You Can Quit Searching Because Reviewers Described These 34 Wardrobe Updates As "Perfect For Spring"

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A darling puff-sleeve dress you'll keep in rotation for this season *and* the next — it's just that good. You can wear it on OR off the shoulder thanks to the adjustable sleeves, so many outfit possibilities await!
Promising review: "Super cute dress, true to size. I wore it to a baby shower and received so many compliments! Must have spring/summer sun dress :)" —Maddy H.
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).
And here's a similar version in plus sizes (L–4X) for $39.99 (available in five colors).
2. A comfy wide-leg jumpsuit if you're tired of the standard shirt and pants combo. Shake things up with this oversized overall jumpsuit, which has deep pockets and comes in several fun colors!
Promising review: "I am positively in love with this jumpsuit! It’s the perfect weight for spring through summer, and super comfortable. I’ve worn this with a long-sleeve tee and a tight-fitting short-sleeve tee. It looks great both ways. If you’re even considering these…just buy one. You won’t regret it! (I think I need another myself!)" —Rotus
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes XS–5X and 26 colors).
3. A pair of straight ankle Levi's jeans when you suddenly realize your spring wardrobe is missing that one pair of trusty blue jeans that goes with just about everything. Casual or formal, these pants are the OG chameleon that can change to match the occasion.
Promising reviews: "I was nervous to wear these at first because I usually only wear skinny jeans and don't branch out much with fashion trends. I like to stick to 'safe/boring' styles. But after trying them on and testing them out, I discovered they are LITERALLY my favorite pants. I can literally wear them ALL different ways. Strappy heels, flats, loafers, vans, booties, you name it. I am SO pleased and I feel so confident wearing them. They fit my waist like they were tailored just for me. I have an hourglass figure and I LOVE how high and fitted the waist is. I ordered my usual size in Levi's and they fit great. A nice hug, but nothing uncomfortable. These pants are SO on trend right now. I encourage anyone to give them a try...you'll be pleasantly surprised!!" —Spades
"I have been looking for a super high rise jean for a long time, and this is the one! It covers my belly button which is what I wanted. It has a little stretch. I love the shorter length for spring and summer. Definitely would order again." —Erin Noble
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in straight sizes 22–32, plus sizes 16–24, and in 15 colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
4. Or Levi's denim shorts to prove you can be as stylish as you want without ever wearing a dress. They hit all the major outfit points: comfy, versatile, and undeniably cute.
Promising reviews: "Spring and summer staple! These shorts are so cute and such amazing quality. I’ll be wearing these every day in the spring and summer!!" —Amazon Customer
"Fits perfectly. I love that these aren’t too cheeky! They sit just right above the waist and don’t ride up either...I’ve worn them several times, washed them several times, and the fit hasn’t changed. Very pleased." —Janelle
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in straight sizes 23–34, plus sizes 16–24, and in 42 color washes — not all colors available in all sizes).
5. High-waisted leggings with side pockets that can handle outdoor workouts, intense gym sessions, and even those very tough days spent doing nothin' but lounging.
Promising review: "These leggings are very comfy! The spandex material is a little tighter than other leggings I own, but still comfortable. I meant to get full length, got 7/8 instead, but still happy with them! Definitely good for the spring/summer." —Isabelle Rinkol
Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in sizes XS–XL and 27 colors).
6. A breezy off-the-shoulder maxi dress perfect for wine tastings, coffee dates, and anything else that might require you to look *and* feel like a blossoming spring flower.
Promising reviews: "So glad I took a risk on this dress because it ended up being one of my favorite dresses that I've ever owned. So much so, I want all the colors! It's perfectly snug up top too so if you have a smaller bust like me, it still feels secure even without a bra on. I'm 5' tall and it came right to my feet with flats on. Didn't drag or get caught thanks to the dual slits. The dress was flowy and lightweight. I was quite happy with the quality." —J
"Fits [true] to size, super stretchy, comfortable, and flowy. Perfect for spring and summer. Love it!" —Ariana Avila
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in 42 colors/styles — not all colors available in all sizes).
7. A strappy pair of walking sandals to accompany you on all the fun adventures you have planned this season. Reviewers love the adjustable straps and solid arch support. This water-resistant shoe is ready for anything!
Viakix is a family-owned small footwear business that was founded in 2015 and based in New England.
Promising review: "Love the quality of the product. Perfect shoe for spring/summer. Very good support and the fabric is soft and does not rub your feet. Also like that they have a size chart. I recommend taking a look at that to get the perfect size for you." —Cece
Get them from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 11 colors).
8. A classic stretch denim skirt — a true testament to the timelessness of literally *anything* denim. It's comfy enough for all-day wear *and* it has pockets, so don't be surprised if you end up frolicking in a field of sunflowers to celebrate.
Promising reviews: "I bought the black and white skirt. Love them! Get compliments all the time. They are lighter weight so not a heavy jean material and very stretchy. Easy to dress up or dress down." —DJones
"It is a modest knee length. It had just the right amount of stretch so it is comfortable to wear all day. You can dress it up or down. It is perfect for spring and summer!" —D Mortensen
Get it from Amazon for $26.89+ (available in straight sizes 2–12, plus sizes 14–24, and in 34 styles/colors).
9. A twist-front cropped tee that'll make this spring wardrobe staple feel far from basic! Pair it with your fave pair of jeans, shorts, or even a skirt — this top's got a whole lotta range.
Promising reviews: "This top is cute. I paired it with a cheetah satin skirt and white Steve Madden tennis shoes. You could also dress it up with some heels. It's very lightweight, so great for spring and summer." —Renee Schlueter
"OK, so I wouldn't say that I'm a huge fan of crop tops...BUT I have been wanting a crop to wear with high-waisted midi skirts and dresses, and voila!! The shirt is actually pretty thick, so you can't see the outline of the dresses too much. I'm really digging it for layering, and I like it better than the DIY tied white tee look. SO if you are turned off by crop tops, consider it as a way to wear even more clothes and not just less!😂" —FerristOfThemAll
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 13 colors).
10. A lovely tiered dress you might find yourself twirling around in and no one would blame you for it. Get ready to be the star of all the backyard gatherings this spring!
Promising reviews: "Great spring/summer dress. Dress it up or down for a comfortable fit. I could see it being great for maternity wear even though it is not a maternity dress. I have two little kids and this is great for running after them and still being able to bend over to pick them up or drag them to the car. I love pairing it with cute sandals and denim jacket." —J. Oh
"Very comfortable and cool (great in hot weather), cute enough to dress up for wine tastings, and it has pockets large enough to hold your phone, keys, snacks (shrimp? You do you). A stranger even complimented me on it, so 10/10 all around." —Mira
Get it from Amazon for $41.93+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 20 colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
11. A set of retro-style rounded square aviator sunglasses, aka a one-way ticket to compliment city from the moment you step outside to soak up that sweet spring sunshine.
Promising reviews: "I normally go for dark lenses but I wanted to try the brown/tortoise and I’m so glad I did! These would be perfect for spring and summertime, and actually go with so many different outfits! Definitely will be using these a lot!" —Megan Muniz
"These sunglasses are so great, I love them. They are super lightweight, and they look amazing. The shape and fit are perfect, and they are very comfortable. They are great because they are so inexpensive you don't have to worry about them, but they also are well made and good quality. Highly recommend if you want a nice pair of sunglasses that don't cost a fortune." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 16 styles).