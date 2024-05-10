If Your Outdoor Space Is Feeling A Bit Dull, These 28 Products Will Help You Revive It

1. A lawn repair formula so you can bring your dead grass back to life just in time for backyard hang season! This helps regrow the grass and reverse scorch marks caused by pet urine, digging, and general wear in high-traffic areas.
Promising review: "I have used EZ Seed for years because I have dogs and they can be a little hard on grass! EZ Seed never fails us! Starts growing in about one and a half weeks. Nothing compares. It's pricey but worth it." —Nanci
Get it from Amazon for $15.94+ (available in five sizes and in multipacks).
2. Colorful flower pots, which are probably an accurate depiction of how thrilled you are to be spending more time outside. Hang 'em on a fence or over a balcony railing!
Promising review: "I love these. They look great on my little patio. They are very well made and super easy to put together. They drain well and hold a fair amount of flowers and soil for the size. I found them to be sturdy and they seem pretty durable. It’s a really good value for the price, too. I highly recommend!" —Anonymous
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
3. Some interlocking teak tiles when you want to *truly* transform your dull space and give it a total makeover. The outdoor oasis of your dreams is calling!
Promising review: "Living in Hawaii, you have to select wise items that are weather-, salt-, and red dirt-proof, etc. In total, I ordered 11 boxes to complete my yoga deck. I have a few leftovers to make steps on the back. Very pleased and happy. May order more for an outdoor shower project!" —Adelia
Get 10 sq. feet of tiles from Amazon for $81.99.
4. A set of solar-powered outdoor string lights for creating *the* most charming patio on the block. These darling lights will keep patio gatherings going strong long after the sun goes down — no electricity needed.
Brightech is a small biz that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "These are amazing! They look and feel super expensive. The plastic bulb around the LED light is sturdy and doesn’t bend when pressure is applied. The cord is nice and thick with heavy-duty hangers built in. The solar panel is easy to install and operate and the lights stay on all night from a day's charge. Not too bright but not too dim either! We LOVE our lights! One strand perfectly lights my 25x12 front porch." —Steffany
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in soft white or warm white).
5. And some swaying garden lights to illuminate your yard and set the scene for a night that's (seemingly) filled with dancing fireflies!
One pack of these lights comes with eight stems that have bulbs on the end. They are completely solar powered, so there is no charging or cords involved!
Promising review: "I love these little balls of moving light in our garden! Make sure you 'loosen' them up out of the box. They are very upright at first, but the wires flex, and you can arrange them to appear to float in the night. I plan on buying more to give the illusion to my whole backyard. They are not too bright, but absolutely are brighter than many of my other solar lights. So far mine have stayed lit until morning!! The wind makes them bounce and sway, just enchanting!! Buy some! They will make you happy!!" —Ruth Anderson
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.98+ (also available in packs of four and six).
6. A zero-gravity canopy swing that'll get the outside cozy vibes going while providing you with ample shade from the overly bright sun.
Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable and made very well!! And it only took my hubby and I 25 to 30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash
Get it from Amazon for $199.99 (available in seven colors).
7. Or some reclining zero-gravity lounge chairs so you can take backyard lounging to the next level with comfy headrests and built-in cup holders. Pick the position that feels right and stay there as long as you want.
Promising review: "Heaven in a chair. Love everything about the zero-gravity chair! This is my first experience sitting in a chair like this... and I love it. I fell asleep outside, and it felt better than a hammock. I bought the beige... love the color. The fabric feels like a tough nylon. It has already rained on my chair, so I can attest that the chair is waterproof. The water beads off the fabric. I dried off the chair easily and effortlessly. The attachable table is adorable and fits perfectly on the frame of the chair. So happy I purchased." —tgi2day
Get a set of two from Amazon for $99.99 (available in 22 colors).
8. A sunshade triangle if you're all about embracing the sunshine but also need a safe haven when things get a bit TOO hot out there — this will help block up to 95% of UV rays!
Some people even hang this over part of their pool for a shady area.
Promising review: "I’ve been meaning to get something like this for years. Our patio has no cover at all, especially in early spring when the leaves aren’t back. The sun is unbearable at times. We bought the install kit and used it to attach the two sides to the house and used a ratchet strap to attach the other end to a tree on the other side of the patio. So far it’s holding up well. We added lights which makes it super cozy at night and completely changes the feel of our patio." —Kaitlyn Tugend
Get it from Amazon for $21.98+ (available in eight main sizes, several custom sizes, and 12 colors).
9. A genius side table when you need a place to put drinks and snacks. It doubles as a cooler down below for storing all your delicious beverages! You won't have to go back inside for hours.
Promising review: "What a cool use of space, and it's a great match for our outdoor set. I store sunscreen and other items when not entertaining. There’s a reason thousands of people purchase this. It’s a functional cool piece." —Mamma 4
Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in espresso brown or graphite).
10. A long-handled standing weeder because bending over (and over...and over...) to pull pesky weeds should be illegal. Your yard will look absolutely flawless thanks to this tool.
It's made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening.
Promising review: "Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
11. A gas fire pit table — is any backyard setup complete without one? It comes with a glass lid so you can use it as a table when the fire isn't going.
Promising review: "My favorite purchase for our deck. I LOVE this fire table. Good size, great value compared to what is out there. Packaged nicely. My husband put it together alone in 30–45 minutes with no frustration and easy-to-follow directions. Puts out a decent amount of heat. Enough rocks to adequately cover. Just add your propane tank. I love that it has a lid as well. You will find sturdier fire tables, but not at this price. Excellent value." —MGF
Get it from Amazon for $156.99+ (available in five sizes/styles).
12. Or a tabletop fireplace to add some glowing warmth to your outdoor area when you don't have room for a huge firepit. This is a great way to set the mood for cozy nights outside with fam and friends!
You can order this with or without the sand and rocks. The only thing that you will need to purchase separately is the 2.6-oz. gel fuel cans, which you can get on Amazon.
1 Man 1 Garage is a small business based in Nashville, Tennessee.
Promising review: "Perfect little gift for my husband. He spends a lot of time outside so I thought this would be cute as a tabletop fireplace." —Swafford Julie
Get it from 1 Man 1 Garage on Etsy for $20+ (available in three styles).
13. An instant mold and mildew stain remover spray for eliminating pesky mold from your patio furniture. Spray, wait 15 seconds, and watch the mold vanish! Bonus: It can also be used in the bathroom and kitchen.
Promising review: "It rains almost every day during the Summer in Florida. By the end of Summer, my cool deck was green with mold around the perimeter. I was about to pay to have someone power wash my deck but found RMR-86 on Amazon. I purchased a bottle and sprayed all the areas that had mold and mildew. RMR-86 started working within minutes right before my eyes. It was like magic! I'm definitely getting more." —Marie Moore
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and multipacks).
14. An inflatable pool because as soon as the weather starts heating up, you'll want to take a refreshing dip. It doesn't take up as much space *or* require as much maintenance as a permanent pool. Reviewers say it's quick and easy to inflate!
It's also got a bench and cup holders!
Promising review: "I have had this pool for about two weeks now and I LOVE IT!!! Was simple to set up, I got a little electric pump and it took about 10 minutes to inflate, then about half an hour to fill with water. Pay attention to make sure you set it up on level ground or it will be lopsided. I live in South Carolina so it is already hot and humid, and I use it about every afternoon. It is probably good for two adults, maybe one adult and a couple of kids. The built-in seat and headrest are really quite comfy and relaxing. I will definitely buy this same pool again if it springs a leak and can't be fixed, if I could give it 10 stars, I would. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE it!!!" —Kathryn J.
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in various sizes and styles/colors).
15. A pack of sunflower seeds that'll really ~liven~ up your bland outdoor space. Plus, it'll provide a peaceful home for all sorts of creatures, like honeybees, butterflies, and hummingbirds! It comes with nine varieties and more than 1,000 seeds to cover up to 325 square feet.
Created by Nature is a small business based in Oregon that sells customized wildflower seed packets, inspired by each of the National Parks, and designed to give back to nature’s bounty.
Promising review: "Planted a handful of the seeds in our front lawn area. A few months later, and we had a spectacular color array. Great flowers!" —Shane
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
16. A lighted umbrella to accomplish two important goals: protect yourself from the sun during the day *and* brighten up your patio at night.
Note that this includes just the umbrella, not the table!
Promising review: "I normally don’t like buying products like this sight unseen, but I’m very pleased with the look and especially with the solar lighting. We enjoyed a pleasant evening on the deck with just the right amount of ambient light tonight, and we are hopeful that it will prove to be durable." —Dee
Get it from Amazon for