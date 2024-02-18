Just 30 Things Basically Guaranteed To Get Your Dog's Tail Wagging With Joy

1. A genius treat-dispensing ball for a toy that's guaranteed to keep your pet busy for a hot minute. Pop some treats in the ball and watch their problem-solving skills shine as they work to retrieve 'em!
Promising review: "My dog is a fast eater. This toy keeps her busy for hours trying to get treats out of the ball. I put larger pieces of treats inside to slow down kibble from coming out of the ball. It's larger than others so it doesn't get stuck under furniture." —Lauren Howroyd
Get it from Amazon for $7.49.
2. An adorable custom pup cup to impress the barista and maybe even earn your dog an extra pump of whipped cream! Now that will get their tail wagging. Use it at the drive-thru or to make them a treat at home.
J & S Pawtique is an Etsy shop based in Texas that makes a variety of trendy apparel and accessories.
Promising review: "My pups always get a pup cup after grooming or vet visits. Having their own cups allows me to give them the correct amount at home. These cups are cute and reusable. I will be ordering more for my other dogs." —Lynn Turner
Get it from J & S Pawtique on Etsy for $13 (available in 18 design colors and in a larger size).
3. A dog car seat because both you *and* your pet should be safe during car ride adventures. The adjustable seatbelt ensures a comfy fit and the elevated seat can help prevent car sickness (and give them a better view). Endless joy rides await.
Promising review: "This is well made, sturdy, and so easy to install. It is totally worth every cent. It has a lifetime warranty. I totally feel that my dog is safe in this car seat. She loves that she can stand up and I don’t have to worry about her falling because it has the carabiner you attach to the dog's harness. It will be great for travel because it’s big enough for her to sleep in it. I have a toy Yorkie and she’s four lbs. This holds up to 30 lbs, which I think could be a little tight but for small dogs, it’s perfect!" —Laura Sajeski
Get it from Amazon for $59.95+ (available in three colors).
4. A wonderfully creamy paw butter so you can give your pup's crusty pads some much-needed lovin'. This balm helps relieve dry, cracked paws with a huge punch of moisture. Plus, it's completely safe if licked or swallowed.
Promising review: "This stuff works great! Our dog had extremely rough paws — to the point where they would scratch us. We purchased this and the problem went away. His paws felt SO nice after and it has a pleasant smell to it. A little bit also goes a long way, so this is definitely worth the buy." —Emily
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5. An interactive treat puzzle if your doggo needs mental stimulation, which will also serve as entertainment for you! They'll have to work a bit harder for their reward *and* it'll prevent them from gobbling up their treats in one fell swoop.
You can hide their favorite treats inside the flip-top compartments and liftable dog-bone shapes, all of which have tiny air holes on top so your doggo can smell that something is hiding underneath. You might have to show them how to access the compartments the first time they use it, but reviewers say most dogs get the hang of it very quickly!
Promising review: "My puppy Chabuddy loves this puzzle ... He uses his nose and paws to remove covers, flip open the lids, and slide the boxes to reveal more treats. I didn’t have to teach Chabuddy what to do with the puzzle. I just gave him a single peak under one lid to show him food was in fact accessible and his nose did the rest of the work." —Clementine
Get it from Amazon for $14.40.
6. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for sensitive pups battling allergies and itchy skin! These contain probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, promote healthy skin, and add shine to their coat. They'll be back to their usual tail-wagging self before you know it.
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine...nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation
Get a 90-count from Amazon for $26.97 (available in five varieties and as 50- or 250-count.
7. A snuggle puppy stuffed toy — your dog could use some extra love, especially if they have separation anxiety when you leave. It has a "real feel" heartbeat, so they're bound to fall in love with this toy!
The "real feel" heartbeat has two modes: 24-hour continuous use or eight-hour use with automatic shut-off. It comes with AAA batteries and a one-time use heat pack.
Snuggle Puppy was created in 1997 by a breeder who wanted to help a litter of puppies to transition to their new homes. It ended up being so effective that the line was eventually expanded to help other pets with stress and anxiety.
Promising review: "I received a puppy approximately two months ago, and she carries it around all over! As a new puppy, she has many toys, but always leaves the others after five minutes of playtime. This one she carries all over the place, even when the heart is not beating. The toy is very durable and soft. Well worth the money I paid for it!" —Sophie23
Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in six colors).
8. A dog sling carrier when you refuse to go anywhere without your bestie. Now you don't have to leave them behind when you go on adventures! Pop 'em in the sling and you'll *both* be overjoyed at the possibilities.
I purchased this dog sling carrier in 2020 when I was preparing for a cross-country move with my older pup. The adjustable strap is *chef's kiss* amazinggg and prevents the dog from sitting too low on your waist. There's also a safety hook to keep your pet secure and an adjustable neck strap to keep them comfy.
Promising review: "My 8-pound Yorkipoo is getting old and can no longer keep up with me on our long hikes. After purchasing this carrier, she now gets to ride in style after about a mile of walking. It's easy to set her inside it and it hooks securely to her harness to keep her from accidentally falling out. She seems very comfortable while in the carrier and she gets to look around and sniff the air while I get some exercise." —doughnut42
Get it from Amazon for $22.98+ (available in three sizes and 14 colors).
9. Or a three-wheel pet stroller — a dream come true for doggos who are a bit too heavy for a sling and aren't exactly thrilled about walking. They'll be able to stick their nose out and smell the fresh air while you do the hard work. Now that's true love!
Promising review: "This stroller is perfect! My dog has cataracts and I wanted her to walk with me. But since she won’t be able to see the sidewalk or other dogs, I was afraid to take her if I wasn’t going to carry her the whole time. This stroller came with a soft blanket pad, shade cover, and the best part, a zipper front covering. It allows her to get air and enjoy a luxury ride. ☺️ She loves her stroller!" —sunniedey119
Get it from Amazon for $29.98+ (available in six colors).
10. A bottle of Sniffington's flavored bubbles because pups mustn't be forgotten when it comes to random impulse buys that make you smile. This will have them jumping for joy (or bubbles) for the foreseeable future.
Sniffingtons is a Greenville, South Carolina–based Etsy shop filled with products designed for the enrichment of your dogs and cats.
Promising review: "Omg my dogs are in heaven and I am too! Something safe and friendly for my pups🥰 what more does one human need for her fur-children.❤️" —Brenda Sheehan
Get Sniffingtons on Etsy for $8.50+ (available in two sizes and nine scents).
11. A durable dual dog leash that'll get all the tails in the house excited the moment you bring it out for walkies! It has a padded handle and swivel clasp that automatically adjusts for dogs who just love to switch spots every five seconds. No tangled leashes here.
It also converts to a single leash for solo dog outings!
Promising review: "We have two very large dogs, and this leash has been a game-changer for our walks. The stretch in the leash allows for the dogs to stop and sniff without pulling on us. It’s so easy to hold thanks to the padded handle, and it feels sturdier than any other leash we’ve tried. Our dogs are litter mates, and one of them walks like a dream (slack in the leash, stays with you) but the bigger one loves to pull — this leash has helped that so much. It allows us to walk them together and allows for their different walk styles while keeping them from getting twisted. We’re even able to walk them while pushing our kids in a double stroller, that’s how well it works. If you have big dogs and want to walk them together, you need this leash!!" —Adel McCarthy
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two sizes and 14 colors).
12. A dog paw washer your pup will give you SO many kisses for, especially if they have a tendency to get down and dirty in the mud. And you'll be relieved that they're not tracking dirt all over the house, so it's a win-win. Add water, insert paw, and let the soft silicone bristles do the work.
Promising review: "A friend recommended this for our 60-lb Golden doodle that loves to run outside and gets muddy paws. We now use it almost daily and love it. I have since recommended it to my other friends who also love it. Well worth the price." —Amy Saehloff
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in three sizes, eight colors, and two sizes with or without a lid).
13. An outdoor bungee hanging tug toy to combine their two greatest passions: jumping and tugging. Sit back, relax, and watch the fun unfold *without* having to throw a ball every few minutes. This will get both your tails going!
It easily mounts to just about any tree by wrapping it around the trunk, hanging it from a branch, or a combination of the two. Also, reviewers note that it's easy to swap out the included rope toy with a new one if need be.
Promising review: "My dog is a large 100lb black lab who can easily mess up a wall trying to pull a toy off. I bought this for him, and he has been having a ball playing tug of war with the tree! Very durable!" —janelle
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three colors).
14. A gentle hair-removing glove so you can gently and effectively get rid of excess hair while giving them a nice massage. Not to mention you'll be *shook* by how much hair these can remove in just a few swipes.
Promising review: "Great product! I have two large dogs, one with long hair that has the magical power of never-ending shedding...and a short hair that also sheds a decent amount so it gets used a LOT. It works wonders on both hair types. Also have two cats, one of which doesn't like to be brushed very much, and she loves this too. It is so much easier than a regular brush because you can easily get all over without rubbing their bony areas too hard or hurting them." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
15. A rechargeable flopping fish toy if you want to keep everyone amused — four- and two-legged species alike. Everyone will love watching 'em tussle with this motion-activated toy!
Promising review: "I bought two for my Frenchie and Chihuahua and they both stay entertained for a good while tossing and chewing on the little trout. The charge usually lasts about a week on a single charge." —Chef Raul Alberto Dominguez
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in six styles).
16. An all-natural shampoo bar because some dogs experience unbearable itchiness and irritation. This helps nourish and moisturize their skin and get their tail wagging again in no time. Their coat will be ~so fresh and so clean clean~ without further irritating their skin.
It's made with olive oil, castor oil, coconut oil, apple cider vinegar, and lavender oil.
Simply Sage Dog Treats is a small biz in Norcross, Georgia, that makes all-natural paw balms, skin salves, and shampoos for pets with allergies or skin conditions. Not to mention that all of these products are lick-safe!
Promising review: "I always use natural shampoos for my dogs, but my older one always seems to get itchy from all of them. Until now. This shampoo is amazing! Not only does it clean well and not cause itching after the bath, but it has also decreased her overall itchiness to almost nothing at all! AND her skin feels and looks so much healthier! Thank you so much for making such a wonderful product. ❤️ I will definitely be back for more! 😄" —Jennifer
Get it from Simply Sage Dog Treats on Etsy for $9.50.
17. Plus, a suction licking pad to keep them perfectly content so bath time doesn't turn into an all-out brawl. Spread some PB, yogurt, or their fave wet food on it for the perfect distraction while you groom them.
Many reviewers suggest freezing this with the peanut butter on it first so that your pup has to really work at getting all that deliciousness out — which will keep them occupied a bit longer so you can do what you need to do!
Promising review: "Anyone who knows what it is like to try and wrestle a large dog into the bathtub for a shower will find this tool invaluable. My lovely boy hates to take a bath, which is weird because he loves swimming in any water he can find! What can I say dogs love peanut butter...and this mat worked wonders for me to bribe my big boy into the tub to get clean!" —Ejrunner
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (also available as a two-pack).