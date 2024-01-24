29 Things That'll Turn Your Nightmarish Closet Into An Organized Dream

1. A set of Wonder Hangers to maximize hanging space in your closet in ways you could only dream of. You'll soon ~wonder~ how you ever lived without these little miracles.
2. A set of hook-shaped hangers so you don't have to keep your hoodies in a messy pile that comes tumbling down whenever you grab one. This gives you an easy way to hang them *and* helps you find the one you need ASAP.
BTW — Venalli is an Overland Park, Kansas-based small biz specializing in genius hooks for hoodies *and* vibrant hoodies to go with them.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Daniel Boan says: "This is one of those 'where has this been all my life?!' type of products. I'm a sucker for a soft hoodie, especially ever since my apartment became my office and now I can wear them 24/7. As much as I love curling up in them, hanging hoodies in the closet is SUCH a pain. They always slip right off my plastic hangers unless I zip them all the way up, so they usually just end up thrown over a random chair (or that mini elliptical I bought in March 2020 and have used a total of two times 😬). These little hook-shaped hangers are the storage miracle I never knew I needed. Now, I can just hang my sweatshirts and jackets by the hood and easily grab them when I need them — no zipping or folding necessary! Best of all, the pile of random hoodies on my chair has disappeared. I'm keeping the mini elliptical covered though."
3. And a hanger stacker for organizing all your hangers rather than having them exist in a tangled disaster that makes you question your life choices.
No more searching for missing hangers, no more cluttering up your space with empty hangers. We love an easy solution!
Promising review: "Great functionality. I gather hangers as I gather dirty clothes. This stacker lives in my laundry room between the washer and dryer. It keeps my plastic hangers under control and I no longer suffer 'clothes hanger rage' from them getting tangled and not cooperating with me." —msw
Get it from Amazon for $24.57+ (available in seven multipack sizes).
4. Closet dividers if sifting through your wardrobe to find that *one* garment has become a living nightmare. Separate sections by sleeve types, dresses, skirts, sweaters, jackets, etc.
The White Loft is a Texas-based small business that specializes in handmade goods such as closet dividers, growth charts, and more.
Promising review: "Item is helping keep my closet organized and looks great." —Sophie Weber
Get it from The White Loft on Etsy for $29.56+ (originally $36.95+).
5. A cube storage organizer when you can't stand to let any inch of closet space go unused! Whether you put it on the top shelf or under your hanging clothes, you'll have *much* more room for folded clothes and such.
You can arrange the six cubes in the style that works best for your closet setup!
Promising review: "I put these in my closet to make extra shelves for sweaters/sweatshirts. They were easy to assemble and worked great at adding additional space to my closet. I like that my clothes don’t topple over into the pile next to them anymore. They were easy to put together, and if I move they will be easy to take apart, put in a small box and move. I'm very happy with this purchase." —Goldensummerdog
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).
6. A set of shelf dividers to keep each section of folded clothes separate and pristinely organized. No more scary piles toppling down on you like you just lost a game of Jenga!
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels! The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.
Promising review: "I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf, so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution. I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." —BarbraGenie
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.99.
7. Vacuum storage bags if your main closet issue is a serious lack of space. You can compress bulky linens and seasonal clothes to create soo much more space for organizing your wardrobe staples.
Promising review: "I wasn't sure about this product and I didn't believe it would work, OH HOW WRONG I WAS !!!!!!!! I purchased the jumbo bags and I actually was able to place over 20 thick sweaters in one bag; three leather coats, five pea coats, and additional winter clothing into another bag. In total I had six jumbo bags in which I was able to store all my husband's and my winter clothing away, creating space and eliminating overwhelming clutter. I will definitely purchase smaller size, jumbo size, and all sizes to create more space and organize all my clothing." —VickyGener85
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six sizes and six quantities).
8. OR some hanging vacuum bags, which is perfect for reducing the size of your puffy winter jackets while still keeping them on hangers in the closet for easy access.
Promising review: "These hanging vacuum storage bags are the best to organize your clothes when you don't have much room in your closet. I didn't really think my big bulky jackets would fit and they do. I put all four that I have in one bag. I was impressed honestly that all four fit in one bag and the hanger is strong enough to hold all the weight of all four." —Ruby Espinoza
Get a set of four from Amazon for $27.79+ (available in four colors and various sizes).
9. A collapsible bin with a delightful front flap that *actually* folds down. You can grab an item from anywhere in the stack (yes, even the bottom) without ruining it completely. Yep, this is what dreams are made of.
Great Useful Stuff is a small biz based in Sonoma, California, featuring a selection of home and lifestyle products that are great *and* useful.
Get it from Great Useful Stuff for $25 (available in three sizes).
10. A pack of huge storage bins when it's time to store seasonal items so you have more room in your closet to justify another shopping spree. Everything stays organized and the clear window lets you see what's inside without opening it.
Promising review: "These bags offer a perfect solution for my storage. I was able to put my seasonal items like summer clothes, comforters, jeans, pillows, etc. I also was able to put the stuffed animals my children were playing with when they were young but I did not have the heart to throw away for sentimental reasons. I like the part that I can see through what I placed inside. Once filled up, I was able to carry it to my shed because the bags were light." —Kassandra C. Salinas
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $19.49+ (available in four colors).
11. A bedding holder to eliminate the inevitable stress that ensues when you attempt to organize linens. You can easily and neatly store sheets, blankets, and comforters with these!
You use this by loosening the bag's drawstring and placing place unfolded sheets inside with the pillowcases loaded on top. Select the current sheet size from the indicator strap (T for Twin, F for Full, Q for Queen, and K for King). Close the bag and store it on a shelf in your closet. Each small bag can hold up to one full set of king-size sheets, pillowcases included! The medium and large bags can hold more inside, like blankets, pillow toppers, and lightweight comforters
Bumble Made is a small biz based in Lynden, Washington, that created the O-Sheet bedding holder for sheets, pillowcases, and other linens.
Promising review: "This is literally one of the best products I've ever purchased. It keeps my sheets so organized, good quality, and makes my life so much easier. I will definitely be buying more for the larger blankets and spare room sheets! Thank you!" —Jennifer Briney
Get it from Bumble Made on Etsy for $25+ (available in three sizes and five colors).
12. A sock and underwear organizer set if you have drawer space in your closet for these items BUT they're a hot mess in terms of organization. Is there anything better than a dedicated compartment for each item? I think not.
It comes with four sets in different dimensions so they can hold different size garments.
Promising review: "I hemmed and hawed over this while it spent months on my wish list. My top dresser drawer was full to the brim with bras, undies, socks, and tights and I kept using the same few items that were always on top. I was afraid not all my undergarments would fit but finally, I had little choice and ordered this in pink. Oh my! I’m in LOVE! I feel like one of those uber-organized TikTok moms every time I pull the drawer open. Super easy to set up and fill. If you have too many socks or tights or undies each well can fit more than one on top of each other. The included pieces fit perfectly in a standard tall bureau which I had been concerned about. Take the plunge, you’ll be super glad you did!" –Chrissquasi
Get it from Amazon for $13.87 (available in seven colors).
13. A ~dreamy~ bifolding jewelry stand because have you ever attempted to untie a necklace knot? Spoiler alert: it's not fun. This slim stand will help you organize your fave accessories and it'll look cute doing it.
Simple and Neat is a small business based in Seattle that specializes in home storage and organization.
Promising review: "This is way better than throwing all my accessories in my drawer! It looks so neat and makes looking for earrings so much easier. I’ll probably buy another when I run out of room." —