If Your Outdoor Space Is Feeling A Bit Dull, These 28 Products Will Help You Revive It

One pack of these lights comes with eight stems that have bulbs on the end. They are completely solar powered, so there is no charging or cords involved!

Promising review: "I love these little balls of moving light in our garden! Make sure you 'loosen' them up out of the box. They are very upright at first, but the wires flex, and you can arrange them to appear to float in the night. I plan on buying more to give the illusion to my whole backyard. They are not too bright, but absolutely are brighter than many of my other solar lights. So far mine have stayed lit until morning!! The wind makes them bounce and sway, just enchanting!! Buy some! They will make you happy!!" —Ruth Anderson

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.98+ (also available in packs of four and six).