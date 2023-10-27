26 Skincare Products Under $50 Reviewers Say Are Totally ~Refreshing~

Promising reviews: "I can't say enough good things about this product! It smells like fresh rosewater, and feels instantly refreshing and luxurious when you mist it on your face. I wear a decent amount of makeup and my skin always feels dry and depleted, especially during the winter, so I use this as a pick-me-up throughout the day to re-hydrate and refresh. It won't sully your makeup and absorbs quickly, leaving you with a dewy glow. Truthfully, I've taken to spraying this liberally all over my face, hair, neck, and arms — literally everywhere. The best part is that it feels like a luxury splurge item, but is totally budget friendly. Buy the big bottle, you won't regret it!" —K. Jenkins

"This stuff feels great on my skin and helps it feel hydrated even in the winter months. I struggle with acne and the treatments sometimes leave my skin dried out, so a few sprays in the morning and before and after makeup and intermittently through the day really help me to feel moisturized. I’ve since bought three more bottles once this one ran out." —SBrown

Get it from Amazon for $11.40+ (available in two sizes, and also in sets of two).