If You Have Limited Space In Your Home, You'll Love These 37 Small But Useful Products

1. A cap organizer so you can store your hats in a way that only takes up a tiny amount of room in your closet! Attach it to a hanger and it'll easily store up to 10 of your faves.
Promising review: "Just what I needed! Perfect visual organization and actually saves room. The cluttered haphazard box I had them stored in and could not see meant I only wore the same couple all the time. I will definitely order more as I have more hats!" —Anne Rhodes
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in three colors and multipacks).
2. A magnetic stove shelf if you're running out of space in your kitchen and need a solution ASAP. It's perfect for holding all the things you use for daily cooking such as spices, sprays, and oils.
Promising review: "The shelf installed in a snap. It has two sturdy magnets that hold it securely onto the slightly rounded back of my stove. I felt comfortable setting a full jar of honey on it, and I haven’t seen it move at all as I have been cooking. I have limited space in the kitchen, so I’m really happy to have an additional place to set things I need frequently. It doesn’t look like an add-on; it looks like part of the stove. I’m really happy with it!" —Sylvia J.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes and three colors).
3. A towel rack when you don't have the luxury of a giant linen closet in your home. Mount this baby on the wall, roll up your towels, and you've got the next best thing!
Promising review: "Perfect for our bathroom! We recently moved and the new master bath doesn't have a linen closet, so we had to get creative with how to store everyday items like towels. Since they were going to be out in the open, I wanted something that was functional yet decorative. This fit the bill perfectly! We have towels from IKEA, and even tightly rolled, the rack was a bit tight, so I just used my hands and gently pulled each hook out a bit and now the towels fit perfectly. I am very happy with this purchase!" —CMVMFamily
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in eight colors).
4. A cutlery organizer tray to transform your nightmarish silverware drawer into a thing of dreams. It's slimmer than other organizers, so you'll get your cutlery in order *and* save space in the drawer.
Promising review: "I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side-by-side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi
Get it from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in three sizes/styles).
5. And a double-sided tea organizer for saving prime real estate in your cabinets by getting rid of those bulky tea boxes. Reduce clutter and never have trouble finding your preferred tea flavor? Sign me up!
Promising review: "I'm very impressed with this product! My cabinet was overflowing with boxes of tea bags. This little container stores a lot of tea bags & takes up very little space. I highly recommend." —Beth McGarry
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
6. A set of shelf dividers so you can take advantage of every inch of your closet while keeping your folded clothes neatly organized. That also means no more piles toppling over onto each other like you just lost a game of Jenga.
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels! The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.
Promising review: "I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf, so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution. I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." —BarbraGenie
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.99 (available in colors platinum and bronze).
7. A broom and mop organizer that'll take your cleaning closet or storage area to the next level with impeccable organization. Hanging your tools also gives more usable floor space, so this one's a no-brainer.
Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn
Get it from Amazon for $15.97 (available in four colors and multipacks).
8. An over-the-cabinet shelf to maximize your kitchen storage space when it's severely lacking. You can store your cutting boards and other essentials out of sight, which is wayyy better than stuffing them into a cabinet only for them to fall out the next time you open it!
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile — hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $16.87 (also available in a two-pack).
9. A macrame fruit hammock because you should be able to organize your oranges and bananas without having to lose even more counter space. Let 'em ~hang out~ in this hammock until you're ready for a snack.
Knapp's Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen.
Promising review: "I love this! We have a smaller kitchen and there isn't really room for a fruit basket. This hammock keeps our fruit safe and sound while keeping our counter space clear. We've been using it for over a month without issue. Furthermore, it looks great!." —Margaret Mauk
Get it from Knapp's Knots on Etsy for $27.90+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
10. A thin rolling shelf if you can't stand to let any available space go unused. That awkward area between your fridge and the counter? Yep, it can be useful! Slide this lil' shelf in there with your spices, cans, and any other items that need a permanent home.
Promising review: "Our new house was short on storage space and this really helps. It goes right between the refrigerator and the counter where the stovetop is located. I keep canned goods and other food items that will need the stovetop. It holds plenty of cans and with smaller cans, I can stack them two high. It pulls out easily." —Kathy G. Guevara
Get it from Amazon for $37.50.
11. A shower curtain and bath organizer for those painfully tiny bathrooms with hardly any room for your products. AND you'll never have to deal with slippery bottles of shampoo falling off a ledge and onto your foot again.
Promising review: "The most ideal organizer for your bathroom shower! No clutter and spacious enough pockets, no brainer, get it if you like everything to be visible and organized." —Daniela
Get it from Amazon for $20.14+ (also available in grey).