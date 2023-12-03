25 Items If "Dog Owner" Is Your Main Personality Trait

I purchased this dog sling carrier in 2020 when I was preparing for a cross-country move with my older pup. The adjustable strap is *chef's kiss* amazinggg and prevents the dog from sitting too low on your waist. There's also a safety hook to keep your pet secure and an adjustable neck strap to keep them comfy.

Promising review: "My 8-pound Yorkipoo is getting old and can no longer keep up with me on our long hikes. After purchasing this carrier, she now gets to ride in style after about a mile of walking. It's easy to set her inside it and it hooks securely to her harness to keep her from accidentally falling out. She seems very comfortable while in the carrier and she gets to look around and sniff the air while I get some exercise." —doughnut42

Get it from Amazon for $18.98+ (available in three sizes and 14 colors).

