If You Are 200% Obsessed With Your Cat, Here Are 30 Things To Spoil Them With

It comes with 50 treats (25 tuna, 25 chicken). They don't contain any grains, preservatives, or artificial flavors or colors. If your cat is notorious for not drinking enough water, these provide extra hydration in the form of a tasty treat. You can also try the Skin & Coat variety, which is enriched with Omega fatty acids to help maintain healthy skin and a shiny coat!

Promising review: "Now I haven't tasted it myself but from my cat's reaction, she loves it. She does not mind her manners at all when she sees the tube come out. I think she would rip my arm off the get to it if she could. She enjoys all the flavors. I started off letting her lick it from the tube but she got a bit messy slobbering all over it and me so now I squeeze some on a little plate and let her go to town. I sometimes use it to get her to eat her food but she is clever. She licks it off the food and leaves the apparently nasty food there. Anyway, I recommend them. My cat can be picky but she loves — and that is not a strong enough word — these." —Tracy Brethorst



