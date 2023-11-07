Promising reviews: "Great fit, comfortable for traveling. Wore them on a 6-hour plane trip. Washed up great! Love the style and look." —the.barlow.house

"I’m traveling quite a bit and needed something for the airport that looked more put together. I got the khaki colored set in long sleeve and can I just say WOW! I wasn’t expecting much since clothes online are hit or miss but this is absolutely a hit! The top is slightly cropped but not too much. The pants are super cute and have a jogger ankle fit. The pleat on the front of the pants brings it all together and makes it look very elevated. I’m considering buying it in other colors as well." —Chelsea Burgess

Get it from Amazon for $46.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors).