If Your Entire World Revolves Around Your Cat, They Deserve To Be Spoiled With These 30 Products

1. Creamy, lickable treats, aka irresistible deliciousness in the form of a squeezable tube that'll have your kitty begging for more. Spoiled much??
It comes with 50 treats (25 tuna, 25 chicken). They don't contain any grains, preservatives, or artificial flavors or colors. If your cat is notorious for not drinking enough water, these provide extra hydration in the form of a tasty treat. You can also try the Skin & Coat variety, which is enriched with Omega fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and a shiny coat!
Promising review: "Now I haven't tasted it myself but from my cat's reaction, she loves it. She does not mind her manners at all when she sees the tube come out. I think she would rip my arm off the get to it if she could. She enjoys all the flavors. I started off letting her lick it from the tube but she got a bit messy slobbering all over it and me so now I squeeze some on a little plate and let her go to town. I sometimes use it to get her to eat her food but she is clever. She licks it off the food and leaves the apparently nasty food there. Anyway, I recommend them. My cat can be picky but she loves — and that is not a strong enough word — these." —Tracy Brethorst
Get a canister of 50 treats from Amazon for $30.99.
2. An organic cat grass growing kit so they'll leave your plants alone — and be stoked to have one of their own! It contains a blend of barley, rye, oat, and wheat seeds, so it's full of vitamins and minerals that are actually good for 'em.
Plus, it comes in an adorable cat face mug! You can also purchase refills.
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic, nontoxic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising review: "As far as the flavor goes; the kitties seem to find it top notch! Was tall enough after only five days; but we held off for day six to make sure 'little destroyer' didn't pull it out by the roots! The cup opening keeps the shoots tight together unlike some you buy in the pet store. We couldn't be more pleased. We ordered a refill at the same time and plan to order again just to have two cups so my kids don't fight for position. No mold problems if you follow watering directions." —Kathleen M.
Get it from Amazon for $19.94 (also available in a wood planter).
3. A self-groomer cat brush when your feline needs constant pets and scratchies to be content. Now they can groom themselves whenever they want! Load it up with catnip if they need some convincing.
Promising review: "None of my cats like to play with toys! They have so much energy but would get bored with any toy within days. I tried rotating them and interactive toys, anything and everything for hours and at different times. There is nothing that has kept my cats busy like these grooming tools! I have literally never seen any of them sit and mess with something for more than a few minutes but my cats will rub on this for like 20 min at a time. 100% worth the money!" —Amazon Customer
P.S. Don't forget to add some catnip to your cart so you can make your cat an offer they can't refuse!
Get it from Amazon for $11.85.
4. A legendary banana toy they'll truly go ~bananas~ for when you bring it out during playtime because it's packed with 100% catnip. Yep, this is guaranteed to bring on the cuddles.
Promising review: "I've spent a crap ton on toys for my picky cat only for him to ignore them. My co-worker gave me one of these unassuming bananas and it's like crack for cats! He can't get enough! I got three for backup. They are durable (I don't clip his claws) and the right size to hold and kick. Smoosh and twist to activate the catnip and he's ready to play. This is a staple in his toy box now." —Lan
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $18.98.
5. A gorgeous wooden cat tree to intrigue your curious climber without ruining your home's aesthetic. If your cat loves birdwatching from a window, I can promise you this is *the* ultimate way to earn their affection.
This is def a splurge purchase but I've had mine for about six months and have ~no regrets~ whatsoever. My high-energy cat has deemed this her safe place where she'll stare out the window birdwatching for hours and eventually give into a nap. It's also a huge help when she has the indoor zoomies and races around the house to burn off energy. She always comes right back to the cat tree to swat the pom-pom balls and go to town on the scratching posts! I personally appreciate that it doesn't stick out like a sore thumb and actually matches the aesthetic in my space without taking over the whole room. The quality is *chef's kiss* amazing, too.
Mau is a small biz founded by cat lovers who want to provide modern aesthetically pleasing cat furniture made from sustainable materials.
Promising review: "Wow! Not only is this the best looking cat tree, my two kittens jumped right up and started playing, and then napping, immediately. It’s really sturdy, too. One of my kittens is a Maine Coon, and it’s not wobbly like the carpeted trees you get at the pet store. Assembly instructions were the best I’ve ever used; everything was labeled and numbered, and it was helpful to watch the video first. All around, this is a high-quality product that works well and looks great while doing it!" —Paula Maroulis
Get it from Mau on Etsy or Amazon for $289 (available in three colors).
6. A painfully cute cactus water fountain if you know the struggle of fighting over the faucet...with a cat. They'll be ~pawsitiviely~ content with their own fountain. Plus, it's good for cats who don't drink enough water — this'll pique their interest.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using this cactus water fountain for months and absolutely love it. I've used the cheap plastic kind in the past and noticed that 1) they get dirty fast and are annoying to clean, and 2) cats can knock them over or push them around. This ceramic fountain has solved all my problems, and the best part is that both of my cats actually love drinking out of it! It's hefty and doesn't shift around as they are trying to drink, and there's been no attempts to dismantle it either. It gives off a good flow from either side of the cactus in the middle, and my cats either like to nibble on that or drink around the hole the water flows into. This fountain is also super quiet, though you'll notice it making a bit of a noise when the water gets low (which helps remind you to clean it out and put in fresh water), and it shuts off entirely when out of water for safety. Ample hydration is *so* important for cats, especially if they're mostly on a dry food diet, so it's worth it to invest in a proper watering fountain that's built to last. And this one is."
Happy & Polly is a small business with an incredible collection of cutesy cat and dog products, from carriers and scratching posts to water fountains and even apparel.
Get it from Happy & Polly for $69.99.
7. A purr pillow your kitty can cuddle up with for comfort when you're not around to provide the snuggles. The gentle purring sound is especially soothing for anxious cats!
The touch-activated purr pillow is available as a purple kitty or a blue sloth. Petstages offers other soothing toys, including a glow-in-the-dark mouse that contains catnip.
Promising review: "Our kitten, Spazz, LOVES the Purr Pillow!!! He loves to tackle and body slam the purple guy, as we call it, and grab it, bite it, and kick it with his hind legs! If there were ever a soft plush kitten/cat toy that can take extreme punishment, the Purr Pillow is it!!! He loves it so much, that when we give it to him, he'll run off with it in his mouth and put it in his special mini cardboard box. The Purr Pillow is more than worth its cost!!!" —Denice C.
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in three styles and five colors).
8. A "cat dancer" toy because sometimes cheap thrills are a ~purrfect~ solution for hyperactive kitties! Wave this toy around and watch 'em dance the night away — it'll be the best few bucks you ever spent.
Promising review: "I have a whole room filled with cat toys that my cat is not interested in. It's funny how the least expensive cat toy I have makes him the happiest. He plays with this until he's panting like a dog and I have never seen him jump so high. I'm certain this toy will help him lose his belly. He loves it! I highly recommend it!" —Kwoo
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
9. Or a rainbow cat charmer when your pet's fave thing in the whole world (after you, of course) is chasing string around the house. It's made of a soft felt material, so it's fun *and* easy for them to play with.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes had this to say: "I have this exact toy for my cats, and it's easily their favorite thing to play with — and they have a lot of toys. I first noticed they loved string because they tore apart a mouse toy that was basically string wrapped around a plastic mouse shape — they didn't care about the mouse, but they loved the torn-apart string (aka literal trash at this point). I got this rainbow toy because I realized they really just wanted to chase long tail-like objects, and they sure do light up whenever they see me pick up this wand and know that it's playtime. I love that it's long, so I can just sit on my couch and whisk it around the area, and even shy little Chicho, who likes to sit further back and watch while his older brother plays (as seen in the GIF above), can still bat at it. It's a super simple toy, but the amount of joy it'll probably bring your kitty is worth every penny."
Promising review: "We bought one of these about five years ago, and it was a hit. It has been well used and finally starting to fray a bit. We have a new kitten, and she absolutely loves this toy. Like others have said, she will drag this thing around and bring it to us to get us to play with her. I just ordered another one." —Jayster
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A cat tent for those very special kitties who would do anything to enjoy some outside time. This is a fun (and safe!) way to spoil your best bed with some glorious sunbathing time.
Promising review: "I read a LOT of reviews before I buy something. I want to be sure to put my money to good use. This was well worth every penny. Not only was it easy to set up but my cats LOVE it. I have two cats (one is twelve pounds and one is eight pounds). They both comfortably fit in here with a ton of room to walk around and play. I throw this thing up on my balcony for what we lovingly call 'tent time' and they come running to the door. They sit in here and watch the birds and never want to come out. It is very easy to get them in and out and so far, is completely durable. BUY THIS!" —Amber
Get it from Amazon for $59.95 (also available in three other styles).
11. A three-tiered ball tower if your cat loves the thrill of a chase. They'll be so captivated by all the balls rolling around — they might just forget about the inanimate objects they usually torment.
I'll be honest, I didn't expect much when I bought this toy but I was pleasantly surprised when my cat took to it right away. She'll play with it when she's full of energy as well as when she wants some lazy playtime before bed. It comes with six balls – three solid colors and three with bells inside. I keep the three solid balls in the tower (she hasn't been able to knock any loose yet!) and the others on reserve for swatting around the house.
Promising review: "I recently rescued two domestic shorthair kittens and needed a variety of toys for them to play with and to keep them occupied. This toy is one of their favorites and they have endless amounts of fun with it, they’re so engaged whenever they start playing with the balls. I never want to take it away from them. This is definitely a great product for any current or would be cat owners." —JayHawk
Get it from Amazon for $8.79+ (available in 14 colors/styles).
12. A renter-friendly cat window perch that'll turn your feline friend into your biggest fan — if they're not already. It's great for windowsills that aren't quite big enough for cats to hang out on. It can be used with the window open OR closed and it won't cause any damage to the frame!
My cat Pumpkin is *obsessed* with birdwatching and sunbathing, but the only windowsill in my apartment is not spacious enough for her to rest on comfortably. I did consider a basic cat hammock with suction cups, but I wanted something I could also use with the window open for when the weather is nicer. Enter this amazing cat perch — which ended up being a ~purrfect~ fit for my needs. It comes in two styles depending on the window frame you'll be using it with. I chose the brace style; it comes with two sturdy braces that hang directly onto the window frame. You tighten the support leg to the wall, and voilà, you have yourself a perfect window perch for your kitty to relax! My cat recently watched her first snowfall from this perch and it was the cutest thing to witness (said every pet parent ever, I know). I paired it with a super soft cat bed, which was almost an exact fit for the perch. You can also spend a bit more and opt for a faux fur mat or a plush velvet yarn mat directly from the seller's listing.
The Namu is a small biz that makes high-quality pet and home products.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS!! It is so beautiful! My cat loves it and sits and naps there all the time! It was incredibly easy to install and is renter friendly! It looks stylish and my cat is very happy! I’ve already had friends ask where I got it because they want one too!" —Etsy Customer
Get it from The Namu on Etsy for $85+ (available in two styles and with or without a mat).
13. A cardboard box with refill scratch pads so your cat becomes interested in destroying something other than your furniture. They'll be so enamored with their precious new box, they won't even realize it was mostly for your benefit.
Listen up, people. If your cat loves to take their scratching habit out on your furniture, you absolutely *need* one of these in your home. They're especially great for kitties who automatically take up residence in any cardboard box you bring into the house 😆 (IYKYK). These last a really long time, so you only need to buy 'em every few months — maybe more often in a multi-cat household. It comes with a box, three scratching pad refills, and three small bags of catnip. The scratching pads are reversible, so you can flip it over once the first side is destroyed and get more use out of it. I keep one of these in the living room and one in my bedroom and my cat has no interest in scratching anything else now. Also, she loves these so much that she'll often end up taking a little snooze inside of the box!
Promising review: "I have a cat that only likes a few things, and she obsesses over those things. Cardboard scratchers are one of her favorite things. I love that this comes with three inserts that can be flipped over. Basically it's six scratchers. This will last her several months and we will be back for more when she goes through them all. Also, the price for this item was so much better than many others I see out there." —Samantha
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
14. Or a wall-mounted scratching post when your vertical scratcher needs to be distracted from that very tempting couch arm they usually attack. This will take up less space than a regular scratching post *and* it'll look nice in your home.
This is made of sisal wood, which is stronger and sturdier than cardboard (the common material for scratching posts).
Promising review: "The average cat scratching post is a hideous blend of string and beige carpet that sucks the soul from any room in which it is placed. Not this one. This scratching post is sleek, well made and unassuming, blending easily into any room. It arrived well packaged and was easy to install with the hardware provided. Furthermore, it is robustly constructed and stands up to constant use by my cat." —D James
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.