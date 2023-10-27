26 Skincare Products Under $50 Reviewers Say Are Totally ~Refreshing~

1. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence because believe it or not, snails have the healing touch. This refreshing formula can be used on all skin types! Reviewers are obsessed with how well it heals acne scars, fades dark spots, and smooths fine lines.
This highly concentrated formula contains 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which helps repair damage while moisturizing your skin.
Promising review: "I really didn’t have any expectations with this product but I read some reviews and it sounded like something I should try…. So glad I did. It feels so cooling and refreshing on my sensitive skin. I love it." —Michelle Towery
2. Mario Badescu's Rosewater Facial Spray you'll want to spritz yourself with multiple times a day. It contains soothing aloe and rosewater to quench thirsty skin for a quick pick-me-up.
Promising reviews: "I can't say enough good things about this product! It smells like fresh rosewater, and feels instantly refreshing and luxurious when you mist it on your face. I wear a decent amount of makeup and my skin always feels dry and depleted, especially during the winter, so I use this as a pick-me-up throughout the day to re-hydrate and refresh. It won't sully your makeup and absorbs quickly, leaving you with a dewy glow. Truthfully, I've taken to spraying this liberally all over my face, hair, neck, and arms — literally everywhere. The best part is that it feels like a luxury splurge item, but is totally budget friendly. Buy the big bottle, you won't regret it!" —K. Jenkins
"This stuff feels great on my skin and helps it feel hydrated even in the winter months. I struggle with acne and the treatments sometimes leave my skin dried out, so a few sprays in the morning and before and after makeup and intermittently through the day really help me to feel moisturized. I’ve since bought three more bottles once this one ran out." —SBrown
3. A reviewer-beloved Laneige lip mask to make your lips moisturized and perfectly ~supple~ while you sleep. Slather it on before bed and you'll wake up refreshed with a super-soft pout!
Promising reviews: "I love this product!!!!! It is so nice and refreshing to put on before bed and I wake up feeling moisturized. The smell is lovely (as I chose the vanilla scent) and it feels so nice instantly when you put it on. It’s an amazing finish to your bedtime routine." —alyciamarie16
"I love this lip mask! I have always struggled to find a lip product that would keep my severely dry lips at bay and this is the product! I have been using this for the past few weeks and I have never had such plush smooth lips. I wear it at night and sometimes during the day depending on what I am doing. If you struggle with dry lips, I highly recommend you give this a try." —Holly2176
4. First Aid Beauty's Facial Radiance Pads, which uses lactic and glycolic acids to rejuvenate your skin with just the right amount of exfoliating, toning, and brightening! It also contains other goodies, like cucumber water, Indian gooseberry, lemon peel, and licorice root.
Promising reviews: "Love these!! I first tried the sample and was convinced right away. They are a great addition to my morning routine and also a good way to refresh my face for my evening looks. The smell is lovely too! J'adore." —MariePhilipL
"Love these! So refreshing! These are a quick and easy way to keep my skin feeling clean and fresh." —21lauryn21
5. Or Bolden's Brightening Glycolic Acid Toner for anyone who wants to revive their dull skin with a powerful formula designed to target dark spots, textured skin, and hyperpigmentation. It's ideal for oily and blemish-prone skin types.
Bolden is a Black- and woman-owned beauty brand specializing in skincare products, including acne treatments and cleansers, that'll help streamline your daily routine.
Promising review: "This toner is amazing! I have been using it for a little bit over a month. I am usually weary of toners because of how drying they can be, but this one has not dried out my skin at all. It leaves my skin clean + refreshed. I will for sure purchase again once this bottle is done. I have combination skin [that] usually gets drier in winter + especially around jawline area." —Madison S.
6. Neutrogena's hydrating gel cleanser when your cleanser game needs a major upgrade. This foaming face wash gives your skin a huge ~boost~ of moisture and leaves it feeling refreshed.
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for! I have dry combo skin – my skin is more dry on the cheek areas and slightly oily in the T-Zone. Other cleansers that claimed to be "moisturizing" still made my skin feel parched and tight and left dry patches. This cleanser on the other hand is perfect and was exactly what I was looking for – a foaming face wash that does not over dry. It makes your skin feel clean because it foams and it has a light refreshing scent. It may not be a cream formula but it still leaves your skin feeling soft. It took me some time to test different cleansers but I'm glad I finally found the one. Affordable too! Honestly Neutrogena will always be a trustworthy brand and has been around for years. There is no need to spend a fortune to get quality skincare. Look no further!" —CJ G.
7. And Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel if your skin has been deprived of hydration for too long and needs a GIGANTIC drink of water. Hyaluronic acid is the star ingredient and the gel-like consistency absorbs quickly, so you can wear it under makeup!
Promising reviews: "My skin has gotten dryer and dryer over the years. I started using this and it is like magic. I can’t use most moisturizers because they make me break out. This one has not so far. It is very lightweight on the skin and SUPER refreshing. It feels incredible and it has proven to be an amazing addition to my morning skincare routine. It also keeps my skin moisturized throughout the day, which is something I have had trouble with in the past with other moisturizers." —R Novak
"This is the first moisturizer I have ever used. I have oily skin so I never thought I needed to use a moisturizer. I didn't want to put something on my face that would add more moisture and potentially make it more greasy or worse, cause me to break out. After one use, my face was moisturized but not overly moisturized and it felt softer and smoother. I like that this is a water-based gel moisturizer and the fact it contains hyaluronic acid. I highly recommend this!" —Kayla Williams
8. An exfoliating scrub mitt that'll help you achieve ~super smooth~ skin ASAP — no harsh chemicals or rough dry brushes necessary. Regular exfoliation is also great for reducing those super annoying probs, like bumps and ingrown hairs.
Promising review: "For so many years I have struggled with constant little bumps on my upper arms and legs. And just a month of using this, and there are barely any bumps. My skin feels so soft and refreshed. Helps so much with keeping away ingrown hairs too." —Lyndsie DeHond
9. 24K nano gold under-eye masks infused with collagen and hyaluronic acid to instantly rehydrate your puffy, tired eyes. Slap a pair of these on and no one will have a clue that you stayed up for hours scrolling TikTok.
Promising review: "This is really an amazing product, for such a good price too. These feel so refreshing under my eyes. It’s really relaxing having them on and just letting them do their magic! I don’t have so much of the puffy eyes but I have been noticing slight dark circles lately. Just after using this one time, I can really see a difference under my eyes and these left my under eyes so soft! You just have to make sure you clean your face very well before use, and wash with warm water after use! Absolutely will be buying again!" —Kayleena
10. Cocokind's Texture Smoothing Cream — rightfully dubbed "green juice for your skin." It gives your face a refreshing gulp of celery seed, squalane, and Tsubaki seed oil to improve texture, minimize pores, and strengthen the skin barrier.
Cocokind is a San Francisco-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in botanical-forward skincare with an emphasis on both physical and mental health.
Promising reviews: "Wow, I am truly impressed by this moisturizer! My skin, especially on my face, has a lot of texture due to acne and at first I wasn’t sure if the cream would be too heavy but it’s not at all. It’s lightweight yet just a tiny bit tacky in a good way?! Lol my skin soaks it up and feels very dewy afterwards!" —Alex C.
"I’ve been using this moisturizer for several years now and it continues to be my favorite! Very lightweight and refreshing!" —Shelby b.
11. A wildly popular TruSkin vitamin C serum so you can hydrate and brighten your skin at the same time. It's great for many skin types, including sensitive, oily, dry, and combination. The key players here are vitamins C, E, and hyaluronic acid!
I recently succumbed to the hype surrounding this serum and I am SO glad I did. I've been using it for over a month now and have noticed a visible brightening effect and fewer dry spots on my face. I like that it's a smooth, lightweight serum rather than feeling sticky and heavy. It sinks right in and doesn't leave behind a greasy residue, which is a serum win in my book!
Promising reviews: "First time trying this product and it exceeded my expectations!! I use it in the AM before my moisturizer with SPF. It’s made a huge difference for the two to three weeks I’ve been using it. My skin is glowing again, plump and hydrated. Friends have made comments about how great my skin is looking. I don’t write too many reviews on here but had to share my results with you. Huge fan now, will order again and tell my friends about it." —Traci M
"I am loving TruSkin! I love how it feels on my skin, very light and refreshing. My skin feels so soft and looks brighter after I put it on. I was looking for a product with both Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid and I found it with some additional benefits! I will definitely continue to use this product and recommend it." —M. Williamson
12. Acure's Brightening Facial Scrub that'll quickly become a series regular in your skincare rotation thanks to its truly magical powers. Reviewers love how well the sea kelp and French green clay work together to detoxify, soften, and get rid of dead skin cells.
Promising review: "I use this scrub every other day and it’s my favorite part of my skincare routine. I have combo skin, more dry in winter, and after I use this my skin feels so clean. It leaves a soft and smooth feel but no oil residue at all it feels very natural. It Unclogs your pores and totally refreshes your skin without completely stripping it :)" —Hannah Fast
13. A shampoo scalp massager when your neglected scalp needs to be rescued, stat. This helps revive your sad scalp by breaking down product buildup. Plus, it just feels really nice, too!
Promising review: "I love this scalp massager. Every time I get an actual massage, I always request a scalp massage as they are the most relaxing to me. I used this once my shampoo was evenly distributed in my hair and did small, firmer circles and it was amazing. My scalp felt refreshed afterwards and it did not rip a single strand of hair from my head. It is definitely worth it; super relaxing and I've already recommended it to multiple people. The price is wonderful as well!" —Suzanna
14. La Roche-Posay's Hydrating Gentle Cleanser, aka a dream come true for sensitive skin that's looking to be refreshed *without* being stripped. It gently removes makeup, dirt, and impurities while maintaining the protective barrier and pH level.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS CLEANSER. This is one of my all time favorite cleansers. I have dry acne-prone skin and this makes my skin feel extremely hydrated and refreshed. This normalized my combination skin and made it back to normal. I love this cleanser and would recommend it for people who are having troubles finding the right cleanser for them, or for people with dry skin like me." —Joey
15. I Dew Care's Chill Kitten Moisturizer — a heavenly, lightweight cooling gel made with prickly pear extract, heart-leaf extract, and aloe vera leaf that'll replenish dehydrated skin before you know it.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart says: "I recently started using this, and I love it!! I have dry, sensitive skin, and one of my favorite things about it is that it's fragrance- and oil-free. It goes on soooo smooth (it's not tacky or greasy), and it leaves me feeling like a glazed donut for a few minutes before it sinks into my skin."
Promising review: "I really hate creamy moisturizers, so this gel one is perfect. It’s very lightweight and dries fast. It leaves my skin feeling refreshed and soft. There’s little to no scent (it smells a little like aloe). The packaging is super cute. The box it comes in is recyclable, and the product is vegan and cruelty free, which was a big selling point for me. Definitely would recommend!" —Hannah Nelson
16. Radha Beauty's Rosehip Oil to conquer some of the main difficulties your skin has likely faced at some point: dryness, redness, flakiness, and breakouts. Need I say more? This fragrance-free oil hydrates *and* heals while increasing elasticity.
Radha Beauty is a small business that offers a slew of all-natural, organic beauty products.
Promising review: "This stuff is life changing! I have incredibly oily skin that is acne prone. Although it seems counterintuitive to put oil on my oily skin, it does wonders for keeping my skin clear and refreshed and gives it a healthy glow! I apply 2-3 drops each night after washing my face and sometimes use it as my moisturizer during the daytime as well. Very excited to see the long term results, as my skin has already improved greatly in the last few weeks." —RC
17. UpCircle's face moisturizer rich with moisture-packed ingredients, like argan oil, cocoa butter, and aloe vera so you just *know* your skin is about to be invigorated to the max! This fast-absorbing formula aims to nourish, brighten, and moisturize the skin.
This UpCircle moisturizer is 100% vegan and cruelty-free! It comes in a glass jar with an aluminum lid, so it's fully recyclable.
Promising review: "Gorgeous moisturizer that I use every night. I wake up every morning and skin feels smooth and refreshed. Great value, gorgeous packaging, yummy smell and overall a fab product to add my ever growing UpCircle collection!" —Penny S.
