The rope even remains unshredded. We play with it in the park. She marches around with it in her mouth and plays tug with humans and canines. She also likes to play fetch with herself and this ball. And, like many dogs, she shakes her head back and forth quickly while holding the rope. The ball is too big for her mouth, but she tries to grab it. She is entertained and so am I!" —Mary G GTG Owner
Get it from Amazon for $24.27 (available in three sizes and six colors).
3. A self-groomer cat brush so your kitties can groom themselves and enjoy pets whenever they want. You can even load it up with catnip if they need some convincing.
Promising review: "None of my cats like to play with toys and it was driving me [wild]! They have so much energy but would get bored with any toy within days. I tried rotating them and interactive toys, anything and everything for hours and at different times. There is nothing that has kept my cats busy like these grooming tools! I have literally never seen any of them sit and mess with something for more than a few minutes but my cats will rub on this for like 20 min at a time. 100% worth the money!" —Amazon Customer
P.S. Don't forget to add some catnip to your cart so you can make your cat an offer they can't refuse!
Get it from Amazon for $7.19.
4. A snuggle puppy stuffed toy because your dog could use some extra love, especially if they have separation anxiety. It has a "real feel" heartbeat, so they're bound to ~fall~ in love with this toy.
The "real feel" heartbeat has two modes: 24-hour continuous use or eight-hour use with automatic shut-off. It comes with AAA batteries and a one-time use heat pack.
Snuggle Puppy was created in 1997 by a breeder who wanted to help a litter of puppies to transition to their new homes. It ended up being so effective that the line was eventually expanded to help other pets with stress and anxiety.
Promising review: "I received a puppy approximately two months ago, and she carries it around all over! As a new puppy, she has many toys, but always leaves the others after five minutes of play time. This one she carries all over the place, even when the heart is not beating. The toy is very durable and soft. Well worth the money I paid for it!" —Sophie23
Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in six colors).
5. Or a purr pillow your kitty will surely thank you for when it's snuggled up next to it. The gentle purring sound is soothing to anxious cats and will help occupy high-energy kitties!
The touch-activated purr pillow is available as a purple kitty or a blue sloth. Petstages offers other soothing toys, including a glow-in-the-dark mouse that contains catnip.
Promising review: "Got a little baby kitten. He's very playful so I wanted to get him a toy to keep him occupied with something other than my ankles and legs...he absolutely loves it. He's been using it for a few months now. The purring effect is really cool, as soon as I turn it on it immediately catches his attention and even puts him to sleep sometimes." —Alfred
Get it from Amazon for $13.74+ (available in three styles and five colors).
6. A gorgeous wooden cat tree when you want to entertain your climbing feline without ruining your home's aesthetic. If your cat loves to birdwatch from a window as the leaves fall off the trees, I can promise you this is *the* ultimate way to keep them both cozy and entertained.
This is def a splurge purchase but I've had mine for about six months and have ~no regrets~ whatsoever. My high-energy cat has deemed this her safe place where she'll stare out the window birdwatching for hours and eventually give into a nap. It's also a huge help when she has the indoor zoomies and races around the house to burn off energy. She always comes right back to the cat tree to swat the pom-pom balls and go to town on the scratching posts! I personally appreciate that it doesn't stick out like a sore thumb and actually matches the aesthetic in my space without taking over the whole room. The quality is *chef's kiss* amazing, too.
Mau is a small biz founded by cat lovers who want to provide modern aesthetically pleasing cat furniture made from sustainable materials.
Promising review: "Wow! Not only is this the best looking cat tree, my two kittens jumped right up and started playing, and then napping, immediately. It’s really sturdy, too. One of my kittens is a Maine Coon, and it’s not wobbly like the carpeted trees you get at the pet store. Assembly instructions were the best I’ve ever used; everything was labeled and numbered, and it was helpful to watch the video first. All around, this is a high-quality product that works well and looks great while doing it!" —Paula Maroulis
Get it from Mau on Etsy or Amazon for $289 (available in three colors).
7. OR, a multilevel cat condo if you need even more entertainment for your cats. Whether you have a kitten with tons of energy or you have several cats in the home, this will keep 'em busy.
Promising review: " This is a great tower for my kitty, Pepper, who loves to climb. She entertains herself all day by running up and down the tree, hunting the hanging fluffballs on it. It allows me to give her vertical space compared to horizontal space as we have a very small apartment." —Isabel
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in four sizes and nine colors).
8. An interactive treat puzzle so your doggo will have to work a little harder for their reward! This keeps them occupied longer and prevents them from gobbling up their treats in one fell swoop.
You can hide their favorite treats inside the flip-top compartments and liftable dog-bone shapes, all of which have tiny air holes on top so your doggo can smell that something is hiding underneath. You might have to show them how to access the compartments the first time they use it, but reviewers say most dogs get the hang of it very quickly!
Promising review: "My puppy Chabuddy loves this puzzle ... He uses his nose and paws to remove covers, flip open the lids, and slide the boxes to reveal more treats. I didn’t have to teach Chabuddy what to do with the puzzle. I just gave him a single peak under one lid to show him food was in fact accessible and his nose did the rest of the work." —Clementine
Get it from Amazon for $7.19.
9. Or a slow feeder bowl to make mealtime even more exciting. It keeps their mind active by encouraging their foraging skills *and* captures their attention for more than five seconds.
Promising review: "Our three-month-old Aussie puppy was wolfing down her food, so we thought it would be a good idea to see if there was anything that could help with that. So glad to have found this bowl! It made a huge difference, and it keeps her busy so I can get a few things done without being concerned if she is getting into something she shouldn't.🙂. Bowl is made of a very thick plastic and appears to be very sturdy. I got the large bowl so the kibbles were more spread out, giving her more "fun time" while eating. She really seems to enjoy the problem-solving stimulation." —Red in Keds
Get it from Amazon for $6.35+ (available in four sizes and nine styles).
10. An organic cat grass growing kit for anyone with a furry friend who is downright obsessed with plants. Plus, if your cat is used to getting some backyard grass time, this is a nice replacement during the fall season when the yard is covered in piles of leaves.
This kit comes with a rustic wood planter that'll look great in your home. It contains a blend of barley, rye, oat, and wheat seeds, so it's packed with vitamins and minerals that are good for your cat!
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "I have been a customer for about a year now, and ever since the first time when we gave her gentle pets while she ate the grass, she’s now developed a whole daily routine! She meows at us every morning, demanding that we come and sit with her and pet her while she munches happily on the grass. It’s become such an important part of her daily routine that we bought two of the planters so that she can always have fresh grass." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.90 (available in four planter colors).
11. Or, a pack of all-natural matabi chew sticks because not all cats are over the moon for catnip. If your fur baby is a bit of an oddball and loves chewing on furniture legs and charger cables, these may captivate them.
Meowy Janes is a New Jersey-based small business that specializes in catnip alternatives. They work with sustainable, family-owned farms to source their natural products.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart gave these to her kitties: "I recently tried some of these out with my cats and they were a hit! TBH they've never really been super into catnip — they'll play with it but they don't go wild — so I was excited to see they were into these. They bat them around, rub their faces all over them, and ultimately, when they're done, hide them under a chair or in their cat condo so they can come back to them later."
Promising review: "I have two cats, one special needs almost blind kitty, and one very lovey-dovey, very vocal kitty. The special needs kitty has not warmed up to these yet, but she usually needs extra time with new things. But my talkative kitty just loves them! I scraped off some bark as instructed, and she gnawed, tossed, chased and altogether enjoyed them." —Grace Cook
Get them from Meowy Janes on Etsy for $11.85 or Amazon for $11.21.
12. A "cat dancer" toy when cheap thrills are the key to your hyperactive kitty's heart. Wave this toy around and watch 'em dance the night away — it'll be the best few bucks you ever spent.
Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him the happiest. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo
Get it from Amazon for $3.90.
13. A soft interactive snuffle mat that'll keep your pooch occupied while you deal with important tasks, like preparing for spooky season. Hide treats inside and they'll go to town searching for them.
Promising review: "My chiweenie absolutely loves this! He loves to dig and sniff around the kitchen floor so when I saw this I thought it would be a better way for him to release those canine desires. I feed him his dinner and breakfast in this somedays, it keeps him busy for about 30 minutes. He really seems to enjoy sniffing around the fake grass and digging at it for his food. He usually eats his entire bowl in under a minute so this is a great option also for those who have fast eaters! I am very happy I bought this item." —Erin
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
14. A washable fleece sleeping pad you can use as a crate mat OR just to provide yet *another* cozy spot where your pet can snooze the day away.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "Since this pad was designed for both cats and dogs, it comes in a wide range of sizes — I have the extra small, and it should be the perfect size for most cats. I keep mine on top of my Go Pet Club cat tree, on a platform that's fairly flat and hard otherwise. This turns it into the comfiest dozing spot, and it's easily their favorite spot on the tree! When I have to take a cat to the vet, I love to throw this pad in their carrier — not only does it provide extra cushioning, but it also has the comforting smell of home they'll recognize even when I have to take them to the scary vet clinic. If you have a window hammock, this would also work great on top of that too! FYI, I've also run this pad through the wash with no issues. "
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four colors and six sizes).
15. A surprisingly quiet swan fountain so you can motivate your cat to stay hydrated. Bonus points: They'll be mesmerized for hours. If your cat lingers by the sink faucet waiting for a drink, try this!
Don't forget to purchase a three-pack of replacement filters so your kitty never has to be without their precious fountain!
Promising review: "One of my cats has a health condition that makes it essential for her to drink as much water as possible, so I decided to try this fountain since it mimics the sink faucet more than the others I have. As soon as I turned it on, she came running, and she's loving it. It's small and plastic, so it's lightweight but probably easier to break than the metal one I have. It's very quiet, and the other cat (who doesn't seem to care about running water) has no problem drinking from the bowl portion. It was easy to assemble and seems easy to clean." —Bonnie A. Franz
Get it from Amazon for $35.99.
16. A genius set of catnip-infused felted balls if you're desperate to entertain your rambunctious feline on those lazy fall days when you're all out of energy. Return them to the tin to recharge with more catnip before the next play sesh.
Simply B Vermont is a small business located in Montpelier, Vermont that carries a huge selection of toys and accessories for both cats and dogs. You can also get dog bandanas, catnip alternatives,
Promising review: "My cat normally only likes toys with feathers and ribbons or catnip filled so I took a chance and ordered these for her. She is OBSESSED. She is like a little maniac running around chasing a little felt ball. I always hear crashing and it’s her throwing around the toy and running into things lol. So glad I purchased these and that she loves them so much!" —Kristina Meyer
Get it from Simply B Vermont on Etsy for $9.25+ (available in three tin colors).