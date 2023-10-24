1. A pair of ~handy~ faucet extenders when your toddler is old enough to use the sink but not quite tall enough to reach the faucet. Instead of lifting them up, combine these extenders with a step stool for a match made in parenting heaven!
Promising review: "Nice for toddlers. Easy to install and use. My littles are just now getting the hang of hand washing and this helps out a lot. Not only does it extend their reach, it widens the stream so both little sets of hands can reach without fighting for the stream. It also reduces splash. Definitely worth the money!" —Amber
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.49.
2. And a pack of ~brilliant~ light switch extenders that not only glow in the dark, but also help your 3-going-on-13-year-old reach the light switch without any assistance. You'll *both* agree this is more than worth the money.
These install in minutes on standard light switches.
Promising review: "I have had these installed for approximately a month now and it is definitely worth its weight in gold. Now, instead of hearing the crying of my toddler to turn on the light to go potty, he can now go in and turn it on himself. He absolutely loves it and now pouts when I turn on the light instead. The glow-in-the-dark feature is both helpful and was an item of amazement as my toddler looked at the glow-in-the-dark moon. Lastly, after a month of battering by little hand pulling and smacking this thing, it still holds up to the task at hand of turning on the light." —Yayitskelly
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.90.
3. A bath toy organizer if it's finally time to organize the living nightmare that is your child's bath toys. It suctions right to the shower wall and the mesh design ensures the toys will dry quickly!
Promising review: "[It] has the perfect amount of storage for all of our toddler's bath toys and for his bath wash and bubbles too. All the toys end up drying and we have had no issues with it staying suctioned on the wall and we bought it a few weeks ago now. Definitely worth it!"—Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four styles, including pre-stocked with toys or by itself).
4. A Contigo spill-proof tumbler so you can be done cleaning up toddler-related messes that could've been easily avoided. Spills and leaks are no match for this holy grail cup.
Promising review: "100% leakproof. We had been on the hunt for my toddler to have a straw cup that didn't shoot water out the straw when dropped, laid down, etc. This one is perfect. Super easy to clean the straw twists apart for easy cleaning. Doesn't spill, doesn't leak. Definitely worth the money!" —Morgan M.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 11 colors/styles and as a pack of two).
5. A viral TikTok toothbrush holder and dispenser to make teeth brushing a bit less stressful and *much* less time-consuming. It squeezes the toothpaste directly onto your child's toothbrush for you! Say goodbye to the gooey counter messes you're always cleaning up.
This bad boy includes a toothpaste dispenser (that'll squeeze out every last ounce!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.
Promising review: "I share my bathroom with my siblings and grandparents. It’s always a mess when I wake up because there's toothpaste everywhere in my sink and they leave the toothbrushes out. I decided to buy these and now I don’t have to spend 20 minutes cleaning up the mess. Definitely worth it, and trust me it is not only for kids too." —Karmyne Amador
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).
6. A pack of silicone pouch lids that'll feel like a miracle if your kid just LOVES to squeeze drink/snack pouches until they explode. The lid has a flow-control valve to prevent spills while still allowing them to sip it. #Worthit.
Check out why a mom calls this pouch topper the "coolest thing" in this TikTok.
ChooMee is a small biz based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising reviews: "I am OBSESSED. I saw these on TikTok and ran to Amazon...so glad I did! My toddler loves yogurt/applesauce pouches but started purposely dumping and squeezing the contents out. But these make it absolutely impossible for her to do that without making it difficult to eat! I tested them, and it’s SO easy to drink out of, but I was unable to squeeze anything out. 10/10 recommend. I’m definitely buying more" —Amanda
"One baby/toddler product worth buying! As a mom whose daughter (15 months) likes to feed herself I hardly ever bought the food pouches because of the big mess they make. These tops seriously make motherhood a little easier! Total win in my book!" —Brittany Jones
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.99 (available in five color combos).
7. And some spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers, which will save you both time *and* headaches. Now there will be fewer Goldfish crackers living rent-free on your living room floor just waiting to be vacuumed up.
8. A whale-shaped bath spout cover because bath time shouldn't be ruined by a perfectly preventable bonk on the head. Cover the faucet with this and a bath will never end in toddler tears again!
Promising review: "Perfect for bath time. No more stress when it comes to toddler playing. Well worth the money and would buy over and over again. The reviews that show the mold obviously aren't washing their tubs or spout covers ever. I've had it on 2 months and no mold at all. Haven't even cleaned it yet." —Cheyenne Vicente
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in colors grey or blue).
9. A pancake batter mixer for combining wet and dry ingredients so you can make your child's fave breakfast food in a flash! It comes with a built-in BlenderBall wire whisk, so all you have to do is shake everything up and get cooking — with fewer dishes to clean, I might add.
(You can even store leftover batter in the bottle and pop it in the fridge for a time-saving weekday breakfast!)
Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves waffles for breakfast but I was getting sick of the mess it was making each morning. It’s been so much easier to make a batch of waffle mix and store it in the fridge and get several days use out of it. Now I’m not cracking eggs and using a bunch of bowls and utensils every day. I haven’t had any problems with the bottle leaking. So far I think the convenience has been worth the price." —CaitM
Get it from Amazon for $13.50.
10. A TikTok-famous grape cutter to make the extremely tedious task of cutting your kiddo's grapes more bearable. You'll eliminate choking hazards while saving precious time. It can also be used for pitted olives, grape tomatoes, and more.
Promising review: "Such a TIME SAVER! Omg I’m OBSESSED with this product! Lets me cut grapes and olives for my toddler EFFORTLESSLY. Amazing product. DEFINITELY worth the purchase, especially for me since my daughter loves to eat grapes daily and most time more than once a day. This has made it so easy my husband and I almost cried hahaha." —Makeda
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
11. A pair of kick mats that'll protect your poor seats from being destroyed by your toddler's muddy shoes. They may be the star of the soccer league, but the back of your car seats don't have to pay the price.
It fits most sedan, SUV, and minivan seats. They buckle on using two elastic straps.
Promising review: "Get these to save your seats! Our 2-year-old loves putting his feet on the back of the seat. No more mud, dirt, water on the back of the seat now. It is definitely worth the money. Great quality too. Had these for over 2 months and not a fray or rip anywhere." —Kristy
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.
12. Tushbaby's hip carrier if you *literally* need to take a load off when it comes to carrying your kid around. This will help prevent back strain and it has plenty of storage pockets for your parenting essentials.
Tushbaby is a small biz run by three California mamas and specializes in products that bring a little more ease to daily parenting life.
Promising review: "This is probably my favorite thing I've picked up as a random purchase. It's comfy to wear. My toddler loves it. I love the pockets and pouches. I used this trick or treating. I also use it for doctor's visits, my older son's games, grocery shopping, doing chores around the house, and during the holiday events. It is literally my favorite purchase. Can literally carry my toddler for hours without getting tired or him being uncomfortable. Well worth the price point. Amazing design." —Letha Rolland
Get it from Amazon for $80+ (available in four colors).
13. Disposable toilet covers perfect for potty training *and* for use in public bathrooms where you want to be extra careful about germs. It's better than trying to line the seat with flimsy strips of toilet paper, ya feel me?
Promising review: "If you're a parent who's a huge germaphobe like myself, these are a must-have for on-the-go. They actually cover the entire toilet and not some of it. We definitely keep these handy for traveling. Pricy but worth every penny. Especially for the toddlers. Get them!" —Lindsay Moses
Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in two cover sizes and four multipack sizes).