28 Things That’ll Help You Organize Your Pantry So You Actually Know What’s In There

1. A set of airtight food storage containers *with* labels so you can toss all those bulky boxes in the trash and make your future self very happy. You'll save space in the kitchen and probably open your pantry simply to admire the organization.
2. Plus, some reusable label stickers that'll take your organization obsession to the next level. You'll never have to guess what's what when rummaging in the pantry for a snack.
You can use a permanent marker to write on these labels. The included eraser (or regular rubbing alcohol) will remove it when you're ready to reuse it for something else!
Promising review: "Great, sticks well to our plastic containers, and they haven't come off in the dishwasher yet even on the bottom rack. They make my fridge so neat and easy to find everything." —The Brown Family
Get a two-pack of 70 labels from Amazon for $14.99+ (also available in packs of three or four).
3. A set of TikTok-famous adjustable mug organizers to safely stack mugs on top of each other without them crashing down on you. Take advantage of that vertical space so you have more room on the shelves!
Elypro is a small business in New York City making clever organization products for the home.
Promising review: "These mug organizers work really well. I just ordered my third set. I've been using them for about five months and the cups sit on them nicely. I like that you can change the size so if you have some mugs which are bigger/smaller than others, the organizers work for them as well." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six (to organize 12 mugs) from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
4. And some shelf organizers because sometimes the best way to maximize your *very* limited pantry space is to store things vertically.
Promising review: "EXACTLY what we were looking for. Oak color blends right into [the] interior of cabinets and white supports match our dishes. Going to, for sure, buy more for every cabinet in the house. Instantly gained twice the storage. No longer have to pick up a stack of dishes to grab a tray, etc. Bargain as well. Looks way better and supports so much more than old wire shelves... Solid wood/metal. Easy to install each shelf with nothing but the four screws included and a Phillips head screwdriver. Had all four "built" in less than five minutes. 100% recommend! —Rebecca Lynn
Get a set of four from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors; also available as a set of two).
5. A brilliantly sneaky hidden spice shelf attachment when you're fresh outta counter space but still need a way to store some spices, dammit. Install it under a kitchen shelf and pull it out whenever you're cooking.
Psst — some reviewers also use this for easy access to pill bottles!
Promising review: "I am very happy with this purchase. It couldn't have been any easier to install. I am looking forward to being able to gain more space inside my cabinets once I fully get my spices transferred into these (I bought two)." —SA Thompson
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
6. A two-tier slide-out storage basket with dividers so you can finally declutter the mountain of snacks in your pantry! Many reviewers also use these to organize the cabinets under the sink.
Promising review: "These were a great solution to items getting shoved to the back of my pantry and expiring because they were inaccessible. It's easy to rotate new items in because the baskets are reversible. Easy to assemble. I ended up ordering 6 of these and love them. Recommended!" —Karla Freeman
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three colors and in packs of two or four).
7. A set of under-shelf baskets for turning every bit of available space into storage. These will add a bit of extra storage for all those odds and ends that need to be organized.
Just slide it on your shelf — the installation's that simple!
Promising review: "These are excellent quality, sturdy, and well-made. I appreciate that when slid in place, the front of the basket lines up flush with the edge of the shelf (some lesser brands protrude a bit beyond the shelf, making it impossible to close the cupboard properly). Look no further — these are the best deal you'll find." —peggydf
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $38.99 (also available in black and in larger sets).
8. A hanging spice rack because you didn't sign up to go on a scavenger hunt whenever you need some spice! Use 'em on the wall inside the pantry or on the door — either way, your spice storage situation just got a major upgrade.
Promising review: "My husband is a serious cook and not just any spice rack will accommodate his collection. Fortunately, we found these racks (we bought two sets) which were nicely and easily installed on the inside of our pantry door. They are sturdy and attractive, and hold lots of spice jars." —VHH
Get a set of four from Amazon for $19.99.
9. Or! A set of spice-gripper clips if you're fresh out of shelf space and don't want to commit to a rack. Stick these babies on the pantry wall or door and voilà! Not a single inch of space shall go unused.
Promising review: "OMG, I love these things! Such a simple idea; how did I ever live without them? ... They hold all different circumferences of spice bottles. If some spices are too big to place all in the same connected row, you can cut off a tab and separate them. It doesn’t really affect the items on the shelves; you just have to push them back a little (maybe half an inch or so), so the spices have clearance when the door is shut." —Bridget D.
Get a set of six strips (holds 30 jars) from Amazon for $13.97 (also available as a set of four and in colors white and black).
10. A double-sided tea organizer that'll save prime real estate on your shelves *and* eliminate those bulky tea boxes. Reduce clutter and never struggle to find your fave tea flavor? Yes, please!
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "I'm very impressed with this product! My cabinet was overflowing with boxes of tea bags. This little container stores a lot of tea bags and takes up very little space. I highly recommend." —Beth McGarry
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).
11. A set of glass storage canisters because opening your pantry shouldn't give you nightmares. These will help you get organized, save space, *and* make your storage look way more appealing.
This set includes 11.8", 8", 6.6", 5", and 4" canisters.
Promising reviews: "Very simple and elegant canisters. Adhesive works great and locks the jars very well. Adds a great touch to the kitchen and exactly as pictured." —Anela
"These canisters are beautiful and fit our needs perfectly. The seal on the lids works great and the glass isn't too thin which is what I worried about when researching containers. I love the variety of container sizes in this set. We will definitely be purchasing these again. They are an organizer's dream!" —Kathy C
Get a set of five from Amazon for $29.95.
12. And some spice and pantry labels to slap on your storage containers so they're more organized (and prettier, of course). It'll also be easier to keep track of what needs to be added to the grocery list when you actually know what's in there.
Upon placing your order, you can indicate whether you want a standard set of labels, which includes a specific list of spices (available in variations of 20, 40, or 80). You can also choose a custom set and indicate which spice labels you want to receive (available in multiple variations ranging from five to 50). Be sure to check out the pantry labels the shop offers as well!
Daisy Paper House is a Cali-based Etsy shop that designs a variety of simplistic labels for the home.
Promising review: "These labels are beautiful, I couldn't be happier with them. I bought the spice labels and I intend to buy the full array of pantry labels as I continue to improve my kitchen!" —Michelle Frasu
Get five custom labels from Daisy Paper House on Etsy for $12+ (available in seven label sizes, standard or custom sets, and other design options here).
13. An adjustable wrap stand so you can neatly store plastic wrap, aluminum foil, etc. while also making it more easily accessible. No more tossing them in the pantry, slamming the door shut, and hoping for the best.
Promising review: "Love this! It is a great way to stack wraps like foil, seal and press, wax paper, and parchment paper as well as zipper bags of various sizes. We always store these in our under-cabinet Lazy Susan, and they were always falling all over the place. Not anymore! This was super easy to put together, and you determine where the racks go so you can customize to the size of your boxes." —Kevin
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in four sizes/styles).