Diop is a small, Black-owned business that was founded in Detroit in 2018 and makes gorgeous apparel and accessories inspired by the African Diaspora.

Former BuzzFeeder Britt Ross says: "Spoiler alert: I'm OBSESSED with this jacket, and it's gotten me tons of compliments. After an excruciatingly hot summer, I'm so ready for layering weather and this one's perfect for those in-between-temperature days fall is notorious for. When I first got it last year, I wore it outside on a wet, drizzly day, and was pleasantly surprised to find it kept me completely dry! The adjustable hood stayed put, even when things got a little windy, meaning my hair — which usually frizzes up just at the sight of water — looked exactly the way it did when I left the house. Oh, and don't get me started on those gorgeous prints — I'm tempted to move to the rainy Pacific Northwest just so I can justify getting another one. Note that it's a little oversized, so I'd consider sizing down if you're in between!"

Get it from Diop for $69 (originally $79; available in sizes S–XXL and four prints).