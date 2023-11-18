If You Have A Toddler In Your Life, Here Are 26 Things You'll Want To Buy ASAP

1. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair to quickly wrangle tough tangles without spending tons of time (and energy) combing through painful knots. It's a win for everyone involved!
Reviewers love this spray for kids *and adults* with wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair). It's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!
Promising review: "This will forever be our 'go to' — it works AMAZINGLY well. Her hair was constantly tangled and matted. This stuff works FAST and smells great!! No more tears. —Kember
Get it from Amazon for $8.63.
2. A TikTok-famous grape cutter that'll make the tedious task of cutting your kiddo's grapes more bearable. You'll eliminate choking hazards while saving time. It can also be used for pitted olives, grape tomatoes, and more.
Promising review: "Such a TIME SAVER! Omg I’m OBSESSED with this product! Lets me cut grapes and olives for my toddler EFFORTLESSLY. Amazing product. DEFINITELY worth the purchase, especially for me since my daughter loves to eat grapes daily and most time more than once a day. This has made it so easy my husband and I almost cried hahaha." —Makeda
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
3. A pack of dinosaur bath bombs when your kid has become a bit too interested in your precious bath bomb collection. Now they'll have their own and will actually look forward to bath time instead of putting up a fight.
Promising review: "My 4-year-old is obsessed with all things dinosaur, so I was sure that this would be a hit in our household. Everything from the packaging to the actual product was a pleasant, sensory experience. Normally I have a hard time getting my kid to wash up in the evening because he knows bedtime is around the corner; however, he wouldn’t stop begging to hop in the tub with his new dinosaur eggs! The fact that each bath bomb is made with essential oils makes me feel good about soaking my little one, and the smell is quite delightful. My kid loved how fun it was when the water changed color, but I loved how it didn’t stain my bathroom. It takes a minute to dissolve because the bath bombs are quite large, but the funnest little dinosaur toy emerges once it fizzles out completely. Highly recommend! 10/10, will be purchasing again, as the price point is more than reasonable for 12 of these bad boys!" —Jesseca L.
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $29.99.
4. Or, a rechargeable whale bath toy for endless tub entertainment that doesn't involve you getting soaked for a change. Watch as your toddler has a ~whale~ of a time playing with their new pal.
It comes with a built-in rechargeable battery and a charging cord!
Promising review: "My grandson LOVES this! He has so much fun! Loves the colors and how it squirts the water. Really cute for a 1-or 2-year-old. Heck I think it's fun and cute! Definitely a must-have for bath time!" —Faye
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors).
5. Silicone pouch lids, aka a true miracle if your kid LOVES squeezing drink/snack pouches until they explode. The lid has a flow-control valve to prevent spills while still allowing them to sip it.
Check out why a mom calls this pouch topper the "coolest thing" in this TikTok.
ChooMee is a small biz based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising review: "I am OBSESSED. I saw these on TikTok and ran to Amazon...so glad I did! My toddler loves yogurt/applesauce pouches but started purposely dumping and squeezing the contents out. But these make it absolutely impossible for her to do that without making it difficult to eat! I tested them, and it’s SO easy to drink out of, but I was unable to squeeze anything out. 10/10 recommend. I’m definitely buying more" —Amanda
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.99 (available in five color combos).
6. A set of highly satisfying tempera paint sticks everyone will love — yes, even parents! These no-mess sticks are fun for kids because they deliver rich, pigmented colors. As an added bonus, adults won't have a huge nightmare to clean up after the fact. Yeah, you need these ASAP.
Promising review: "Best invention almost ever (there’s still sliced bread). I mean how can you go wrong with paint in a stick?!! I mean certainly a toddler can go wrong with it. A toddler can go wrong somehow with a spaghetti noodle!!! But seriously, I saw these paint sticks at one of our local art galleries and it was an immediate MUST HAVE!!! Vibrant colors and they fit in little hands SO well!!! My kiddo loves them and so does her Momma!!" —RNinMD70
Get a pack of 24 pens from Amazon for $23.99+ (also available as a two-pack).
7. A tub of The Pink Stuff when you're ready to tackle the mysterious marks your little ones have left all around the house for you. You'll be shook by how quickly and easily this stuff can lift the stains you've been battling for ages.
Promising reviews: "A must-have for toddler moms! My 3-year-old recently decided to channel his inner Van Gogh on our stairwell wall, and red crayon was EVERYWHERE. I tried every possible cleaning solution, and nothing was getting it off. I heard about the Pink Stuff on TikTok and decided it was worth a shot. This stuff is a miracle worker! With a sponge and some elbow grease, I was able to remove all the crayon within 10 minutes. There’s absolutely no trace of the crayon left, and it didn’t ruin my paint!" —Casey Blaine
"If you have toddlers, this is a MUST! This stuff is amazing. It gets out crayon, ink, permanent marker, literally whatever way your toddler decides to unknowingly destroy your home — this stuff cleans it up. Will be giving this to all expectant parents as a gift from now on. Forget that cute onesie. They need this. 10/10" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $5 (available in three sizes, bundles, and multipacks).
8. A pair of ~handy~ faucet extenders if your toddler is old enough to use the sink but not tall enough to reach the faucet. Instead of lifting them up, combine these extenders with a step stool for a match made in parenting heaven!
Promising review: "Nice for toddlers. Easy to install and use. My littles are just now getting the hang of hand washing and this helps out a lot. Not only does it extend their reach, it widens the stream so both little sets of hands can reach without fighting for the stream. It also reduces splash. Definitely worth the money!" —Amber
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.49.
9. A pack of colorful laminated flash cards so you can encourage your lil' genius to learn their letters and numbers. Toddlers are already eager to learn, so this is a fun way to help them absorb more knowledge!
Promising review: "My 2-year-old mastered their numbers, alphabet, colors, shapes, and identifies all animals and objects on the cards. When I first received the cards I thought they may be a little too advanced for her age (18mo old at the time), but I was dead wrong! After about a month and a half of using the flash cards she mastered them! We usually 'play' with the flash cards for only about 10 minutes before her bedtime. This is a great tool in the early developmental stages for any toddler. I’m excited to get her the next card set. Material = durable, same as a normal deck of cards. Size = a little bigger than your typical deck of cards. Fits nicely in pocket or purse, great for keeping toddlers busy while traveling. Overall = A+." —M. Abdallah
Get a pack of 64 cards from Amazon for $11.99 (also available for babies).
10. Some plastic knives to take their kitchen participation to the next level, which is ideal if you have a mini sous chef in training on your hands. These are good for basic chopping but aren't sharp enough to cut them.
Note: Children still need supervision while using them, of course.
Promising review: "I’ve only had these for a couple of days, but already my 4-year-old daughter keeps asking me for things to chop up. They’re perfect for the little chef in your life or the kid who wants to be a big helper. So far she’s easily (and safely) chopped up: lettuce, apples, bananas, strawberries, potatoes, even carrots! I can run my hand along the blade and not cut myself and yet it’s designed in a way that you can still chop through veggies and fruits. Another pro is they are super easy to clean and dishwasher-safe. They came exactly as pictures for me: in three different sizes and colors, with a slight grip texture on the handle for little hands. They’re nice and lightweight as well so it’s not cumbersome for younger kids. Love them!" —Abby Roeller
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.95 (available in two color options).
11. A pack of ~brilliant~ light switch extenders that not only glow in the dark, but also help your 4-going-on-14-year-old reach the light switch without yelling for assistance at the top of their lungs. *Adds to cart immediately.*
These install in minutes on standard light switches.
Promising review: "My 4-year-old uses this everyday in his bathroom and his bedroom. It makes life easier and he feels like a big boy!" —Danielle W.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.99 (also available individually or as a three-pack).
12. A Melissa & Doug activity book complete with some child-safe scissors so they can work out their pent-up energy by focusing on a project that motivates them to use their motor skills.
Promising review: "Scissors skills are important both in and of themselves and because it strengthens the hand muscles to be used for learning to write. My 4-year-old LOVES this book. We received it this week and she has used it for a couple of hours each day. Many of the pages are cutting things out and putting them together (four-scoop ice cream cone, pizza with pepperonis, the components to build a house or a car, puzzles). We've used tape or glue to put the components together. This book is interesting enough to have caught the attention of my older children as well, although I make them let her do the cutting. :D Would make a great gift as it is so unique." —Mom of 7
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
13. And a Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar perfect for helping inquisitive preschoolers learn the days of the week, months, and weather with a fun, hands-on activity! This is a great way to get their day started while you're still nursing your morning coffee.
Promising review: "My 4-year-old loves loves loves this! He gets excited to change the magnets every morning. I had some magnet strips and made additional magnets for activities (preschool, zoo, library, Grandma's house). I am really happy I bought this, and it has helped teach him months, and days of the week. Determining the weather is fun too. One day we came home after school and he couldn't wait to change the weather from sunny to raining. I highly recommend this for preschoolers, it's a lot of fun." —Hammyg3
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.