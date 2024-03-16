1. A pair of TikTok-famous slides if you've been counting down the days until you can prance around in sandals again. Spring is *finally* here so be sure you have a go-to pair like these you can ~slide~ into on your next trip!
Promising reviews: "So cute and COMFORTABLE literally feels like walking on clouds! And they’re breathable — no sweaty feet. I also like how at the bottom it’s textured so you can walk outside and it has little slots so they can be airy! Buy them ASAP." —Jordan
"Thanks TikTok. Super cute, super comfy, super cute on....even got [the] approval of my daughters! Great price." —April
Get them from Amazon for $17.98+ (available in women's sizes 4–12.5 and 20 colors).
2. A portable car vacuum to get rid of the remnants of winter before embarking on your next road trip! A filthy vehicle is not what you had in mind while planning your next long-distance adventure.
Promising reviews: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one... do it! Hit that buy now button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha." —Abigail
"Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house, however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October my husband and I went to the ocean and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (also available in white and with or without a light).
3. A collapsible sunglasses organizer because the cold, dark season is over, which means you can actually look forward to some sunshine. This will hold your fave pairs *and* keep 'em safe.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "This organizer is even better quality than expected. It's really sturdy and solid. Great craftsmanship. It's super cool looking. Definitely looks more expensive than what you pay. The material where the glasses are held is extremely soft like suede, so this should prevent scratches and protect them while transporting. I really like that it has a way of keeping the glasses in place. I noticed other similar items don't have this feature, which is why I chose this above the others." —Namiko Minakata
Get it from Amazon for $29.49+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
4. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes that'll address those sweaty pits threatening to sabotage your trip. Give your armpits a swipe before bed, wash them in the morning, and enjoy seven days of sweat-free bliss.
Each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
Get a 10-count box from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in packs of two or three boxes).
5. A bug bite suction tool — what's worse than getting bitten the moment you step outside to enjoy that crisp spring air? This tool sucks the venom or insect saliva out to reduce itching, redness, and swelling. A vacation without painful bug bites ruining the vibe? Dreams do come true.
It works on mosquito bites, wasp/bee stings, and more.
Promising review: "I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few times to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends. Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" —Joe
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors and in multipacks).
6. And some cooling gel patches when you need that sweet, sweet relief ASAP. Slap one of these on to soothe, moisturize, and further protect your damaged skin. It's great for the usual seasonal suspects: bug bites, blisters, minor burns, etc.
Promising review: "I have problems with my fingertips cracking, especially in dry weather. Nothing seemed to help and it can be painful and frustrating. I purchased these and some cohesive wrap bandages and I am happy to say I have finally found the solution! They feel cool and spongy on a sore fingertip, providing a lot of relief. I used one yesterday, then put on another to sleep in and when I woke up my finger felt so much better and was almost healed. They do not stick well on their own on a fingertip but that is not an issue for me, I just use the bandage. They might stick better on a flat area but if not, just cover it with a bandage. I will never travel without these." —KB
Get a jar of 200 pads for $28.99 (available in two formulas).
7. A collapsible compact Calpak tote bag if space is extremely limited but you need (not want, need!!!) a cute bag with ~springy vibes~ for your long-awaited trip.
Plus, it's made out of durable and water-resistant fabric.
Promising review: "I got the blush-colored bag. It is such a pretty neutral color. I packed it in my overnight bag to have an extra bag for shopping. It came in handy when I needed it! I put my water and a light sweater in there. Also, I put my shopping items in there instead of carrying extra store bags that leave a mark on my wrists. This little bag zips up compact and will always be a necessity when traveling anywhere! I highly recommend getting one!" —Nubia C.
Get it from Calpak for $35 (available in 14 colors/patterns).
8. And a Dagne Dover roll-top dry bag because you should be able to soak up every single ray of sunshine before your journey ends. It's made of waterproof, watertight nylon so you can pop a damp suit from your last-minute swim inside without it getting everything else in your luggage wet and stinky.
Promising review: "I bought this bag for a summer trip, and it exceeded my expectations. I had this with me when I was poolside, in the pool, on a catamaran, during water-based excursions, and all items inside remained dry! This bag also works well for non-water-based activities." —Deja C.
Get it from Dagne Dover for $25 (available in colors onyx and fog).
9. A rechargeable handheld fan for those spring days when the weather simply cannot make up its mind. As it starts heating up, you'll be fully prepared to cool off with what may just be the most adorable fan to ever exist.
The fan has two speeds and can be recharged by any USB cable.
Promising review: "I have used this mini fan for more than three months now. It’s good quality and works well so far. The fan is small in size but powerful enough that it blows out a large amount of air. I took it with me to Disney World and thanks to this fan, I had a nice vacation and I will use it this whole summer. It’s really a lifesaver on really hot days — highly recommend!" —Cruz
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 11 colors and as a two-pack).
10. A super absorbent microfiber beach towel designed to leave the sand where it belongs: on the beach. If you're screaming "Sun's out, buns out!!" as soon as the season starts, this towel has your name written all over it.
Eccosophy is a woman-owned small biz that makes problem-solving products with fun designs.
Promising review: "Love this travel beach towel! The print you see pictured looks great in person and I receive so many compliments on vacation. It’s super packable, lightweight, great for beach, pool, and yoga. I took it on vacation to Hawaii for 11 days and didn’t have to wash it once. I highly recommend it for anyone." —Carla
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 26 designs).
11. And a four-pack of towel bands because I can guarantee your vacation daydreams did not include your towel flying off the lounge chair and you hopelessly trying to chase after it.
And as one reviewer points out, they'll make your chairs stand out in a sea of towel lookalikes.
Promising review: "Took these bands on a cruise. They kept the towel secured to the lounge chair even with gusts of wind. Others had clips, and the clips kept popping off. People asked where I got these and were impressed [by] how sturdy they are." —KT
Get them from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five colors).