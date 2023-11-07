Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A perfectly oversized blazer that'll complete any cool-weather outfit with a touch of effortless class. The best part? It also happens to be *way* more affordable than it looks.
Promising review: "Just fabulous! Looks much more expensive. Good quality and fit! Just the right weight for fall into winter for sure!!!!" —karen Conner
Get it from Amazon for $74.90+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 16 colors/styles).
2. A wonderfully soft button-down so you can achieve your goal of looking like autumn in the human form. Mark my words, you'll be rockin' this one straight through to Christmas.
Promising review: "Love this shirt! Definitely getting in the other colors. I’ve washed it once so far and no complaints." —Jenna Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 37 colors/patterns).
3. A jaw-dropping metallic open-back maxi dress perfect for all the fancy holiday parties and events you'll be attending. Who says you can't look gorgeous without having your limbs turn into Popsicles?
4. A reviewer-beloved turtleneck dress you'll keep in the rotation for as long as the cool weather permits! Wear it with your classiest OTK boots or opt for leggings and heels.
PS: It has pockets!
Promising review: "I love this sweater dress! I bought it in two colors. I live in Wyoming, and it is very cold here during the winter months. I wear this dress with a pair of fleece-lined leggings, and I stay very warm. I have received many compliments from coworkers. This sweater dress is loose, but I think that makes it comfortable. I love the pockets. I was even called a VSCO girl because of this sweater lol." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 45 colors/prints).
5. A faux leather Levi's jacket if you're taking inventory at the beginning of the season and suddenly realize this nonnegotiable staple is somehow missing from your closet. Crisis averted!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this jacket! I wear it all the time and it’s perfect for all seasons and most all occasions. It was definitely a splurge on my end but it was so worth it. Yes it’s stiff at first but more use of it makes it mold to your body. Highly recommend this!" —Kelley
Get it from Amazon for $64.01+ (available in sizes XS–4X and 43 colors/patterns — not all styles available in all sizes).
6. OR, a Levi's Original Trucker Jacket with a warm, fuzzy lining that continues to be a popular favorite for a reason! It's stylish and lined to keep you warm. It comes in a few colors so you can find one that matches your preferred ~winter vibe~.
A lot of reviewers advise sizing up!
Promising review: "Love this jacket! I’ve wanted a trucker jacket for some time now and this is perfect. I purchased it larger than my normal size since I wanted it to be roomy to wear sweaters or layers for the cold weather. It’s comfortable and warm. Great staple and addition to my wardrobe." —Elissa Robinson
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors).
7. A glamorous pleated button-down set you'd have to shell out 10x as much for at a designer shop. It's light enough to wear while it's still warm out but is also great for layering when it starts getting nippy.
One reviewer even said they looked like they "walked out of a Gucci magazine" while wearing it!
Promising review: "I don’t normally leave reviews but this set is so much more beautiful in person! I didn’t stop getting compliments on how cute it is and where I got it from. Super comfortable and lightweight. Don’t hesitate and just get it! Perfect for day to nighttime." —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes S–XL, in shorts or pants, and 34 colors).
8. Or this comfy matching jogger set when you want to spend exactly zero minutes planning what to wear when you're about to face the cold weather. It has roomy pockets and a drawstring waist so you can get the right fit — what more do you need?
Promising reviews: "Great fit, comfortable for traveling. Wore them on a 6-hour plane trip. Washed up great! Love the style and look." —the.barlow.house
"I’m traveling quite a bit and needed something for the airport that looked more put together. I got the khaki colored set in long sleeve and can I just say WOW! I wasn’t expecting much since clothes online are hit or miss but this is absolutely a hit! The top is slightly cropped but not too much. The pants are super cute and have a jogger ankle fit. The pleat on the front of the pants brings it all together and makes it look very elevated. I’m considering buying it in other colors as well." —Chelsea Burgess
Get it from Amazon for $46.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors).
9. A plaid button-down shacket if you simply cannot choose between a shirt and a jacket but know you want to stay warm *and* look fabulous. This genius hybrid was basically made for outdoor exploring on a brisk day!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this!! Fits perfectly! It's long and a little big. How I want it. Quality is amazing! Very thick fabric. Will keep you warm with style!! Looks much better in person! I've received so many compliments!! I'm definitely ordering more in different colors. 😍" —Tonya Green
Get it from Amazon for $33.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors).
10. A retro-inspired houndstooth mini dress because how could you *not* feel like the most stunning person in the room while wearing this gem? If you don't buy it, I will.
Lilly's Kloset is a Black woman-owned small business based in Houston, founded by Kemetria Lilly.
Promising review: "This is a definite head turner. It fit me excellent. It’s definitely worth it, don’t think just buy." —Ro
Get it from Lily's Kloset for $108 (available in sizes S –L).
11. An iconic pair of faux leather wide-leg, cropped pants so you can create the edgiest look of the season. Keep it casual with sneakers or get fancy with some heeled boots!
Would you believe me if I told you these are MACHINE WASHABLE?!!
Promising review: "I own this crop pant in the orange, olive, and a fun medallion print from last fall. I’ve worn them all so many times; they have great stretch, and are high waisted and very [cute]. Dress up or down, great for the holidays!!!" —LaBuzz
Get it from Anthropologie for $148 (available in straight sizes 23–34, plus sizes 16–26, tall sizes 23–33, and petite sizes 24–34 and in three colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
12. A newsboy cap for anyone who wants to keep their head warm with, quite possibly, the cutest accessory to ever exist. There are so many ways to style it, you'll never run out of outfits to pair it with.
Promising review: "My new favorite hat! So cute and goes with so much. Everywhere I go I get compliments on it, and I absolutely love that I didn't have to break the bank to be trendy. This same style of hat from other brands is around $60–$100! I do have a big head, so it is a little snug. Over time, it's loosened up a bit though! Get it for those bad hair days or just to add an extra dose of cute to your outfit." —McKenzie
Get it from Amazon for $10.78+ (available in one size and 28 colors/prints).
13. And this slouchy beanie to ensure maximum warmth on all your fall and winter escapades, whether that be a trip abroad or a trip to your fave dive bar! Did I mention it's lined with fleece?
There's also an adorable pom-pom version of this hat!
Promising review: "This beanie went with me everywhere this winter. If it wasn’t on my head, it was in my purse. I love the slouchiness of it, it’s very warm. The inside is a soft velour, it’s well made and durable, and it stretches to fit any size head. I plan to purchase this in additional colors for next winter." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in one size and 25 colors).
14. A lightweight windbreaker that'll make any outfit more colorful with its unique designs. It's made to withstand wind and rain, so don't let a bit of gloomy weather put a damper on your apple-picking plans.
Diop is a small, Black-owned business that was founded in Detroit in 2018 and makes gorgeous apparel and accessories inspired by the African Diaspora.
Former BuzzFeeder Britt Ross says: "Spoiler alert: I'm OBSESSED with this jacket, and it's gotten me tons of compliments. After an excruciatingly hot summer, I'm so ready for layering weather and this one's perfect for those in-between-temperature days fall is notorious for. When I first got it last year, I wore it outside on a wet, drizzly day, and was pleasantly surprised to find it kept me completely dry! The adjustable hood stayed put, even when things got a little windy, meaning my hair — which usually frizzes up just at the sight of water — looked exactly the way it did when I left the house. Oh, and don't get me started on those gorgeous prints — I'm tempted to move to the rainy Pacific Northwest just so I can justify getting another one. Note that it's a little oversized, so I'd consider sizing down if you're in between!"
Get it from Diop for $69 (originally $79; available in sizes S–XXL and four prints).
15. An oversized fuzzy jacket so you can look your best while feeling like you're wearing a warm, cuddly teddy bear instead of a regular ol' jacket!
Promising review: "The material is so soft, and the jacket in general is light enough for a nice day but cozy enough to keep you warm against a breeze. Perfect for Midwest weather." —Mia Powell
Get it from Amazon for $48.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 30 styles/colors).